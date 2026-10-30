Home Medical Equipment Market to Reach US$ 60.96 Billion by 2033

The Home Medical Equipment Market is set for steady growth as healthcare shifts toward comfortable, cost-effective, and patient-centered care at home. According to Business Market Insights, the market is expected to grow from US$ 36.22 billion in 2025 to US$ 60.96 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.72% from 2026 to 2033. Home medical equipment enables safe and effective treatment in households, supporting patients with chronic conditions such as lung disorders and diabetes, people with mobility difficulties, and those recovering from surgery.

Grab Sample Report @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/BMIPUB00032643

REPORT COVERAGE

By Functionality: Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, and Mobility Assist and Patient Support Equipment

Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, and Mobility Assist and Patient Support Equipment By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail medical stores, and Online retailer

The Home Medical Equipment Market size is expected to reach US$ 60.96 Billion by 2033 from US$ 36.22 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.72% from 2026 to 2033.

Market leaders and key company profiles

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

General Electric Company

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Smith & Nephew plc

ARKRAY, Inc.

CareFusion Corporation

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Omron Corporation

ResMed Corporation

Smiths Group plc

Market Overview

Home medical equipment is an integral part of global healthcare services. Its advantages include greater patient comfort, shorter hospital stays, lower healthcare costs, and the ability to support aging populations at home. Growth is supported by the rising number of patients with chronic diseases, an expanding elderly population, and increasing preference for home-based care models. Remote monitoring, smart devices, and connected health technologies are further improving treatment precision and patient outcomes.

Key Growth Drivers

The rising preference for home-based healthcare is the primary driver. Home care reduces pressure on hospitals, lowers the risk of hospital-acquired infections, and improves overall patient condition, particularly for those needing long-term or chronic care. Oxygen concentrators, infusion pumps, therapeutic devices, and patient monitoring systems allow medical care to continue at home without frequent hospital visits, in line with value-based healthcare models that emphasize prevention and long-term disease management.

An aging global population reinforces this trend, as older adults often need ongoing care but prefer familiar surroundings. Portable, easy-to-use, connected devices make home treatment more reliable, and integration with telehealth lets clinicians monitor patients remotely, adjust treatment, and intervene when needed. High healthcare costs and limited hospital bed capacity also make home treatment attractive to governments and insurers, while reimbursement policies and rental-based equipment models encourage adoption.

Opportunities in Remote Monitoring and Connected Devices

The spread of remote patient monitoring and connected medical devices is a major opportunity. Digital health technology allows home equipment to combine wireless communication, cloud platforms, and data analytics, enabling health monitoring outside hospitals. This supports early problem detection, timely medical response, and easier disease management.

Rising chronic disease prevalence is boosting demand for continuous monitoring solutions such as blood sugar monitors, heart monitoring devices, and smart breathing machines. Connected equipment increases patient engagement by providing feedback, alerts, and medication reminders, improving adherence and reducing hospital readmissions. Hospitals and insurers increasingly value remote monitoring for its role in optimizing resources. Companies that focus on compatibility, privacy, and ease of use are expected to be best positioned.

Segment Insights

By functionality, the market includes therapeutic equipment, patient monitoring equipment, and mobility assist and patient support equipment. The therapeutic segment dominated in 2025, driven by rising chronic disease prevalence, demand for home-based treatments, and use of respiratory, infusion, and pain management devices.

By distribution channel, the market covers hospital pharmacies, retail medical stores, and online retailers. Retail medical stores held the largest share in 2025, supported by easy accessibility, professional assistance, immediate product availability, and consumer preference for in-person purchasing.

Regional Insights

The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly, driven by rising chronic disease prevalence, an expanding elderly population, and increasing preference for home-based care. China and India lead growth, supported by improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives promoting home healthcare.

The region is also adopting advanced equipment such as remote monitoring devices, portable therapeutic systems, and connected healthcare solutions. Growing availability through retail and online channels, rising healthcare awareness, telehealth integration, expanding insurance coverage, and investment in digital health infrastructure further strengthen its position.

Challenges

Market growth may be restrained by high equipment costs, reimbursement limitations, and lack of patient education in some regions. Regulatory requirements, maintenance issues, and variation in home healthcare infrastructure add further hurdles. Even so, expanding home healthcare programs, innovation in portable devices, and growing telehealth services create strong opportunities, with patient-centric solutions, rental models, and integrated care platforms opening new growth paths.

Recent Developments

In July 2025, Quipt Home Medical acquired a healthcare system-owned medical equipment provider with US$ 6.6 million in revenue and signed a preferred provider agreement covering 20 hospitals across four states. In June 2025, Cardinal Health announced the US launch of its Kendall DL Multi System, a single-patient-use monitoring cable and lead wire system for continuous monitoring of cardiac activity, blood oxygen level, and temperature. In May 2025, Viemed Healthcare agreed to acquire Illinois-based Lehan’s Medical Equipment, which specializes in respiratory care and women’s health.

Outlook

With the market projected to grow from US$ 36.22 billion in 2025 to US$ 60.96 billion by 2033, home medical equipment will remain central to the shift toward decentralized, patient-centered care. Technological innovation, supportive reimbursement, and expanding telehealth are expected to sustain growth through the forecast period.

Buy Report Now @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/BMIPUB00032643

About Us: Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact us:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Contact person: Ankit Mathur

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +16467917070