North America Gas Turbine Market Benefits from Modernization of Aging Power Infrastructure

The expanding oil and gas industry is contributing to regional gas turbine demand. Turbines provide mechanical power and electricity for production facilities, processing plants, and pipeline operations.

Market Overview

The North America gas Turbine Market size is expected to reach US$ 11,089.80 million by 2031 from US$ 7,938.04 million in 2024. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.02% during 2025–2031. Digitalization and AI-driven predictive maintenance are likely to bring new trends to the market in the coming years.

Gas turbines convert the energy generated through fuel combustion into mechanical power, which can be used to generate electricity or support industrial operations. Their ability to provide dependable power and respond to changing electricity requirements makes them valuable for utility-scale power plants and industrial facilities. In North America, growing electricity consumption, industrial development, and investments in modern power generation infrastructure are supporting the adoption of gas turbines.

Combined-cycle technology is gaining attention because it captures waste heat from gas turbine operations to generate additional electricity, improving overall plant efficiency. At the same time, technological developments involving hydrogen-blended fuels, advanced combustion systems, and digital monitoring are influencing the industry’s long-term development. These advancements are encouraging manufacturers and energy companies to explore more efficient and flexible turbine solutions.

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Key Market Drivers and Trends

Rising Demand for Reliable and Efficient Power Generation

Increasing electricity consumption across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is a major factor supporting the North America gas turbine market. Expanding manufacturing activities, data center development, urbanization, and population growth are increasing pressure on existing electricity infrastructure. Gas turbines can provide dependable power and support grid stability, making them an important option for utilities seeking to meet growing energy requirements.

The availability of natural gas and established energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada also supports their deployment. Gas turbines are being considered for new power generation projects as well as upgrades to existing facilities.

Growing Adoption of Combined-Cycle Power Plants

Combined-cycle power plants are an important growth area because they use waste heat from gas turbines to produce additional electricity through a steam turbine system. This approach can improve fuel utilization and overall generating efficiency compared with conventional simple-cycle configurations.

Utilities are increasingly evaluating combined-cycle systems to meet rising electricity demand while improving plant performance. Their ability to deliver substantial power output and operate efficiently makes them suitable for large-scale electricity generation and selected industrial applications.

Increasing Interest in Hydrogen-Compatible Gas Turbines

The transition toward lower-carbon energy systems is encouraging turbine manufacturers to develop technologies that can operate using hydrogen-blended fuels and, where technically feasible, higher hydrogen concentrations. Hydrogen-compatible turbines may help reduce carbon emissions associated with conventional natural gas combustion, depending on the fuel composition and production pathway.

Although technical challenges remain in areas such as combustion control, materials, safety, and emissions management, continued research and development are creating opportunities for the industry. Manufacturers are exploring advanced combustion systems and turbine designs to support evolving fuel requirements.

Digitalization and AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance

Digital technologies are becoming increasingly important in gas turbine operations. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, sensors, and advanced analytics can help operators monitor equipment performance, identify potential faults, and plan maintenance activities more effectively.

Predictive maintenance may reduce unplanned downtime, improve operational reliability, and support better asset management. As power producers and industrial users seek to optimize equipment performance and maintenance expenditure, digital monitoring solutions are expected to remain an important market trend.

Top Players in the North America Gas Turbine Market

According to The Insight Partners, key companies operating in the North America gas turbine market include:

GE Vernova Inc.

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Baker Hughes Co.

Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc.

Industrial Boilers America

Doncasters Group

Vericor Power Systems

These companies participate in the competitive landscape through turbine technologies, engineering capabilities, equipment development, and industrial power solutions. Competition is influenced by operational efficiency, reliability, maintenance requirements, technological innovation, and the ability to address changing fuel and emissions requirements.

Market Segmentation

The North America gas turbine market is segmented by technology, capacity, and application.

By Technology

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

By Capacity

Below 40 MW

40–120 MW

120–300 MW

Above 300 MW

By Application

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Industrial

The combined-cycle segment held the leading position by technology in 2024. The 120–300 MW capacity segment dominated the market by capacity, while power generation was the leading application segment. These segments reflect the importance of efficient electricity production and large-scale energy infrastructure across the region.

Regional Outlook

The North America gas turbine market covers the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

United States: The United States held the largest market share in 2024. Strong electricity demand, established natural gas infrastructure, industrial expansion, and investments in power generation facilities support market growth. Increasing demand from data centers and advanced manufacturing is also encouraging utilities to evaluate additional generating capacity.

Canada: Canada’s natural gas resources, industrial energy requirements, and electricity infrastructure contribute to demand for gas turbines. Their use in power generation and industrial operations may support market opportunities as operators prioritize dependable energy supplies and improved equipment performance.

Mexico: Mexico represents an important market within the region, supported by electricity demand and the need for reliable power infrastructure. Gas turbine adoption is linked to power generation investments, industrial development, and requirements for flexible electricity supply.

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Future Outlook

The North America gas turbine market is expected to experience continued growth through 2031 as electricity consumption increases and energy companies invest in reliable power generation infrastructure. Combined-cycle installations, hydrogen-compatible turbine development, and digital maintenance technologies are expected to influence future market opportunities.

Manufacturers that focus on improving efficiency, equipment reliability, fuel flexibility, and emissions performance may be well positioned to respond to evolving industry requirements. However, project economics, environmental regulations, fuel-price fluctuations, and competition from alternative power technologies will continue to influence investment decisions.

Overall, the market’s outlook will depend on the pace of power infrastructure development, industrial electricity demand, and technological progress in turbine design and operation.

Related Reports –

Gas Turbine Market Insights & Forecast 2024-2031

Industrial Gas Turbine Market Growth, Demand & Size by 2034

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