Aircraft Electric Motors Market Size to reach US$ 20.23 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.34% to 2034
The Aircraft Electric Motors Market size is expected to reach US$ 20.23 Billion by 2034 from US$ 11.48 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.34% from 2026 to 2034. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the increasing transition toward More Electric Aircraft (MEA) and Hybrid-Electric Aircraft architectures, combined with a push from commercial and defense aviation operators to improve fuel efficiency, lower maintenance costs, and comply with international net-zero carbon aviation targets. Expansion is further accelerated by steady advances in high-power-density motor design, thermal management, and rising deployment across specialized subsystem actuation.
What is driving the market?
Government environmental regulations, rising jet fuel expenses, and global commitments to achieve net-zero carbon aviation by 2050 serve as the primary growth drivers. Commercial airlines and military operators are seeking to lower operational expenses and environmental footprints by electrifying onboard systems replacing heavy, less-efficient hydraulic and pneumatic systems with electric flight control, door actuation, and environmental control systems.
Concurrently, the rapid evolution of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) including electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) platforms presents a major structural demand driver. These platforms rely heavily on lightweight, fault-tolerant permanent magnet motors for distributed electric propulsion. Key constraints restraining widespread primary electric propulsion include the energy density limitations of current battery technology compared to traditional jet fuel, high thermal management requirements under continuous loads, and stringent regulatory safety certification processes.
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Which region leads?
North America leads the global market, accounting for an estimated 38%–42% share in 2025. Growth in the region is driven by substantial defense expenditures, strong presence of major aircraft OEMs, and extensive R&D investments into hybrid-electric regional flight demonstration programs and eVTOL architectures. The United States represents the largest country market within North America.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 8.2%–9.0% through 2034. Rapid expansion in air passenger traffic, fleet modernization, growing drone logistics networks, and expanding aerospace manufacturing infrastructure in China, India, and Japan fuel this momentum. Europe maintains a significant market share supported by strict EU emissions policies, sustainable aviation mandates, and major investments in green propulsion technologies.
Which segment leads?
By Type
- AC Motor
- DC Motor
By Applications
- Propulsion System
- Flight Control System
- Environmental Control System
- Engine Control System
- Avionics System
- Door Actuation System
- Landing and Braking System
- Cabin Interior System
- Other Systems
By Aircraft Type
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary Wing
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
- Advanced Air Mobility
By Output Power
- Up to 10 kW
- 10-200 kW
- Above 200 kW
Which companies are prominent?
The report identifies the following prominent market participants:
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Allied Motion Technologies Inc
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Moog Inc.
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Meggitt plc
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Altra Industrial Motion
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Woodward, Inc
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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
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AMETEK, Inc.
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MGM COMPRO
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Emrax d.o.o
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ThinGap
These companies compete across specialized electric motors, high-torque actuators, power electronics, and integrated electric propulsion units for commercial, defense, and urban aviation applications. Competitive advantage is determined by power-to-weight ratio (power density), electromagnetic efficiency, thermal dissipation capability, fault tolerance, and compliance with strict aviation safety certification standards. The list reflects the report’s competitive landscape rather than a revenue-ranked market-share table.
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What is changing in 2026?
In 2026, the market is transitioning from early technology validation toward commercial-scale qualification and regulatory compliance for electrified aircraft systems. Aviation safety regulators (such as the FAA and EASA) are actively standardizing airworthiness certification frameworks for eVTOLs and hybrid-electric powertrains, shifting focus toward system reliability, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and redundancy under extreme flight conditions.
Manufacturers are prioritizing thermal management innovation, incorporating advanced liquid cooling jackets, direct-winding cooling, and lightweight composite materials to maximize continuous power output without increasing weight. Furthermore, standardizations are focusing on high-voltage architectures (exceeding 800V) to reduce cable weight and system losses in larger aircraft platforms.
What are the major investment opportunities?
The most promising investment opportunities exist in high-power-density motor designs, advanced thermal management systems, modular inverter integration, and next-generation magnetic flux technologies. Developing lightweight, high-efficiency motors optimized for distributed electric propulsion (DEP) in eVTOL and regional aircraft presents significant long-term growth potential.
Additional opportunities lie in retrofitting existing regional turboprop fleets with hybrid-electric powertrains, expanding heavy-payload drone motor applications, and developing rare-earth-free or reduced-neodymium permanent magnet motors to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities. Asia Pacific and North America represent key geographic expansion markets for manufacturers seeking strategic partnerships with aircraft OEMs, eVTOL developers, and defense contractors.
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