Veterinary Stretcher Market Size to Worth US$ 1,194. Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.15%

Veterinary Stretcher Market size is projected to reach US$ 1,194. Million by 2034 from US$ 543.02 Million in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.15% from 2026 to 2034. Increasing pet ownership and rising spending on companion animal healthcare drive market growth. Innovations in foldable, heavy-duty, and wheeled veterinary transport equipment present lucrative market prospects.

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Key Players Analysis:

Doctorgimo

Shor-Line

SM Trade and Technology srl

Technidyne Corporation

BiHealthcare

Vetbot

Surgicalory

EVEREST-TECNOVET S.L.

Olympic Veterinary

Lory Progetti Veterinari s.r.l.

The veterinary stretcher market is expanding steadily across foldable and unfoldable equipment types catering to animal hospitals, outdoor emergency response units, and specialized veterinary clinics. Lightweight materials and ergonomic locking straps allow safe transport of injured small and large animals. Leading veterinary equipment manufacturers including Doctorgimo, Shor-Line, SM Trade and Technology srl, Technidyne Corporation, BiHealthcare, Vetbot, Surgicalory, EVEREST-TECNOVET S.L., Olympic Veterinary, and Lory Progetti Veterinari s.r.l. supply durable transport stretchers. Increasing companion animal healthcare expenditure and pet rescue operations drive ongoing market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Foldable, Unfoldable)

By End User (Animal Hospital, Outdoor Emergency, Others)

Veterinary Stretcher Market Dynamics, Regional Analysis, and Future Outlook –

Market Drivers:

The veterinary stretcher market is driven by demand for safe animal handling and transportation during emergencies, surgery, diagnostic procedures, and recovery. Growth in veterinary hospitals, emergency animal-care services, and companion-animal healthcare is increasing the need for equipment that supports the movement of injured, sedated, or mobility-impaired animals.

Market Opportunities:

Opportunities include adjustable stretchers for different animal sizes, foldable and lightweight designs, hydraulic lifting systems, and products compatible with veterinary examination tables and transport vehicles. Increasing pet ownership, expansion of specialty veterinary hospitals, and investment in animal rescue services create additional growth potential.

Market Challenges:

Challenges include accommodating different animal species, weights, and temperaments; ensuring operator safety; and controlling product costs. Equipment durability, cleaning requirements, storage limitations, and the need for multiple stretcher sizes may affect adoption, particularly in small veterinary practices and animal shelters.

Regional Analysis:

North America is supported by established companion-animal healthcare and emergency veterinary services. Europe benefits from developed veterinary infrastructure and animal welfare awareness. Asia Pacific presents opportunities through rising pet ownership, urban veterinary hospital expansion, and growing animal healthcare expenditure. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa may experience gradual growth as access to specialized veterinary care improves.

Future Analysis and Forecast:

The market is expected to benefit from greater emphasis on safe animal transfer, ergonomic veterinary equipment, and emergency preparedness. Future demand may increase as veterinary hospitals expand and specialized care becomes more accessible. Manufacturers that offer durable, easy-to-clean, species-appropriate, and space-efficient products may be well positioned to address varied clinical needs.

Recent Industry Developments:

Industry trends include lightweight construction, improved grip surfaces, adjustable restraint options, folding frames, and stretcher designs intended to reduce strain on veterinary staff. Equipment suppliers are also focusing on easier disinfection, compatibility with clinical tables, and safer handling of large or injured animals.

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Recent industry developments in the veterinary stretcher market highlight the incorporation of ultra-lightweight carbon fiber frames, antimicrobial heavy-duty vinyl fabrics, and multi-point quick-release safety harness systems. Animal health equipment suppliers are engineering foldable and telescoping stretchers specifically designed for emergency field rescue and low-trauma transport of companion animals and wildlife. Current market trends reflect a growing adoption of hydraulic-assisted height-adjustable gurney stretchers in veterinary emergency hospitals. The future outlook remains highly favorable, propelled by expanding pet humanization trends and increasing investments in specialized animal critical care facilities.

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