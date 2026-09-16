Offshore Crane Market projected to reach US$ 22.36 billion by 2034, register a CAGR of 3.52% by 2034
The global Offshore Crane Market size is projected to reach US$ 22.36 billion by 2034 from US$ 16.96 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Market expansion is supported by growing offshore oil and gas exploration, deepwater drilling investments, subsea maintenance, and the rapid deployment of offshore wind turbine projects. Rising demand for modern lifting equipment capable of operating in harsh marine environments continues to drive capital deployment in the marine and offshore energy sectors.
What is driving the market?
Offshore energy exploration, deepwater field developments, and the rapid expansion of offshore wind energy are the primary market growth drivers. Energy operators require high-capacity, specialized cranes to handle heavy lifting, pipe installations, subsea equipment placement, and routine maintenance in challenging open-water environments. Furthermore, the construction and installation of next-generation, high-capacity offshore wind turbines demand cranes with higher lifting heights, greater load ratings, and advanced motion compensation systems.
The market is increasingly prioritizing vessel versatility, operational safety, and integrated automation. Manufacturers are focusing on dynamic positioning, electro-hydraulic systems, active heave compensation (AHC), and weight-optimized crane structures. High initial equipment costs, strict international marine safety compliance, and fluctuating oil prices remain key market constraints.
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Which region leads?
Europe leads the offshore crane market, accounting for an estimated 32%–36% share in 2025, supported by extensive North Sea offshore energy activity, deepwater oil and gas operations, and massive offshore wind farm installations. The region is home to major vessel construction facilities, engineering hubs, and leading crane OEMs.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, holding an estimated 28%–32% share in 2025, supported by expanding offshore exploration in China, India, and Southeast Asia, along with rapid offshore wind farm expansion. North America accounts for approximately 22%–26% of the market, driven by Gulf of Mexico oil rig operations, subsea field developments, and emerging Atlantic coast offshore wind initiatives. Middle East & Africa and Latin America hold the remaining market share, driven by deepwater oil and gas developments in Brazil, West Africa, and the Persian Gulf.
Which segment leads?
By Design Type
- Knuckle Boom Crane
- Lattice Boom Crane
- Telescopic Boom Crane
- Others
By Lifting Capacity
- 0-100 Tons
- 100-500 Tons
- 500-1000 Tons
- Above 1000 Tons
By Application
- Oil and Gas
- Marine
- Renewable Energy
- Others
Which companies are prominent?
The report identifies prominent market participants, including:
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HEILA Cranes S.p.a.
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Huisman Equipment B.V.
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Kenz Figee Group
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Konecranes
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Liebherr Group
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Manitowoc Cranes
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National Oilwell Varco
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PLM Cranes B.V.
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Seatrax, Inc.
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Sormec
These players compete across knuckle boom, lattice boom, subsea heavy-lift, and marine cranes. Strategic differentiation depends on lifting capacity ratings, active heave compensation technologies, weight reduction, corrosion resistance, automated control systems, and worldwide offshore service networks.
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What is changing in 2026?
The market is shifting toward automated, electric, and remote-assisted offshore lifting systems. Vessel owners and energy companies are increasingly specifying energy-efficient hybrid and fully electric drive systems to cut offshore emissions and operational expenditures. High-precision active heave compensation (AHC) and real-time load monitoring systems are becoming standard equipment requirements for deepwater lifting and subsea operations.
Manufacturers are expanding heavy-lift crane ranges to accommodate multi-megawatt offshore wind turbine components, including floating wind platform foundations. In addition, digital twin monitoring, predictive maintenance software, and automated safety interlocks are being integrated into control systems to minimize downtime and improve offshore operational safety.
What are the major investment opportunities?
The strongest opportunities lie in high-capacity heavy-lift cranes for offshore wind installation, subsea active heave compensated (AHC) cranes, and hybrid-electric marine cranes. Investments in active heave compensation and subsea winch systems enable deeper water operations, supporting subsea oil, gas, and seabed infrastructure projects.
Further opportunities exist in retrofit and modernization services for existing offshore platforms and vessels, replacing aging hydraulic crane setups with energy-efficient electric drives and digital control suites. Expanding offshore wind developments in Asia Pacific and North America presents strong growth potential for crane manufacturers and marine equipment suppliers who can provide high-reliability equipment certified for extreme environmental conditions.
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