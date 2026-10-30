Robotics and Automation in Injection Molding Machines Market to Reach US$ 19,657.14 Million by 2034

The global Robotics and Automation in Injection Molding Machines Market is experiencing unprecedented momentum, driven by the rapid transition toward Industry 4.0, smart factory manufacturing, and the rising demand for high-precision plastic components. According to comprehensive industry insights, the market was valued at US$ 10,552.52 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 19,657.14 million by 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2026–2034.

Accelerating Market Drivers & Industrial Shift

Modern plastics manufacturing is undergoing a structural shift. High operating costs, tight labor availability, and stringent quality mandates across key verticals including automotive, medical devices, consumer electronics, and sustainable packaging are compelling molders to automate manual handling and process operations.

Key growth catalysts accelerating market expansion include:

Shift Toward Lights-Out Manufacturing: Industrial plants are increasingly deploying autonomous 3-axis cartesian robots, 6-axis articulated arms, and automated material handling systems to enable continuous, round-the-clock production with minimal human intervention.

Rise of Collaborative Robots (Cobots): Lightweight, easy-to-program cobots are allowing small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) to automate part removal, in-mold labeling (IML), and post-processing tasks safely alongside human operators.

AI-Driven Quality Inspection & Process Control: Integration of real-time machine vision, edge computing, and predictive simulation software ensures ultra-consistent part quality while significantly reducing defect rates and material scrap.

Energy Efficiency & Servo-Electric Systems: The combination of fully electric injection molding machinery with energy-efficient robotic equipment is enabling manufacturers to optimize operational expenditures and hit corporate ESG targets.

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Competitive Landscape: Key Market Players

The global market is characterized by intense technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and deep integration between machinery original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), automation specialist integrators, and simulation software innovators.

Leading market players shaping the future of injection molding automation include:

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH

Sepro Group

Star Automation, Inc.

Campetella Robotic Center srl

Autodesk Inc

CoreTech System Co., Ltd. (Moldex3D)

Fanuc Corp

ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH

KraussMaffei Group GmbH

Wittmann Group

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG

Haitian International Holdings Limited

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Future Outlook (2026–2034)

Looking ahead, the integration of hardware automation with advanced digital twin software will define the next phase of market evolution. Simulation software leaders like Autodesk Inc. and CoreTech System Co., Ltd. (Moldex3D) are increasingly linking injection molding simulation tools with real-time robotic programming interfaces. This convergence enables manufacturers to analyze flow behavior, thermal dynamics, and part ejection kinetics before physical production begins, drastically shortening cycle times and trial periods.

Furthermore, machine learning algorithms embedded in modern Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) will allow robotic arms to adapt dynamically to minor mold variations, ambient temperature shifts, and raw material inconsistencies. As automotive electric vehicle (EV) components and medical device manufacturing require tighter tolerances and full traceability, automated injection molding cells will transition from an operational luxury to an indispensable industry standard.

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