Global Hoists Market Size to Reach USD 7.82 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 5.85% CAGR

The global Hoists Market is poised for substantial expansion over the next decade, driven by accelerating industrial automation, modern infrastructure development, and growing demands for operational safety across manufacturing and logistics sectors. According to comprehensive industry research, the global hoists market size is expected to reach US$ 7.82 Billion by 2034, climbing from US$ 4.69 Billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034.

Driving Factors Behind Market Expansion

The steady uptick in market growth is primarily propelled by rapid industrialization and the modern building boom in emerging economies. Heavy manufacturing industries, automotive production facilities, aerospace assembly lines, and mining operations increasingly depend on high-capacity electric, hydraulic, and manual hoisting systems to streamline workflow productivity and eliminate manual material handling hazards.

Key market drivers include:

Rise of Industrial Automation & Smart Factories: Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, load-monitoring devices, and automated lifting sequences into overhead electric chain and wire rope hoists.

Infrastructure and High-Rise Construction: Expanding residential, commercial, and energy sector construction projects globally requiring precise vertical transport of heavy structural materials.

Stringent Workplace Safety Regulations: Strict occupational safety guidelines worldwide encouraging manufacturing and logistics hubs to replace manual lifting with automated and safety-rated hoisting equipment.

E-Commerce and Warehouse Expansion: Rapid growth in automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) within logistics networks, driving the adoption of compact, highly efficient hoists.

Get a PDF Sample- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009533

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Type

Wire Rope

Roller Load Chain

Welded Link Load Chain

By Power Source

Manual Hoists

Electric Hoists

Hydraulic Hoists

Air Hoists

Prominent Industry Key Players

The global hoist market features a highly competitive landscape populated by established industrial machinery equipment manufacturers and specialized regional solution providers. Strategic mergers and acquisitions, technological advancements in variable frequency drives (VFDs), and expansion into rental services define the core competitive strategies among key market leaders.

Prominent key players operating in the global hoists market include:

Acco Material Handling Solutions

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Daesan Inotec Inc.

Demag Cranes and Components Corp.

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Kepro Tools and Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

KITO Corporation

Konecranes

Toyolift Group

These industry pioneers continue to focus on green manufacturing, ergonomic safety designs, low-maintenance modular components, and energy-efficient electric motors to strengthen their global market footprints.

Get Full Copy of This Report- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009533

Future Outlook (2026–2034)

Looking ahead through 2034, the global hoist market is set to experience a technological paradigm shift. The market’s future outlook will be heavily characterized by the integration of Industry 4.0 innovations, turning standard lifting gear into intelligent, data-connected assets.

Key themes shaping the future outlook include:

Predictive Maintenance & Smart Monitoring: Wireless IoT telemetry will allow real-time monitoring of hoist brake wear, motor overheating, and duty cycles, significantly minimizing costly operational downtime. Sustainability & Energy Efficiency: Demand for eco-friendly, low-power-consumption electric hoists with regenerative braking energy technology will rise as industries align with global ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance mandates. Customized and Explosion-Proof Solutions: Rising safety standards in hazardous environments such as offshore oil & gas rigs, chemical processing, and cleanroom pharma environments will accelerate demand for explosion-proof and spark-resistant specialty hoists.

As global supply chains expand and high-tech manufacturing facility investments surge through 2034, the hoists market remains anchored for sustainable, high-value growth.

Related Reports-

Offshore Crane Market Size, Demand & Growth by 2034



Cranes Market Size, Trends & Growth by 2034

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a leading market research and consulting firm delivering actionable insights through in-depth industry analysis and strategic intelligence. The firm supports clients across various industries in making informed decisions by providing comprehensive market forecasts, competitive assessments, and growth opportunities.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean| German| Japanese| French| Chinese| Italian| Spanish