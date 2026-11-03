Lung Cancer Surgery Market Value Expected to Grow at 5.1% CAGR during 2025-2031

The Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market is witnessing steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer, rising awareness of early diagnosis, and continuous advancements in surgical technologies. Lung cancer remains one of the major causes of cancer-related mortality worldwide, creating a growing need for effective treatment approaches. Surgery plays an important role in managing early-stage lung cancer, particularly when tumors can be removed through surgical intervention. Improvements in minimally invasive procedures, robotic-assisted surgery, and advanced surgical instruments are further transforming the treatment landscape.

The Lung Cancer Surgery Market Trends reflect the growing adoption of technologically advanced surgical procedures, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for precision-based cancer treatment. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting innovative surgical platforms and specialized instruments to improve procedural accuracy, minimize tissue damage, and support better patient recovery. These developments are contributing to the expansion of the global market.

Lung Cancer Surgery Market Size and Forecast

The Lung Cancer Surgery Market size is expected to reach US$ 8.76 billion by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1% during 2025–2031.

Market expansion is supported by increasing lung cancer diagnoses, advancements in surgical techniques, and improvements in medical imaging and diagnostic technologies. Growing awareness of early cancer detection is also contributing to the identification of patients who may benefit from surgical treatment. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures is creating new opportunities for market participants.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006193

Key Growth Drivers of the Lung Cancer Surgery Market

Increasing Prevalence of Lung Cancer

The rising global burden of lung cancer is a major factor driving demand for surgical treatment solutions. Tobacco consumption, exposure to environmental pollutants, occupational hazards, and other risk factors contribute to the incidence of lung cancer. As the number of diagnosed cases increases, healthcare providers are focusing on improving access to comprehensive cancer treatment, including surgical interventions.

Early diagnosis is particularly important because surgery can be an effective treatment option for eligible patients with localized disease. Growing screening initiatives and improved diagnostic capabilities are supporting earlier identification and treatment planning.

Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgery

Minimally invasive surgical procedures are gaining popularity in lung cancer treatment due to their potential to reduce surgical trauma and support faster recovery. Video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) enables surgeons to perform procedures through smaller incisions using specialized cameras and instruments.

Compared with conventional open surgery, minimally invasive approaches may offer benefits such as reduced postoperative pain, shorter hospital stays, and lower recovery times for appropriately selected patients. Increasing clinical adoption of these procedures is supporting demand for advanced surgical instruments and equipment.

Advancements in Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Robotic-assisted surgery is an important technological development influencing the lung cancer surgery market. These systems provide surgeons with enhanced visualization, instrument control, and precision during complex procedures. Improved maneuverability and advanced imaging capabilities are encouraging the adoption of robotic platforms in specialized cancer treatment centers.

Continuous innovation in surgical robotics is expected to support the development of more precise and efficient surgical approaches. Increasing investments in advanced operating room technologies are also contributing to market growth.

Rising Healthcare Infrastructure Investments

Growing investments in hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and specialized surgical facilities are supporting the adoption of advanced lung cancer treatment technologies. Healthcare providers are upgrading operating rooms with modern surgical equipment, imaging systems, and specialized instruments to improve treatment capabilities.

In emerging economies, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to specialized cancer care are creating additional opportunities for market expansion.

Lung Cancer Surgery Market Trends

Increasing Preference for Precision-Based Surgical Procedures

Precision-based surgical approaches are becoming increasingly important in lung cancer treatment. Advanced imaging, intraoperative navigation, and improved surgical visualization technologies are helping surgeons identify tumor locations and plan procedures more accurately. These technologies support better surgical decision-making and contribute to the development of personalized treatment approaches.

Integration of Advanced Imaging Technologies

The integration of advanced imaging systems into surgical procedures is improving the visualization of lung structures and tumor boundaries. Technologies such as three-dimensional imaging and intraoperative guidance are supporting surgeons in performing complex procedures with greater accuracy. Continued technological improvements are expected to strengthen the role of imaging in lung cancer surgery.

Growing Adoption of Robotic Surgical Platforms

Hospitals and specialized cancer centers are increasingly exploring robotic-assisted surgical platforms to enhance procedural precision and surgeon control. The growing availability of advanced robotic technologies is encouraging their adoption in thoracic surgery. This trend is expected to influence surgical practices and equipment requirements in the coming years.

Focus on Enhanced Patient Recovery

Healthcare providers are increasingly emphasizing treatment approaches that support improved patient recovery and quality of life. Minimally invasive techniques, optimized surgical planning, and enhanced postoperative care are contributing to this focus. These developments are encouraging the adoption of modern surgical technologies across healthcare facilities.

Competitive Landscape of the Lung Cancer Surgery Market

The global lung cancer surgery market includes established medical device manufacturers and healthcare technology companies focusing on surgical instruments, robotic platforms, visualization systems, and advanced treatment technologies.

Key companies operating in the lung cancer surgery market include:

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Ethicon US, LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

Accuray Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated

AngioDynamics

Scanlan International

Intuitive Surgical

TROKAMED GmbH

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Purchase a Copy of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006193

Future Outlook

The lung cancer surgery market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2031, supported by advancements in surgical technology, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and rising demand for effective cancer treatment. Continued innovation in robotic-assisted surgery, advanced imaging, and surgical instrumentation is expected to improve procedural capabilities.

Furthermore, expanding access to specialized oncology care and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure will create opportunities for market participants. The growing emphasis on precision-based treatment and patient recovery is also expected to influence the future development of the industry.

Also Available in: Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish

Related Reports:

Electrotherapy Systems Market Analysis, Size, and Share by 2031

Disposable Surgical Gloves Market Size, Trends, and Forecast (2025-2031)

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one-stop provider of actionable industry research and intelligence. We help our clients get solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, and Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : [email protected]