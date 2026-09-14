Steel Cord for Automotive Radial Tires Market Set to Hit USD 1,584 Million by 2034 at 5.3% CAGR

According to 24ChemicalResearch latest industry analysis, the global Steel Cord for Automotive Radial Tires market was valued at USD 1,073 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,584 million by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. Reflecting accelerating demand for high‑performance tire reinforcement and resilient supply chains, the compound annual growth rate has been refined to 5.3%. The market’s expansion is fueled by growing demand for high‑performance tire reinforcement, resilient supply chains for electric vehicles, advanced alloying and brass‑plating technologies, and the push for lightweight vehicle components.

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Steel cord, composed of high‑strength, high‑carbon steel wire twisted and brass‑plated, remains the backbone of radial tire carcass and belt layers, delivering tensile strength, fatigue resistance, and heat tolerance essential for modern vehicle safety and efficiency. While consumer preferences shift toward electric and lightweight vehicles, manufacturers continue to invest in ultra‑high‑strength variants to balance durability with weight reduction, ensuring that steel cord maintains its pivotal role in the tire industry ecosystem. “Steel cord’s superior abrasion resistance has translated into fewer tire replacements, driving industry adoption,” notes an analyst from 24ChemicalResearch.

What Is Driving the Steel Cord for Automotive Radial Tires Market?

The global steel cord for automotive radial tires market is propelled by several interconnected factors, ranging from drivers of demand in the steel cord segment to material performance and cost convergence, and market growth reinforced by global vehicle production.

Drivers of Demand in the Steel Cord Segment

The global push toward safer roadways has accelerated the replacement of aging radial tires with models that incorporate advanced steel cord reinforcement. Steel cords still dominate the stitched‑reinforcement segment because they deliver consistent tensile strength, precise bend allowances, and a low cost of raw materials compared with competing fibers. Recent upgrades in additive coatings have further reduced the internal friction of cords during manufacture, allowing tire producers to cut processing time by up to 12%. These efficiencies translate directly into lower production costs, making steel‑cord‑reinforced tires attractive for high‑volume OEMs. Consequently, the segment has already captured roughly 65% of the heel‑to‑side cross‑belt market, a share that is projected to remain stable through 2030.

Material Performance and Cost Convergence

Manufacturing convergence around steel cord is also being driven by cost‑controlled supply chains and a shift toward modular production lines. Contemporary steel‑cord factories now routinely integrate real‑time monitoring of cross‑link density, enabling downstream tire engineers to design belts with tighter tolerances. This precision reduces scrap rates from 4.8% to 3.1%, which slash overall material waste. The modest capital outlay required for upgrading a steel‑cord winding unit is outweighed by the gains in throughput—winders can now process 4,200 meters per hour versus the previous 3,700. Coupled with rising global tire consumption, the incremental cost savings of steel cords retain a competitive edge over polyester or nylon alternatives.

Market Growth Reinforced by Global Vehicle Production

Global spend on new wheels is projected to reach $1,614 million by 2034, up from $1,073 million in 2025, reflecting a 5.2% annualised growth rate. This upward movement tracks the rebound in passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturing—particularly in Asia‑Pacific and Latin America—where evolving safety and fuel‑economy mandates have raised per‑vehicle mileage requirements. Simultaneously, the industry demands cleaner, longer‑lasting tires, compelling steel‑cord suppliers to deliver reinforced wires that withstand higher loads and prolonged fatigue while preserving tread life.

Market Segmentation Insights

The steel cord for automotive radial tires market is segmented by type, application, and end user, each revealing distinct competitive dynamics and investment opportunities. The diversity in applications, from passenger cars to commercial vehicles, underscores the material’s versatility across the automotive sector.

By Type

Ultimate Tensile (UT) is the leading segment, prized for its superior strength-to-weight ratio that enables lighter, more fuel‑efficient tires while maintaining rigorous safety standards. The automotive industry’s growing preference for high‑performance, long‑life tires has driven continuous innovation in UT cord formulations, reinforcing their dominance in both OEM and premium aftermarket markets. High Tensile (HT) and Super Tensile (ST) grades also represent significant market shares.

By Application

Passenger Cars remains the dominant application, driven by the high volume of global vehicle production and the stringent safety and durability specifications required by OEMs. As passenger cars increasingly adopt larger wheel sizes and electric drivetrains, demand for structurally robust, high‑performance steel cord continues to thrive. Commercial vehicles also represent a substantial and growing application segment.

Regional Market Analysis

The global steel cord for automotive radial tires market is characterized by distinct regional dynamics, with Asia-Pacific dominating and North America maintaining mature, innovation-driven demand.

Asia-Pacific Region

Asia‑Pacific, led by China, remains the undisputed epicenter of steel cord supply. Rising vehicle output, especially in emerging passenger‑and‑trucks markets, has sustained a robust domestic demand that fuels local mills. The region’s integrated supply chains, supported by expansive rail and port infrastructure, have cut logistics friction. Investments in alloy‑enhanced cord production have aligned the output with contemporary performance standards, ensuring relevance to global OEMs. Consequently, Asian producers command a strategic advantage by matching volume with quality at competitive price points.

North America Region

North America is a leading region with mature demand, where producers pursue capital infusions to modernize stranding lines and adopt energy‑efficient plating technologies. Despite mature demand, U.S. producers pursue capital infusions to modernise stranding lines and adopt energy‑efficient plating technologies. The push for greener operations, prompted by federal carbon‑reduction targets, has nudged firms toward renewable‑sourced electricity and heat‑recovered systems. Parallel trends involve acquisitions of smaller niche cord manufacturers that offer specialty high‑luminosity grades suitable for EV‑compatible tread formulations.

Report Summary

The global Steel Cord for Automotive Radial Tires market is on a robust growth trajectory, propelled by escalating vehicle production and the demand for high‑performance tire reinforcement. While the market faces challenges such as supply chain volatility and regulatory compliance, opportunities in emerging markets and sustainability initiatives are set to reshape the industry’s future landscape.

Key Report Highlights:

The global Steel Cord for Automotive Radial Tires Market was valued at USD 1,073 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,584 million by 2034.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the 2025–2034 forecast period.

Asia-Pacific, led by China, remains the undisputed epicenter of steel cord supply, with massive local manufacturing capacity and integrated logistics networks.

Ultimate Tensile (UT) is the leading segment, prized for its superior strength-to-weight ratio that enables lighter, more fuel‑efficient tires while maintaining rigorous safety standards.

The market faces steel scrap price volatility, supply‑chain disruptions, and recent tariff adjustments that can lift unit manufacturing costs by up to 7%, while increased regulatory demands for emissions and safety add compliance layers.

The competitive landscape is dominated by ArcelorMittal, Bekaert, and Hyosung, with significant players including Jiangsu Xingda Steel Tyre, Shougang Century New Materials, Tokusen, Tokyo Rope Manufacturing, KISWIRE, Henan Hengxing Science & Technology, and Sumitomo Electric.

The report provides comprehensive insights into market size, growth forecasts, emerging technologies, regional trends, competitive analysis, key growth opportunities, and strategic developments shaping the global Steel Cord for Automotive Radial Tires Market through 2034.

Frequently Asked Questions Steel Cord for Automotive Radial Tires Market

Q: What is the current size of the global Steel Cord for Automotive Radial Tires market?

A: According to 24ChemicalResearch, the global Steel Cord for Automotive Radial Tires market was valued at USD 1,073 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,584 million by 2034.

Q: Which region dominates the Steel Cord for Automotive Radial Tires market?

A: Asia-Pacific, led by China, remains the undisputed epicenter of steel cord supply, with massive local manufacturing capacity and integrated logistics networks.

Q: What are the key growth drivers of the Steel Cord for Automotive Radial Tires market?

A: The primary growth drivers include Drivers of Demand in the Steel Cord Segment, Material Performance and Cost Convergence, and Market Growth Reinforced by Global Vehicle Production.

Q: Which segment leads the market by type?

A: Ultimate Tensile (UT) is the leading segment, prized for its superior strength-to-weight ratio that enables lighter, more fuel‑efficient tires while maintaining rigorous safety standards.

Q: Who are the leading companies in this market?

A: The top companies include ArcelorMittal, Bekaert, and Hyosung, with significant players such as Jiangsu Xingda Steel Tyre, Shougang Century New Materials, Tokusen, Tokyo Rope Manufacturing Co., KISWIRE, Henan Hengxing Science & Technology, and Sumitomo Electric.

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