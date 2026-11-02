Glucagon Therapy Market to Grow US$ 802.51 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.92% from 2026 to 2034

Glucagon Therapy Market size is projected to reach US$ 802.51 Million by 2034 from US$ 478.16 Million in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.92% from 2026 to 2034. Growing prevalence of diabetes and severe hypoglycemia episodes accelerates global market demand. Advancements in needle-free nasal formulations and ready-to-use rescue pens present lucrative growth prospects.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019997

Key Players Analysis:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Svar Life Science AB

Novo Nordisk A/S

Lilly

Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited

Zealand Pharma A/S

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc

The glucagon therapy market is advancing rapidly across injectable glucagon and nasal glucagon product formats. Essential applications cover general medical use, emergency hypoglcemia kits, diagnostic motility suppression, cardiogenic shock management, and other clinical interventions. Key biopharmaceutical developers including Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., Svar Life Science AB, Novo Nordisk A/S, Lilly, Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, Zealand Pharma A/S, and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. supply life-saving hypoglycemia therapies. Non-invasive nasal powder delivery and ready-to-use room-temperature stable liquid formulations drive commercial growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type ( Injectable Glucagon, Nasal Glucagon )

By Application Type ( General Use, Emergency kit, Diagnostic and Motility, Cardiogenic Shock, Others )

Glucagon Therapy Market Dynamics, Regional Analysis, and Future Outlook –

Regional Analysis:

North America has established diabetes care infrastructure and access to multiple glucagon formulations. Europe benefits from diabetes management services and emergency treatment protocols. Asia Pacific offers opportunities through rising diabetes prevalence and expanding healthcare access. Other regions may see demand growth as diagnosis, patient education, and access to emergency therapies improve.

Market Drivers:

The glucagon therapy market is driven by the need to treat severe hypoglycemia in people with diabetes and by clinical use of glucagon in selected diagnostic and medical settings. Greater awareness of emergency hypoglycemia management and the availability of ready-to-use formulations support demand. Changes in diabetes care and patient education also influence adoption.

Market Opportunities:

Opportunities include ready-to-use injectable glucagon, nasal formulations, simplified emergency kits, and improved patient and caregiver education. Demand may increase through broader awareness of severe hypoglycemia risks and improved access to emergency treatments. Manufacturers can also improve product usability, storage convenience, and training resources for schools, workplaces, and care facilities.

Market Challenges:

Challenges include treatment cost, reimbursement restrictions, awareness gaps, and the need for patients and caregivers to recognize and respond to severe hypoglycemia. Product availability and storage requirements can affect preparedness. Regulatory requirements, competition among formulations, and access differences across healthcare systems also influence market growth.

Recent Industry Developments:

Industry activity broadly emphasizes ready-to-use formulations, simplified administration, patient education, and emergency treatment awareness. Healthcare organizations are also working to improve recognition and response to severe hypoglycemia. Market development depends on access, reimbursement, product availability, and adoption of appropriate emergency care practices.

Future Analysis and Forecast:

The market is expected to develop through easier-to-administer formulations, improved emergency preparedness, and broader education for patients and caregivers. Future growth will depend on diabetes prevalence, treatment access, reimbursement, awareness of severe hypoglycemia, and clinical guidance. Product usability and reliable supply will remain important considerations for healthcare systems.

Get Full Report Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00019997

The glucagon therapy market has undergone transformative clinical modernization, driven by the emergence of stable, non-reconstituted emergency rescue formulations for severe hypoglycemia in insulin-dependent diabetic patients. Recent biopharmaceutical breakthroughs have replaced legacy multi-step emergency kits—which required complex manual powder-and-diluent mixing during acute crises—with ready-to-use intranasal dry powders and room-temperature-stable pre-filled liquid auto-injectors. Biopharmaceutical developers have engineered novel glucagon receptor agonists and stabilized synthetic peptide analogs that exhibit exceptional chemical stability in liquid solution. Furthermore, the clinical development of ultra-stable soluble glucagon formulations is advancing dual-hormone closed-loop artificial pancreas systems that automatically co-infuse insulin and glucagon to achieve physiological glycemic control.

About Us

The Insight Partners, we provide comprehensive analysis and insights into market trends that empower businesses to make informed decisions. Our reports are designed to equip stakeholders with the necessary information to navigate the complexities of various industries, including healthcare, technology, and finance. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality research that enables our clients to achieve their strategic objectives.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876