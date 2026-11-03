Dental Cement Market Growth Driven by Advances in Restorative Dentistry by 2031

The dental cement market size is expected to reach US$ 1.96 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during 2025–2031. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for restorative and prosthetic dental procedures, rising awareness of oral healthcare, and technological advancements in dental materials. Dental cement is an essential material used to bond, seal, and secure dental restorations, including crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays, and orthodontic appliances. Its ability to provide retention, durability, and protection makes it an important component of modern restorative dentistry. Growing demand for aesthetic dental treatments and improved adhesive technologies is further shaping the market.

What Is Driving the Dental Cement Market?

The increasing number of restorative and prosthetic dental procedures is a major factor driving the dental cement market. Dental conditions such as tooth decay, fractures, and tooth loss create demand for treatments involving crowns, bridges, veneers, and other restorations. Dental cement plays a critical role in securing these restorations and supporting their long-term performance.

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Growing awareness of oral hygiene and access to dental services are also contributing to market expansion. Patients are increasingly seeking preventive and restorative treatments to maintain oral health and improve dental appearance. The rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry is encouraging the use of advanced cement formulations that offer reliable bonding, improved aesthetics, and resistance to discoloration.

Material innovation is another important growth driver. Resin-based, glass ionomer, resin-modified glass ionomer, and zinc-based cements serve different clinical requirements. Improvements in adhesive strength, handling characteristics, curing time, and biocompatibility are helping dental professionals select materials suited to specific procedures.

Which Region Leads the Dental Cement Market?

North America represents an important market for dental cement due to its established dental care infrastructure, high awareness of oral health, and adoption of advanced restorative procedures. The United States contributes to regional demand through its extensive network of dental clinics, hospitals, and specialized dental practices.

Europe is another significant market, supported by established dental healthcare systems, professional dental networks, and demand for restorative and cosmetic procedures. Countries across the region continue to adopt advanced dental materials to improve treatment outcomes and restoration longevity.

Asia-Pacific offers substantial growth opportunities as dental care access expands and awareness of oral health increases. Rising disposable incomes, growing urban populations, and expanding dental clinic networks are supporting demand for restorative dentistry in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The specific leading region is not identified in the supplied market information.

Which Segments Shape the Dental Cement Market?

The dental cement market includes several material categories designed for different clinical applications. Resin-based cement is widely used in procedures requiring strong adhesion and aesthetic performance, particularly for ceramic and indirect restorations. Glass ionomer cement offers chemical bonding to tooth structure and fluoride release, making it useful in selected restorative and luting applications.

Resin-modified glass ionomer cement combines characteristics of conventional glass ionomer and resin materials. Zinc phosphate, zinc oxide eugenol, and other traditional cement types also retain applications in specific dental procedures.

By application, dental cement is used for permanent and temporary cementation, restorative procedures, orthodontic applications, and other dental treatments. Crowns, bridges, inlays, and onlays are important restoration categories that require reliable cementation. Demand across these segments depends on clinical preferences, restoration materials, patient requirements, and improvements in dental treatment techniques.

Which Companies Are Prominent in the Dental Cement Market?

The report profiles the following industry participants:

3M

DMG Chemisch Pharmazeutische

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

BISCO Inc.

Kerr Corporation

Medental International

FGM Produtos Odontológicos

Shofu Dental Corporation

Danaher Corporation

These companies participate in the dental materials industry through product development, manufacturing, and distribution of materials used in restorative and prosthetic dentistry. Competitive strategies include expanding product portfolios, improving cement performance, developing advanced adhesive formulations, and strengthening distribution networks. Innovation in bonding technologies and material compatibility remains important for differentiation.

What Is Changing in the Dental Cement Market in 2026?

In 2026, the dental cement market is influenced by the increasing adoption of digital dentistry and advanced restorative materials. Digital impressions, computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM), and digitally produced restorations are changing dental workflows. These developments are increasing the importance of cement formulations compatible with different restorative materials and clinical procedures.

Manufacturers are also focusing on improved adhesive performance, simplified application, and efficient curing technologies. Resin-based cement formulations are being developed to support reliable bonding with ceramic, zirconia, and other restorative materials. Greater attention to aesthetics is encouraging demand for products with suitable translucency and color stability.

Another important development is the emphasis on treatment efficiency. Dental professionals increasingly value materials that provide predictable handling, convenient application, and dependable clinical performance.

What Are the Major Investment Opportunities in the Dental Cement Market?

Investment opportunities are emerging in advanced resin-based cement, bioactive dental materials, and adhesive technologies. Manufacturers can focus on developing products that improve bonding strength, durability, and compatibility with modern restorative materials.

The growing use of CAD/CAM restorations also creates opportunities for specialized cement formulations designed for ceramic and zirconia restorations. Companies may expand research and development capabilities to address changing clinical requirements and improve material performance.

Emerging dental markets offer additional opportunities through expanding clinic networks and increasing access to restorative treatments. Strengthening distribution partnerships, supporting dental professional education, and developing products for different price segments can help companies expand their market presence.

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What Is the Future Outlook for the Dental Cement Market Through 2031?

The dental cement market is expected to reach US$ 1.96 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during 2025–2031. Increasing demand for restorative dentistry, growing adoption of aesthetic dental procedures, and continued innovation in dental materials are expected to support market growth.

Future development will depend on advancements in adhesive technologies, demand for durable restorations, digital dentistry adoption, and access to professional dental care. Companies that prioritize material innovation, clinical performance, product compatibility, and distribution expansion are likely to strengthen their competitive positions. As restorative and cosmetic dentistry continue to evolve, dental cement will remain an essential material in modern dental treatment.

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