Patient Lateral Transfer Market Share, Demand & Growth by 2034

According to The Insight Partners, the Patient Lateral Transfer Market size is expected to reach US$ 2.77 billion by 2034 from US$ 1.27 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Increasing focus on safe patient handling, rising healthcare expenditure, and the need to prevent musculoskeletal injuries among medical staff are among the key factors supporting market growth.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Trends and Growth Drivers

The global patient lateral transfer market is gaining momentum as healthcare facilities increasingly prioritize safe and efficient patient movement. Patient lateral transfer devices are designed to move individuals between beds, stretchers, operating tables, and other surfaces while minimizing physical effort and discomfort. These solutions include air-assisted transfer systems, slide sheets, transfer boards, and other specialized equipment used across hospitals, surgical centers, and long-term care facilities.

Download Sample PDF – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007437

One of the major factors driving market growth is the increasing focus on preventing workplace injuries among healthcare professionals. Nurses, caregivers, and other medical staff frequently perform physically demanding patient handling tasks. Repeated lifting, repositioning, and transferring can increase the risk of back injuries and musculoskeletal disorders. The adoption of lateral transfer equipment helps reduce manual handling requirements, improve staff safety, and support compliance with safe patient handling practices.

The rising elderly population is another important growth driver. Older adults are more likely to experience limited mobility, chronic illnesses, and physical disabilities, increasing their need for assistance during movement and repositioning. The growing number of patients requiring surgical procedures, intensive care, and long-term treatment is also increasing demand for patient transfer solutions.

Technological advancements are transforming the patient lateral transfer market. Manufacturers are developing powered air-assisted transfer systems that use controlled airflow to reduce friction during patient movement. These systems can make transfers smoother, reduce physical strain on caregivers, and improve patient comfort. Lightweight, portable, and easy-to-clean devices are also gaining attention as healthcare facilities seek practical solutions for different clinical environments.

In addition, hospitals are increasingly investing in patient-centered infrastructure and equipment that supports operational efficiency. The adoption of standardized safe patient handling programs, staff training, and specialized transfer technologies is expected to create further opportunities for market participants.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Key Players

The patient lateral transfer market includes medical equipment manufacturers and healthcare technology providers offering solutions for safe patient movement. Key players operating in the market include:

Air-Matt, Inc.

Airpal, Inc.

Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

EZ Way, Inc.

Getinge AB

HoverTech International

McAuley Medical, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Samarit Medical AG

Stryker Corporation

These companies focus on developing innovative transfer systems, improving product usability, and expanding their healthcare equipment portfolios. Product launches, strategic partnerships, distribution expansion, and investments in patient handling technologies are among the key strategies used to strengthen their competitive positions.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by 2034

Market Size: The market is projected to grow from US$ 1.27 billion in 2025 to US$ 2.77 billion by 2034, reflecting increasing demand for safe patient handling solutions.

The market is projected to grow from US$ 1.27 billion in 2025 to US$ 2.77 billion by 2034, reflecting increasing demand for safe patient handling solutions. Market Growth: The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.05% during 2026–2034, supported by rising healthcare investments and patient safety initiatives.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.05% during 2026–2034, supported by rising healthcare investments and patient safety initiatives. Key Trends: Air-assisted transfer systems, powered devices, lightweight equipment, and ergonomic patient handling solutions are shaping market development.

Air-assisted transfer systems, powered devices, lightweight equipment, and ergonomic patient handling solutions are shaping market development. Major Applications: Patient lateral transfer equipment is used for moving patients between beds, stretchers, operating tables, and other clinical surfaces.

Patient lateral transfer equipment is used for moving patients between beds, stretchers, operating tables, and other clinical surfaces. Growth Drivers: Rising hospital admissions, an aging population, increasing mobility limitations, and concerns about healthcare worker injuries are supporting market expansion.

Rising hospital admissions, an aging population, increasing mobility limitations, and concerns about healthcare worker injuries are supporting market expansion. Growth Opportunities: Expanding long-term care facilities, investments in hospital infrastructure, and greater adoption of safe patient handling programs are creating opportunities.

Expanding long-term care facilities, investments in hospital infrastructure, and greater adoption of safe patient handling programs are creating opportunities. Competitive Landscape: Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, ergonomic designs, staff safety, and distribution partnerships to strengthen their market presence.

Regional Analysis of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market

North America holds a significant position in the patient lateral transfer market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, established patient safety standards, and growing adoption of specialized medical equipment. Hospitals and healthcare providers are increasingly investing in transfer systems to reduce caregiver injuries and improve patient handling practices. The presence of leading manufacturers also supports regional market development.

The United States is a major contributor to the North American market. Increasing awareness of musculoskeletal injuries among healthcare workers, rising hospital admissions, and growing demand for safe patient movement solutions are supporting product adoption. Investments in hospital modernization and patient handling programs are further encouraging the use of advanced lateral transfer equipment.

Europe is expected to maintain a notable market position, supported by established healthcare systems and increasing emphasis on occupational safety in medical facilities. Growing elderly populations and rising demand for long-term care services are creating a need for efficient patient transfer solutions. Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy are contributing to regional development through healthcare investments and patient safety initiatives.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising hospital admissions, and increasing awareness of safe patient handling. Growing healthcare expenditure and improvements in medical facilities across China, India, and Japan are supporting demand for advanced patient transfer equipment. The region’s large aging population is also expected to contribute to market growth.

South and Central America is witnessing gradual market development as healthcare facilities improve their infrastructure and adopt modern patient handling equipment. Increasing investments in hospitals, growing awareness of caregiver safety, and improvements in healthcare access are expected to support regional demand.

The Middle East and Africa market is developing through investments in healthcare infrastructure, hospital modernization, and improvements in patient care services. Increasing awareness of safe patient handling and the expansion of specialized healthcare facilities are expected to create additional opportunities for market participants.

Future Outlook

The patient lateral transfer market is expected to experience continued growth through 2034 as healthcare providers place greater emphasis on patient safety, caregiver protection, and efficient clinical workflows. The increasing elderly population, rising number of patients with mobility limitations, and expansion of healthcare facilities are likely to sustain demand for lateral transfer solutions.

Get Premium Market Research Report Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007437

Technological innovation will remain an important factor shaping the market. Manufacturers are expected to focus on powered air-assisted systems, ergonomic designs, portability, and improved ease of use. Greater implementation of safe patient handling programs and investments in modern hospital equipment may further accelerate adoption. Overall, the growing need to reduce manual handling risks and improve patient transfer experiences is expected to create opportunities for industry participants.

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us

Ankit Mathur | The Insight Partners

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish