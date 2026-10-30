Active Network Management Market Size & Forecast 2031

The global Active Network Management (ANM) market is witnessing significant growth as utilities, industries, and governments increasingly focus on smart grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and efficient power distribution.

According to The Insight Partners, The active network management market size was valued at US$ 1.29 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4.51 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2031.

Market Overview

The Active Network Management has become a critical component of modern energy systems. It allows organizations to actively monitor network performance, control power flows, balance loads, optimize resources, and improve overall operational efficiency. As power grids become more complex due to the rising adoption of renewable energy sources and distributed generation systems, traditional management approaches are no longer sufficient.

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Key Market Drivers

Growing Need for Real-Time Grid Monitoring:- One of the primary factors driving market growth is the increasing demand for real-time grid monitoring. Modern electrical grids require constant observation of power flows, voltage levels, and equipment performance to maintain stability and efficiency.

One of the primary factors driving market growth is the increasing demand for real-time grid monitoring. Modern electrical grids require constant observation of power flows, voltage levels, and equipment performance to maintain stability and efficiency. Expansion of Renewable Energy Projects:- The rapid deployment of renewable energy technologies such as solar farms, offshore wind projects, and distributed energy resources is accelerating the need for advanced network management solutions. Renewable energy sources often generate variable power outputs, which can challenge grid stability.

The rapid deployment of renewable energy technologies such as solar farms, offshore wind projects, and distributed energy resources is accelerating the need for advanced network management solutions. Renewable energy sources often generate variable power outputs, which can challenge grid stability. Rising Adoption of IoT and Connected Devices:-The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices across the energy and utility sector is another major growth catalyst. Utilities are increasingly deploying smart meters, intelligent sensors, connected substations, and automated control systems.

Emerging Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence:- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as one of the most transformative technologies in active network management. AI-powered systems can analyze vast amounts of operational data, predict equipment failures, identify network anomalies, and optimize power distribution strategies.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as one of the most transformative technologies in active network management. AI-powered systems can analyze vast amounts of operational data, predict equipment failures, identify network anomalies, and optimize power distribution strategies. Smart Grids and Digital Transformation:-The global push toward smart grid infrastructure is creating substantial opportunities for the ANM market. Smart grids rely on digital communication technologies, automation systems, and advanced analytics to improve the efficiency and reliability of electricity networks.

Segment Analysis

By Component

Based on component, the market is segmented into software and services. The software segment accounted for the largest market share of 69.7% in 2023. Advanced software platforms play a critical role in enabling real-time monitoring, data analytics, visualization, and automation capabilities within active network management systems.

By Industry

The market serves several industries, including energy and utilities, transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, and others. Among these sectors, the energy and utilities segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is also expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The increasing complexity of modern electricity networks is driving the adoption of ANM solutions across utility companies worldwide.

By Application

Based on application, the market is divided into grid asset management, real-time monitoring, and automation. The grid asset management segment represented the largest share, accounting for 46.7% of the market in 2023. Utilities are increasingly utilizing ANM platforms to maximize asset performance, extend equipment lifespan, and reduce maintenance costs.

By Organization Size

The market also caters to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The SME segment is anticipated to witness particularly strong growth as smaller organizations increasingly adopt digital solutions to improve operational efficiency and network performance.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America dominated the Active Network Management market in 2023, capturing 39.1% of the global market share. The region benefits from advanced energy infrastructure, widespread adoption of smart grid technologies, and substantial investment in renewable energy integration. The United States remains a major contributor to regional growth, supported by modernization initiatives and increasing demand for reliable electricity management systems.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, expanding at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are fueling the adoption of active network management technologies.

Governments across the region are investing in smart cities, renewable energy projects, and grid modernization programs, creating favorable conditions for market growth.

Europe

Europe represents another significant market for ANM solutions. The region’s strong commitment to renewable energy adoption and sustainability objectives has increased the need for advanced grid management technologies.

The European Union’s continued focus on renewable power generation has accelerated the deployment of solar and wind energy systems. Active network management platforms help utilities effectively manage these variable energy sources while ensuring grid stability and operational efficiency.

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Competitive Landscape

The Active Network Management market remains highly competitive, with established technology companies and energy solution providers investing in innovation and product development. Key players identified by The Insight Partners include:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ZIV Automation

GE Grid Solutions

Camlin Group

Argand Solutions

Smarter Grid Solutions

These companies focus on advanced software development, AI integration, strategic partnerships, and smart grid solutions to strengthen their market positions.

Recent Industry Developments

The market has witnessed several notable developments aimed at accelerating grid modernization and renewable energy integration. Siemens introduced its LV Insights X software to help distribution system operators actively manage low-voltage grids and increase grid capacity. Similarly, Expeto partnered with Portland General Electric to support grid modernization initiatives through private wireless network solutions that improve grid resilience and renewable energy deployment.

Future Outlook

The future of the Active Network Management market appears highly promising as utilities worldwide continue transitioning toward smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy systems. The increasing adoption of AI, IoT, advanced analytics, and automation technologies will further enhance the capabilities of ANM platforms.

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About The Insight Partners

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