Forging Market to Reach US$ 134.93 Billion by 2034, CAGR of 5.78% during 2026–2034

The global forging market is embarking on a period of substantial expansion, driven by robust industrial automation, aerospace fleet modernizations, clean energy infrastructure expansion, and structural lightweighting across global automotive sectors. According to recent industry research, the global Forging Market reached a value of US$ 81.38 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach US$ 134.93 billion by 2034, expanding at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.78% during the forecast period of 2026–2034.

The surge in demand for metal forging is fueled by the need for high-strength, fatigue-resistant, and structural components capable of performing under extreme thermal and mechanical stress. While traditional automotive powertrains continue to generate steady demand for heavy closed-die forged components, the market is undergoing a strategic realignment toward high-precision, near-net-shape, and lightweight alloy solutions. Aluminum and titanium forgings are rapidly gaining momentum as key vehicle manufacturers and defense contractors seek to lower component weight while optimizing structural performance.

Key Market Drivers & Technological Innovation

Aerospace and Defense Expansion: Commercial aviation backlogs and defense modernization efforts worldwide are spurring sustained orders for forged turbine discs, landing gear, airframe elements, and specialized superalloy ring components.

Shift to Electric & Lightweight Mobility: While electric vehicles eliminate conventional engine parts like crankshafts, they demand high-torque, durable chassis, suspension, and driveline forged assemblies to offset heavy battery configurations.

Renewable Energy & Heavy Infrastructure: Wind energy platforms, nuclear power installations, and global infrastructure projects require large-scale open-die and ring-rolled forgings engineered for long operational lifespans.

Industrial Automation: Adoption of smart manufacturing, digital twins, closed-loop quality monitoring, and automated robot-assisted presses is enabling manufacturers to improve yield efficiency, cut material waste, and lower production costs.

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Competitive Landscape & Key Industry Players

The global forging market is characterized by technological consolidation and regional supply chain localization. Industry leaders are investing heavily in advanced heat treatment facilities, induction heating, and digital traceability to meet stringent regulatory standards across aerospace, energy, and automotive sectors.

Prominent key players operating in the global forging landscape include:

SIFCO Industries, Inc.

ANDRITZ AG

RIGANTI SPA

Precision Castparts Corp.

Scot Forge Co.

Bharat Forge Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

M M Forgings Limited

Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd.

These industry participants are expanding output capacities, forming joint ventures, and adopting eco-friendly forging lubricants and automated processes to maintain a competitive advantage amid fluctuating raw material and energy costs.

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Future Outlook (2026–2034)

Looking ahead, the global forging industry is set to undergo a significant technological evolution centered on sustainability, precision manufacturing, and material intelligence. Near-net-shape manufacturing will transition from an advantage to an industry standard, significantly minimizing post-forge machining costs and raw material consumption.

Furthermore, the integration of agentic AI and sensor-driven digital twin platforms directly onto forging lines will allow manufacturers to predict die wear, adjust temperature controls in real time, and certify part histories with minimal human intervention. As global decarbonization mandates intensify, green forging practices—such as transitioning from natural gas burners to electric induction heating and utilizing recycled circular metals—will dictate long-term market leadership. With the Asia-Pacific region continuing its dominance as a manufacturing hub and North America driving aerospace innovation, the sector stands well-positioned for resilient long-term profitability.

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