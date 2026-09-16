Companion Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 10 Billion by 2035 at 9.1% CAGR

Companion Cancer Diagnostics Market Overview

The global Companion Cancer Diagnostics Market is witnessing strong growth as personalized medicine, targeted cancer therapies, biomarker discovery, and advanced diagnostic technologies gain wider adoption. Increasing cancer prevalence and the growing need to identify patients who are most likely to benefit from specific therapies are driving demand for companion diagnostic solutions. Technological advances such as next-generation sequencing and liquid biopsy are also improving diagnostic accuracy, speed, and treatment selection, strengthening the role of companion diagnostics in precision oncology.

According to the WiseGuyReports market research report published in June 2026, the Companion Cancer Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2024 and USD 4.2 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 10 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% during the 2026–2035 forecast period. North America is expected to remain the leading regional market, with its value projected to rise from USD 1.35 billion in 2024 to USD 3.231 billion by 2035. Genetic Testing was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2035, while Biomarker Testing is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2035.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the global Companion Cancer Diagnostics Market include:

Qiagen

Horizon Discovery

Myriad Genetics

Medicina

NeoGenomics

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Foundation Medicine

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Amgen

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Genomic Health

Exact Sciences

AstraZeneca

The market is being shaped by the increasing incidence of cancer, growing adoption of personalized medicine, advances in biomarker discovery, regulatory support for innovative diagnostics, and rising demand for targeted therapies. Partnerships between pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies are also creating opportunities to develop companion tests alongside new cancer treatments. At the same time, digital health, artificial intelligence, liquid biopsy, and genomic technologies are expanding the capabilities of cancer diagnostics and supporting more efficient treatment decisions.

The Companion Cancer Diagnostics Market is segmented by type of diagnostics, application, end user, product, and region. By type of diagnostics, the market includes Genetic Testing, Biomarker Testing, Imaging Diagnostics, and Pathology Tests. By application, it covers Oncology, Research, Prevention, and Diagnosis. By end user, the market is divided into Hospitals, Laboratories, Clinics, and Research Institutions. By product, the market includes Instruments, Reagents, Software, and Services. Regional coverage comprises North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Significant opportunities are emerging from the advancement of personalized medicine, rising cancer prevalence, increased research and development investment, integration of artificial intelligence into diagnostic workflows, and expansion into emerging markets. AI-enabled diagnostic software, remote and digital testing solutions, patient-centric diagnostic kits, and partnerships between diagnostics companies, pharmaceutical firms, and healthcare providers could further broaden market adoption.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Roche announced a strategic collaboration with Foundation Medicine in March 2025 to co-develop and expand the deployment of FoundationOne CDx as a companion diagnostic across multiple solid tumors, supporting access to targeted therapies.

Illumina announced the launch of a new oncology companion diagnostics platform in June 2025 designed to support companion diagnostic development and broaden access to targeted therapies.

Myriad Genetics announced a major contract win in January 2025 with a leading academic medical center to implement hereditary and tumor profiling panels as part of a broader precision oncology program.

Next-generation sequencing and liquid biopsy technologies are becoming increasingly important market trends, improving the accuracy and speed of cancer diagnostics while supporting earlier detection and more efficient treatment monitoring.

The market is also benefiting from increasing investment in biomarker discovery and validation as pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers place greater emphasis on targeted therapies and patient-specific treatment strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global Companion Cancer Diagnostics Market, including market size, growth projections, competitive dynamics, and major market drivers.

It provides detailed segmentation analysis across diagnostics types, applications, end users, products, and major geographic regions.

The study helps stakeholders understand the growing role of genetic testing, biomarker testing, liquid biopsy, next-generation sequencing, and other advanced diagnostic technologies.

The report evaluates key companies and competitive developments, helping businesses identify strategic opportunities, partnerships, and areas of innovation.

The research offers a forward-looking assessment of opportunities associated with personalized medicine, artificial intelligence, rising cancer prevalence, increased R&D investment, and expansion in emerging markets.

Future Outlook:

The global Companion Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to maintain strong expansion through 2035 as precision oncology becomes increasingly integrated into cancer treatment pathways. Genetic Testing represents a major diagnostic segment, increasing from USD 1.2 billion in 2024 toward USD 2.8 billion by 2035, while Biomarker Testing is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2035. Oncology remains a leading application because of the growing demand for targeted therapies and personalized treatment strategies. North America is expected to retain its leadership, with the regional market projected to reach USD 3.231 billion by 2035, while Asia Pacific is positioned as an important growth market as healthcare investment and cancer awareness increase. Overall, the global market is forecast to reach USD 10 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2026–2035.

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