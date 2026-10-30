Epichlorohydrin Market to Reach US$ 4.45 Billion by 2034 as Epoxy Resin Demand Climbs

The Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market is growing as industries seek stronger materials and cleaner water. It was valued at US$ 3.11 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach US$ 4.45 billion by 2034. That reflects a CAGR of 4.1% between 2026 and 2034. ECH is a reactive chemical used to make epoxy resins, water treatment chemicals, synthetic glycerin, elastomers, and pharmaceutical intermediates.

What Is Driving the Market?

Epoxy resin demand is the main driver. Automotive, aerospace, and construction firms want durable, lightweight materials. Infrastructure growth in emerging economies adds to that need. ECH sits at the start of this chain, so rising resin use lifts its demand directly.

Water treatment is a second driver. Interest in clean water and wastewater management keeps growing worldwide. ECH is used to make coagulants and flocculants. Strict environmental laws support this demand.

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Pharmaceutical and chemical synthesis is the third. Drug makers and specialty chemical producers use ECH as an intermediate. Advances in healthcare and industrial processes keep this use steady.

Renewable energy also matters. Wind turbine blades rely on epoxy composites. Electric and hybrid vehicles, solar panels, and electronics add more demand. At the same time, makers invest in high-purity grades and automated handling systems to improve safety.

The market has a wide base of users. The total addressable market is projected to reach about US$ 34.40 billion during 2026 to 2034.

Which Segment Leads?

The propylene process leads by production method. It accounted for 73.9% of the market in 2025. This petroleum-based route gives high yields. It also depends on fossil feedstock and creates a large amount of wastewater. The glycerin process is the bio-based alternative. It uses glycerol, a by-product of biodiesel, and fits green chemistry goals.

Water treatment chemicals are the fastest-growing application. The segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. Epoxy resins, synthetic glycerin, elastomers, and pharmaceuticals also remain important uses.

Paints and coatings lead by end-use industry. The segment held a 30.2% share in 2025. Building and construction, automotive, energy and power, and electronics follow as major users.

Which Region Leads?

Asia Pacific is the clear leader. It dominated the market with a 67.9% share in 2025 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%. Construction, electronics, and automotive industries drive epoxy demand. China is a major manufacturing hub, and capacity is rising to meet local needs and cut import reliance.

North America is a significant market. The United States is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%. Aerospace, automotive coatings, and wind composites drive demand. Strict EPA and OSHA rules encourage safer chemical use, and producers are moving toward bio-based ECH.

Europe is a mature market shaped by EU REACH rules. Demand for high-performance resins in construction and automotive stays strong. Investment in bio-based ECH and circular models is rising.

The Middle East and Africa is growing steadily on infrastructure projects and water treatment needs. South and Central America is smaller but expanding with its construction, paint, and coatings sectors.

Which Companies Are Prominent?

The market includes chemical groups from Asia, Europe, and North America. Key players are:

OCI Holdings Co Ltd

Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Limited

Wuxi High Mountain Hi-tech Development Co Ltd

AGC VINYTHAI PCL

DCM Shriram Ltd

Kanto Chemical Co Inc

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

Lotte Fine Chemical Co Ltd

Olin Corp

Nama Chemicals Co SJSC

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Hanwha Solutions Corp

Daisco Chemical Co Ltd

Epigral Ltd

OSAKA SODA CO LTD

Competition is intense. Firms stand out with high-purity grades that have very low impurity levels. These suit pharmaceutical use and high-end epoxy resins for aerospace and electronics. Others focus on safety through closed-loop production and stable, safe logistics. Many also invest in bio-based and water-saving processes.

Capacity moves show where the industry is going. DCM Shriram has commissioned a 35,000 TPA ECH plant in Jhagadia, Gujarat, with another 17,000 TPA to follow. Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, is set to commission ECH and CPVC plants at Vilayat by FY 2025–26.

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What Is Changing in 2026?

The shift to bio-based ECH is the biggest change. Glycerin-based routes cut reliance on propylene and match green chemistry goals. North America and Europe are both investing in these technologies.

Specialty grades are another trend. Buyers in pharmaceuticals and electronics need ECH with very strict purity limits. Producers are responding with specialty products.

Low-emission, low-waste production is also gaining attention. Carbon rules are tightening, so makers are improving energy efficiency and water use. Safer handling matters as well. Better containers, inhibitor packages, and training help reduce risk across the supply chain.

What Are the Investment Opportunities?

Bio-based production offers a clear path. Glycerol-derived ECH can lower dependence on propylene and appeal to buyers with sustainability targets.

Asia Pacific offers scale. China and India are building their coatings and electronics sectors, supported by supply chain growth and technology investment. Modular plant additions and joint ventures can help firms secure supply in these markets.

Advanced safety and handling systems create another opening. Automated systems and safer storage make ECH easier to use in high-precision industries. Recycling and recovery of ECH and epoxy derivatives can also cut raw material costs. Long-term development deals with aerospace, automotive, and wind energy firms may speed up next-generation epoxy composites. With demand for resins and clean water both rising, the market is set for steady growth through 2034.

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