Injection Molding Machine Market Projected to Reach US$26.03 Billion by 2034, Growing at 5.9% CAGR

The global injection molding machine market is accelerating toward robust growth over the coming decade. Driven by rising demand for automated manufacturing, energy-efficient processing, and advanced component production across key end-use industries, the Injection Molding Machine Market size is expected to reach US$26.03 billion by 2034, expanding from US$15.48 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034.

Key Market Drivers & Growth Catalysts

The growth of the global injection molding machine market is influenced by several transforming operational and technological factors across automotive, packaging, healthcare, electronics, and consumer goods manufacturing:

Automotive Lightweighting & EV Expansion: As global automakers prioritize fuel economy and electric vehicle (EV) efficiency, heavy metal components are increasingly being replaced with lightweight, high-performance molded plastics.

Surge in Healthcare & Medical Device Manufacturing: The medical sector’s shift toward disposable devices, diagnostic equipment, wearable technology, and micro-fluidic components is accelerating the adoption of high-precision all-electric and micro-injection molding equipment.

Transition to Sustainable & Energy-Efficient Machinery: Tightening global energy regulations and rising operational overheads are prompting plastics processors to transition from conventional hydraulic units to all-electric and servo-hydraulic systems, significantly lowering power consumption and cycle times.

Integration of Smart Automation & Industry 4.0: Intelligent machine controls, IoT connectivity, real-time sensor monitoring, and automated robotic handling systems are increasing productivity while minimizing downtime and scrap rates.

Get a PDF Sample- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005005

Prominent Key Players Operating in the Market

The competitive landscape of the injection molding machine market features leading global machinery manufacturers advancing innovation through energy efficiency, digital integration, and custom molding capabilities. Key players in the industry include:

KraussMaffei Group GmbH

ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG

Haitian International Holdings Limited

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH

Fanuc Corp

NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD

Milacron Holdings, LLC

TOYO INNOVEX Co., Ltd

Japan Steel Works Ltd

Get Full Copy of This Report- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005005

Future Outlook

Looking ahead to 2034, the global injection molding machine market is poised for structural transformation centered on sustainability and digital intelligence. Key developments shaping the future outlook include:

Processing of Recycled & Bio-Based Polymers: Machine builders are upgrading clamp and injection units to process higher percentages of post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins and bio-plastics without sacrificing part quality, aiding circular economy goals.

AI-Driven Predictive Quality Control: Closed-loop Artificial Intelligence (AI) controls and continuous process analytics will automatically adjust pressure, temperature, and speed settings in real time to guarantee consistent part tolerances and eliminate human error.

Expansion of Precision Micro-Molding: Emerging applications in micro-electronics, telecommunications, and minimally invasive surgical tools will unlock significant growth potential for micro-injection molding equipment.

As smart factories become the standard across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, manufacturers that combine high clamping force, energy efficiency, and digital connectivity will remain at the forefront of global expansion through 2034.

Related Reports-

Blow Molding Machine Market Growth, Demand & Size by 2034

Pet Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Share, Demand & Size by 2034

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a leading market research and consulting firm delivering actionable insights through in-depth industry analysis and strategic intelligence. The firm supports clients across various industries in making informed decisions by providing comprehensive market forecasts, competitive assessments, and growth opportunities.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean| German| Japanese| French| Chinese| Italian| Spanish