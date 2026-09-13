Single-Use Assemblies Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2035

Single-use Assemblies Market Overview

The Single-use Assemblies Market covers pre-assembled, disposable components used to handle fluids in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, cell culture, filtration, storage, and other life sciences applications. These systems typically combine components such as bags, tubing, connectors, filters, and manifolds into ready-to-use fluid pathways. Their ability to reduce cleaning requirements, shorten changeover times, and support closed processing is making them increasingly important in modern biomanufacturing facilities. According to Market Research Future, the market was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.55 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period.

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Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing:

The expansion of biologics, vaccines, biosimilars, and other advanced therapies is increasing the need for flexible manufacturing equipment. Single-use assemblies allow manufacturers to establish fluid pathways quickly without relying extensively on permanent stainless-steel infrastructure, supporting their wider adoption in biopharmaceutical production.

Increasing Adoption of Single-use Technologies:

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly moving toward disposable processing systems because they can simplify operations and reduce the need for extensive cleaning and sterilization between production batches. This is particularly valuable in facilities producing multiple products or operating smaller batch sizes.

Expansion of Cell and Gene Therapy Production:

The development of cell and gene therapies is creating new demand for specialized single-use components. These manufacturing processes often require closed, controlled, and highly flexible fluid-handling systems, making disposable assemblies well suited to their production requirements.

Growing Number of Contract Manufacturing Organizations:

Contract manufacturing organizations and contract research organizations are expanding their production capabilities to serve multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Single-use assemblies help these facilities switch between products more efficiently and can reduce downtime associated with cleaning and equipment preparation.

Rising Need for Flexible and Scalable Manufacturing:

The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly looking for manufacturing platforms that can be scaled according to production requirements. Single-use systems can be configured for different process volumes and applications, allowing manufacturers to respond more easily to changing demand.

Increasing Focus on Closed and Contamination-Controlled Processing:

Maintaining product quality and minimizing contamination risks are major priorities in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Pre-assembled and sterile single-use systems can support closed processing and reduce the number of manual interventions required during production.

Market Challenges

High Cost of Specialized Assemblies:

Although single-use systems can reduce certain infrastructure and operating costs, customized assemblies and high-performance components can be expensive. Complex configurations may also require additional validation and documentation, increasing the overall cost for manufacturers.

Concerns Related to Plastic Waste:

The disposable nature of single-use assemblies creates significant amounts of polymer waste. Pharmaceutical companies are therefore under increasing pressure to address sustainability concerns and develop better recycling, recovery, and waste-management practices.

Supply Chain Constraints:

The availability of specialized films, tubing, connectors, filters, and other components can affect production schedules. Dependence on a limited number of qualified suppliers for certain materials may also create supply risks for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Extractables and Leachables Concerns:

Materials used in single-use systems must be carefully evaluated to ensure that substances do not migrate into pharmaceutical products. Qualification and testing requirements can increase development timelines and add complexity, particularly for customized assemblies.

Limited Suitability for Certain Large-scale Processes:

Single-use systems offer strong benefits for many applications, but their economic advantages may become less attractive in very large-volume manufacturing environments. Some facilities may continue to use traditional stainless-steel systems for specific high-volume processes.

Sterilization Capacity and Compatibility Issues:

Many single-use assemblies depend on sterilization processes such as gamma irradiation. Limited sterilization capacity and the need to verify material compatibility can create additional operational challenges for suppliers and end users.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Filtration Assemblies:

Filtration assemblies are widely used for clarification and sterile filtration in biopharmaceutical processing. Their importance across multiple manufacturing stages makes them one of the major product categories in the market.

Bag Assemblies:

Bag assemblies are used for media preparation, buffer storage, harvesting, mixing, and intermediate fluid handling. Their flexibility and ability to replace certain traditional vessels make them increasingly popular.

Mixing System Assemblies:

These assemblies support the preparation and mixing of buffers, media, and other process fluids. They provide manufacturers with a flexible alternative to fixed mixing equipment.

Bottle Assemblies:

Bottle-based systems are suitable for smaller-volume fluid handling, sampling, storage, and laboratory-scale applications.

Other Assemblies:

This category includes tubing sets, manifolds, connectors, transfer assemblies, and other specialized components designed for specific bioprocessing requirements.

By Application:

Filtration:

Filtration is a major application area for single-use assemblies because sterile and clarified fluids are required at several stages of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production.

Cell Culture and Mixing:

Single-use technologies are increasingly used in cell culture and mixing operations, particularly as manufacturers adopt intensified and continuous processing approaches.

Storage and Transport:

Disposable bags and containers can be used to temporarily hold and transport buffers, media, intermediates, and other process fluids while reducing the need for dedicated reusable vessels.

Sampling:

Closed sampling assemblies help manufacturers collect process samples while minimizing exposure to external contamination.

Fill-Finish:

Single-use components can support sterile fill-finish operations by providing controlled fluid pathways and helping manufacturers meet stringent contamination-control requirements.

By Material Type:

Polyethylene:

Polyethylene is widely used in single-use manufacturing because of its flexibility, chemical resistance, and suitability for various fluid-handling applications.

Polypropylene:

Polypropylene is used in components such as connectors, containers, and other parts where durability and chemical compatibility are important.

Polyvinyl Chloride:

PVC is used in selected tubing and fluid-handling applications because of its flexibility and established use in medical and pharmaceutical environments.

Thermoplastic Elastomers:

Thermoplastic elastomers offer flexibility and processing advantages and are increasingly used in specialized single-use components.

By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies:

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers represent a major portion of market demand. These companies use single-use assemblies across research, development, clinical manufacturing, and commercial production.

Contract Manufacturing Organizations:

CMOs are adopting single-use technologies to improve production flexibility and enable faster changeovers between different customer projects.

Contract Research Organizations:

CROs use disposable assemblies in laboratory, development, and process research applications where flexibility and contamination control are important.

Research Laboratories:

Academic and research institutions use single-use products for experimental workflows, cell culture, sample handling, and early-stage development activities.

By Region:

North America:

North America represents a leading regional market due to its established biopharmaceutical industry, strong research ecosystem, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and high adoption of single-use processing technologies. The United States accounts for a significant share of regional demand.

Europe:

Europe has strong demand for single-use assemblies due to its large pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector and continued investment in advanced manufacturing. Countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, France, and the UK are important markets for bioprocessing technologies.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth as pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity expands across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other markets. Rising investment in biologics, vaccines, biosimilars, and contract manufacturing is creating additional opportunities for single-use technology suppliers.

Latin America, Middle East & Africa:

These regions are emerging markets for single-use assemblies as pharmaceutical production capabilities improve and healthcare investment increases. Expansion of local manufacturing and greater adoption of modern bioprocessing technologies are expected to support long-term market development.

Regional Insights

North America:

North America continues to hold a strong position in the single-use assemblies market, supported by extensive biopharmaceutical production and significant investment in cell and gene therapy manufacturing. The region’s established network of pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and contract manufacturers supports consistent demand for disposable processing solutions.

Europe:

Europe benefits from a mature pharmaceutical industry and increasing emphasis on flexible manufacturing and contamination control. Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, France, and the UK are among the important markets, with continued investments in biologics and advanced therapy manufacturing contributing to demand.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific is projected to be one of the fastest-growing regions as pharmaceutical companies expand production capacity and governments invest in domestic biomanufacturing capabilities. Increasing healthcare expenditure and the growth of biosimilar and vaccine production are also encouraging adoption of single-use systems. Market Research Future projects Asia-Pacific to register a CAGR of approximately 31.6% through 2035.

Rest of the World:

Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa offer developing opportunities as pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure expands. Greater access to advanced processing technologies and growing interest in local production are expected to gradually increase demand for single-use assemblies.

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf SE

Fresenius Kabi

Baxter International Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Avantor, Inc.

Future Outlook

The Single-use Assemblies Market is expected to maintain strong growth as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies continue to prioritize flexible, scalable, and contamination-controlled manufacturing. The expansion of biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and outsourced pharmaceutical production is likely to remain a major source of demand.

The market is also moving toward more customized and application-specific assemblies. Manufacturers are developing integrated solutions that combine bags, tubing, filters, connectors, sensors, and other components into complete fluid-management systems. This trend can help simplify installation and reduce the number of manual connections required during manufacturing.

Sustainability will remain an important consideration. As pharmaceutical companies face increasing pressure to reduce waste and improve environmental performance, suppliers are likely to invest in recyclable materials, polymer recovery programs, lower-impact manufacturing processes, and more efficient product designs.

Automation and digital traceability are also expected to influence the next phase of market development. Smart assemblies with identification technologies and process-monitoring capabilities could help manufacturers improve inventory management, batch traceability, and operational efficiency.

Overall, continued investment in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, growing adoption of advanced therapies, expansion of contract manufacturing, and the shift toward flexible production models are expected to create significant opportunities for the single-use assemblies industry through the coming years.

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