Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Key Drivers and Future Growth Forecast by 2031

The geographic information system (GIS) market size is expected to reach US$ 19.30 billion by 2031 from US$ 10.27 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2031. The launch of AI, Gen AI, and augmented reality-based GIS solutions is likely to bring new trends to the market in the coming years. The market is expanding as governments, businesses, and infrastructure operators increasingly use location intelligence to analyze spatial data, improve decision-making, manage resources, and optimize operations. Growing smart city development, demand for real-time location-based services, disaster management applications, and digital transformation are creating significant opportunities for GIS providers.

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What is driving the market?

The rapid development of smart cities, increasing demand for location-based intelligence, and the growing need for disaster forecasting and emergency response are major drivers of market growth. GIS enables organizations to collect, integrate, analyze, and visualize geographically referenced information, making it valuable across transportation, agriculture, construction, energy, utilities, mining, and government applications.

Smart city initiatives are creating particularly strong demand. GIS is used for urban planning, infrastructure development, transportation management, utility monitoring, land management, and public-service optimization. As cities become more connected, spatial data is increasingly integrated with sensors, IoT networks, satellite imagery, and other digital technologies.

The increasing frequency and economic impact of natural disasters is another important growth factor. GIS helps authorities analyze geographic risks, forecast potential disaster impacts, plan evacuation routes, monitor affected areas, and coordinate emergency resources.

Which region leads?

North America leads the market, accounting for approximately 34.7% of global revenue in 2023. The region benefits from advanced digital infrastructure, widespread adoption of location intelligence, smart city programs, and extensive use of GIS across government and commercial applications. The United States represents a particularly important market due to strong investments in infrastructure, emergency management, utilities, transportation, and geospatial technologies.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, with a projected CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, smart city development, infrastructure expansion, and increasing adoption of digital technologies are supporting demand across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Europe also represents a significant market, supported by infrastructure modernization, environmental monitoring, transportation planning, and government applications of geospatial data.

Which segment leads?

Software is the leading component segment, accounting for 50.7% of market revenue in 2023. GIS software provides organizations with capabilities for mapping, spatial analysis, data management, visualization, and location-based decision-making. Desktop GIS represented the largest software category, accounting for 54.4% of the software segment in 2023.

By function, the market includes Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, and Location-Based Services. Mapping remains a fundamental GIS application, while telematics and navigation are expected to experience strong growth as connected vehicles, intelligent transportation systems, and real-time location services expand.

By end user, Transportation and Logistics is the leading segment, accounting for approximately 23.2% of the market in 2023. GIS is widely used for route optimization, vehicle tracking, infrastructure planning, traffic management, and logistics operations.

Which companies are prominent?

Autodesk, Inc.

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

Caliper Corporation

SuperMap Software Co., Ltd.

Hexagon AB

Hi-Target

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Maxar Technologies

AmigoCloud, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Cadcorp Limited

Spatialworks Sdn Bhd.

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.

Blue Marble Geographics

These companies compete across GIS software, surveying technologies, geospatial data, mapping platforms, remote sensing, location intelligence, and infrastructure applications. Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on cloud capabilities, AI-powered analytics, real-time data processing, 3D visualization, interoperability, and integration with IoT and other digital technologies.

The list reflects the competitive landscape rather than a revenue-ranked market-share table.

What is changing in 2026?

The GIS market is moving toward AI-enabled, cloud-based, three-dimensional, and highly automated geospatial intelligence. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly being integrated into GIS platforms to automate spatial analysis, identify patterns, improve forecasting, and generate actionable insights from large datasets.

3D GIS and digital twin technologies are also becoming important trends. These technologies enable organizations to create detailed digital representations of physical environments for infrastructure planning, urban development, simulation, and asset management.

Cloud-based GIS is expanding access to advanced geospatial capabilities by enabling organizations to share spatial data, collaborate remotely, and scale computing resources according to requirements. The integration of GIS with IoT, satellite imagery, drones, and real-time sensors is further improving situational awareness and decision-making.

What are the major investment opportunities?

The strongest investment opportunities lie in cloud GIS, AI-powered spatial analytics, digital twins, 3D mapping, location intelligence, and real-time geospatial services. As organizations generate larger volumes of location-based data, demand for technologies capable of processing and interpreting this information is expected to increase.

Smart city development offers another major opportunity. Municipalities can use GIS to manage transportation, utilities, waste management, energy infrastructure, public safety, and urban development. Infrastructure companies can also use GIS to plan roads, railways, airports, pipelines, and other large-scale projects.

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Related Reading / Reports

Explore additional research covering geospatial technologies, location intelligence, and digital infrastructure:

Location Intelligence Market — Insights into spatial analytics and location-based decision-making.

Smart City Market — Analysis of connected infrastructure and intelligent urban management.

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