US Vacuum Packaging Market: Extending Shelf Life, Reducing Waste and Improving Food Safety

Market Overview

Every year, billions of pounds of food are wasted globally—much of it due to spoilage during storage and transportation. Vacuum packaging has emerged as one of the most effective solutions to this challenge, removing oxygen from packaging to inhibit bacterial growth, extend shelf life, and preserve product freshness. From the flexible pouches that keep fresh meats tender to the rigid containers that protect medical devices, vacuum packaging has become indispensable across food, healthcare, electronics, and industrial applications. The US vacuum packaging market is experiencing robust growth driven by technological advancements, increasing consumer awareness of food waste, and the relentless expansion of e-commerce and convenience food sectors.

Market Size & Forecast

The numbers reflect a market of substantial scale on a steady growth trajectory. According to Market Research Future analysis, the US vacuum packaging market was estimated at USD 5.5 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 5.82 billion in 2025 to USD 10.3 billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period 2025–2035.

The food sector remains the largest segment in the US vacuum packaging market, while the e-commerce sector is emerging as the fastest-growing segment. The global vacuum packaging market is experiencing similar growth dynamics, driven by increasing consumer demand for food preservation and safety. The US market’s 5.8% CAGR is underpinned by several powerful forces—the rising demand for convenience foods, the growth of online retail, increasing awareness of food waste reduction, and the ongoing shift toward sustainable, high-performance packaging solutions.

Market Trends & Insights

Technological advancements in vacuum packaging solutions are enhancing product shelf life and reducing food waste. Innovations in barrier materials, sealing technologies, and automated packaging systems are enabling longer shelf life, improved product protection, and greater efficiency in packaging operations. The development of high-barrier films and advanced vacuum chamber systems is expanding the addressable market for vacuum packaging across food, medical, and industrial applications. These advancements are making vacuum packaging increasingly competitive with alternative preservation methods, driving broader adoption across multiple sectors.

Sustainability initiatives are becoming increasingly important, with consumers favoring eco-friendly packaging options. The shift toward biodegradable and recyclable packaging options reflects a growing awareness of environmental issues among consumers. Manufacturers are exploring bio-based polymers, recycled content, and design-for-recyclability approaches to reduce the environmental footprint of vacuum packaging. This trend is likely to shape future innovations within the industry, as companies strive to meet both consumer expectations and regulatory requirements.

Health and safety awareness is driving demand for vacuum packaging across food and medical applications. As consumers become more health-conscious, the appeal of vacuum-sealed products continues to rise. The convenience of vacuum packaging aligns with the busy lifestyles of many individuals, making it a preferred choice for both households and commercial entities. In the healthcare sector, vacuum packaging is increasingly used for sterile medical device packaging, ensuring product integrity and patient safety.

E-commerce growth is creating new opportunities for vacuum packaging. The expansion of online grocery shopping and meal kit delivery services is driving demand for vacuum-sealed packaging that preserves freshness during transit. The e-commerce sector is the fastest-growing segment in the US vacuum packaging market, reflecting the transformative impact of online retail on packaging requirements.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for convenience foods serves as a primary growth engine for the US vacuum packaging market. Busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences are driving demand for ready-to-eat, pre-packaged foods that offer convenience without compromising quality or safety. Vacuum packaging extends the shelf life of convenience foods, reducing waste and ensuring product freshness.

Growth in e-commerce and online retail provides another powerful demand driver. The explosive growth of online grocery shopping and meal kit delivery services is creating unprecedented demand for packaging that can preserve product freshness during transit. Vacuum packaging’s ability to extend shelf life and protect products from damage makes it ideal for e-commerce fulfillment.

Rising awareness of food waste reduction is accelerating market expansion. Consumers and businesses are increasingly recognizing the economic and environmental costs of food waste. Vacuum packaging’s ability to extend shelf life by removing oxygen—which inhibits the growth of bacteria and mold—makes it an effective tool for reducing food waste across the supply chain.

Technological advancements are expanding the performance capabilities of vacuum packaging solutions. Innovations in barrier materials, sealing technologies, and automated packaging systems are enabling longer shelf life, improved product protection, and greater efficiency in packaging operations. The development of high-barrier films and advanced vacuum chamber systems is expanding the addressable market for vacuum packaging across food, medical, and industrial applications.

Market Challenges

Raw material cost volatility remains a persistent challenge for vacuum packaging manufacturers. The production of plastic films, laminates, and other packaging materials relies on petrochemical feedstocks, which are subject to price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. This volatility can significantly impact production costs and margin stability, creating uncertainty for manufacturers and end users alike.

Recycling infrastructure limitations constrain the development of circular solutions for vacuum packaging. While sustainable materials are gaining traction, the infrastructure for collecting, sorting, and recycling flexible packaging remains inadequate in many regions. The lack of uniform recycling standards across jurisdictions creates challenges for brands seeking to adopt sustainable vacuum packaging solutions.

Competition from alternative preservation technologies poses ongoing pressure. While vacuum packaging offers unique advantages, it faces competition from modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), active packaging, and other preservation technologies in certain applications. Manufacturers must continuously demonstrate the superior value proposition of vacuum packaging solutions while investing in innovation to maintain competitive positions.

Consumer education and adoption remain challenges for certain vacuum packaging applications. While vacuum-sealed products are widely accepted in food and medical applications, consumer awareness of the benefits of vacuum packaging in other categories remains limited.

Segment Analysis

By type, the US vacuum packaging market is segmented into flexible packaging, rigid packaging, pouches, and vacuum bags. Flexible packaging holds a dominant position, prized for its versatility, lightweight properties, and cost-effectiveness. Pouches are increasingly popular for food, medical, and consumer goods applications, offering convenience and superior barrier properties. Vacuum bags serve food and industrial applications where durability and seal integrity are critical.

By material, the market encompasses plastic, paper, metal, and glass. Plastic remains the dominant material, driven by its versatility, barrier properties, and cost-effectiveness. Paper is gaining traction in sustainable packaging applications where barrier requirements are less demanding. Metal serves specialized applications requiring exceptional barrier properties, including medical device packaging and premium food products.

By application, the market serves food packaging, medical packaging, consumer products packaging, and electronics packaging. Food packaging represents the largest segment, driven by the scale of food consumption and the need for extended shelf life. Medical packaging is the fastest-growing segment, driven by demand for sterile, tamper-evident packaging for medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Consumer products and electronics packaging contribute to market diversity.

By end-use industry, the market serves food and beverage, healthcare, electronics, and industrial sectors. The food and beverage industry is the largest consumer, followed by healthcare, where stringent regulatory requirements drive demand for high-performance packaging solutions.

Regional Insights

The US vacuum packaging market is concentrated in regions with significant food processing, manufacturing, and logistics activity. The Midwest, with its concentration of food processing and industrial manufacturing, represents a major consumption region. The Southeast, with its growing manufacturing base and logistics infrastructure, represents a key growth region. The West Coast, with its technology and e-commerce sectors, drives demand for innovative, sustainable packaging solutions. The Northeast, with its pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, contributes to demand for medical-grade vacuum packaging.

North America as a whole represents a significant share of the global vacuum packaging market, with the US accounting for the majority of regional consumption. The US market benefits from a well-established food processing industry, strong retail and e-commerce infrastructure, and continued innovation in packaging technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape features a mix of global packaging giants and specialized vacuum packaging manufacturers. Key players include Sealed Air Corporation (US), Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG (DE), Amcor plc (AU), Berry Global Inc. (US), Winpak Ltd. (CA), and Coveris Holdings S.A. (LU).

Sealed Air Corporation is a global leader in protective packaging, with strong capabilities in vacuum packaging solutions for food and industrial applications. Multivac is a leading provider of vacuum packaging machines and systems, with extensive expertise in food packaging automation. Amcor plc offers comprehensive flexible and rigid packaging solutions, including vacuum packaging for food, medical, and consumer goods applications. Berry Global Inc. provides a diversified portfolio of packaging solutions with strong positions in the US market. Winpak Ltd. specializes in high-performance packaging materials and systems for food and medical applications. Coveris Holdings S.A. offers innovative packaging solutions with a focus on sustainability and performance.

Strategic differentiation increasingly centers on sustainability credentials, technological innovation, and application-specific expertise. Companies investing in recyclable and biodegradable materials, advanced barrier technologies, and customer partnership programs are gaining competitive advantage. The competitive environment is characterized by continuous innovation and strategic acquisitions, with major players seeking to expand their capabilities and market reach.

Future Outlook

The US vacuum packaging market is positioned for sustained growth through 2035. The 5.8% CAGR reflects robust demand fundamentals across food, healthcare, electronics, and industrial applications. The market is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2035, driven by innovation, sustainability, and the relentless pursuit of food safety, waste reduction, and supply chain efficiency.

Investment opportunities lie in the development of sustainable and recyclable vacuum packaging materials, advanced barrier technologies that extend shelf life, and specialized solutions for emerging applications in e-commerce logistics, medical device packaging, and fresh food delivery. The growing emphasis on sustainability and food waste reduction will continue to drive demand for high-performance, eco-friendly vacuum packaging solutions.

Structural transformation is underway as the industry pivots toward sustainable materials, circular economy principles, and digital integration. The shift toward biodegradable and recyclable packaging options will continue to accelerate, driven by both regulatory pressure and consumer preferences. The integration of digital technologies and smart packaging features will enhance supply chain visibility, consumer engagement, and product authentication. The development of advanced barrier materials and high-performance films will expand the performance capabilities of vacuum packaging, enabling new applications in temperature-sensitive logistics and high-value product protection.

The market’s long-term trajectory remains positive, supported by the essential role of vacuum packaging in enabling food safety, reducing waste, and protecting valuable products across the American economy. As convenience food demand continues to grow, e-commerce expands, and sustainability becomes an increasingly critical consideration, demand for high-performance vacuum packaging solutions will continue to grow. Overall, the vacuum packaging market appears poised for continued expansion, driven by a combination of health, convenience, and sustainability factors that resonate with modern consumers. By 2035, the US vacuum packaging market is expected to achieve robust growth, driven by innovation, sustainability, and the relentless pursuit of packaging solutions that deliver protection, preservation, and environmental responsibility. Companies that successfully navigate raw material volatility, regulatory complexity, and competitive dynamics while investing in innovation and sustainability will capture disproportionate value in the decade ahead.