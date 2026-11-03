Automotive Forging Market to Reach US$ 61.21 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 5.33% from 2026

The global Automotive forging market size is projected to reach US$ 61.21 billion by 2034 from US$ 38.35 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period 2026-2034. The market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing vehicle production, rising demand for durable and lightweight components, and continuous advancements in forging technologies. Forged components offer high strength, reliability, and improved mechanical properties, making them essential for various automotive applications.

Rising Vehicle Production Supports Market Growth

Increasing global vehicle production is a major factor driving demand for automotive forged components. Automakers are focusing on improving vehicle performance, safety, durability, and efficiency, increasing the need for high-strength components. Forged parts such as crankshafts, connecting rods, gears, axles, and transmission components are widely used because they provide superior mechanical strength and reliability.

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The expansion of automotive manufacturing in emerging economies is further supporting market growth. Growing investments in vehicle production facilities and increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles are expected to create opportunities for forging manufacturers.

Growing Demand for Lightweight Components

Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly adopting lightweight materials and components to improve fuel efficiency and comply with stringent emission standards. Automotive forging provides an effective manufacturing solution by combining strength, durability, and weight reduction.

The use of forged aluminum components is gaining momentum as automakers seek to reduce vehicle weight without compromising performance. This trend is particularly relevant as manufacturers develop more efficient vehicles and optimize component designs. The growing focus on fuel economy and environmental sustainability is expected to strengthen demand for lightweight forged components.

Technological Advancements Enhance Production Efficiency

Technological advancements in forging processes are contributing to improved productivity, precision, and manufacturing efficiency. Modern forging technologies enable manufacturers to produce complex components with enhanced dimensional accuracy while minimizing material waste.

Automation, robotics, and digital manufacturing technologies are increasingly being integrated into forging facilities. These developments help improve production consistency, quality control, and operational efficiency. Advanced manufacturing capabilities also allow companies to meet the growing demand for high-performance automotive components.

Market Segmentation

The automotive forging market is segmented based on material, vehicle type, application, and geography.

By Material:

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Steel is widely used because of its high strength and durability, while aluminum is gaining adoption due to its lightweight characteristics.

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Passenger cars represent a significant segment because of their high production volumes globally. Commercial vehicles also generate demand for forged components due to their requirements for durability and heavy-duty performance.

By Application:

Engine Components

Transmission Components

Chassis Components

Others

Engine and transmission components account for important applications because these systems require components capable of withstanding high loads, pressure, and operating temperatures.

Regional Analysis

The automotive forging market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Asia Pacific represents a major regional market due to strong automotive manufacturing capabilities in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Growing vehicle production, industrialization, and investments in automotive manufacturing are supporting regional demand.

North America and Europe also hold significant positions, supported by established automotive industries and increasing adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. Emerging markets are expected to provide additional growth opportunities as automotive production and infrastructure development expand.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the automotive forging market include:

BHARAT FORGE LIMITED

MERITOR INC.

NTN CORPORATION

NANJIN AUTOMOBILE FORGING CO., LTD.

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING, INC.

DANA INC.

THYSSENKRUPP AG

CIE AUTOMOTIVE, S.A.

KOVARNA VIVA

AICHI FORGE USA, INC.

These companies are focusing on technological innovation, production expansion, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market positions.

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Future Outlook

The automotive forging market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2034, supported by rising vehicle production and increasing demand for strong, durable, and lightweight components. Advancements in forging technologies, automation, and material development will further enhance manufacturing capabilities. The growth of electric vehicles is also expected to create new opportunities for forged component manufacturers as automakers continue to seek efficient, high-performance, and lightweight solutions.

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