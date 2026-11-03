Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market to Reach US$ 3.48 Billion by 2034

The global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market is witnessing steady growth, supported by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and advancements in vascular treatment technologies. The market size is expected to reach US$ 3.48 billion by 2034, increasing from US$ 2.51 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Endovascular aneurysm repair is an important treatment approach for managing aneurysms through minimally invasive techniques. Growing demand for advanced treatment options and the continued development of endovascular repair technologies are supporting the market’s expansion globally.

The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market Size report by The Insight Partners provides insights into the market’s growth outlook, industry developments, competitive landscape, and opportunities throughout the forecast period. The market’s projected increase from US$ 2.51 billion in 2025 to US$ 3.48 billion by 2034 highlights the continued importance of endovascular repair solutions in vascular treatment.

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Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market Size and Growth Analysis:

The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market is projected to experience consistent growth over the forecast period, reaching US$ 3.48 billion by 2034. Starting at US$ 2.51 billion in 2025, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2026 and 2034. This growth outlook reflects the continued role of endovascular repair procedures in treating aneurysms and the importance of minimally invasive approaches in modern vascular care. Market size is an important indicator of the industry’s development and commercial potential. The projected increase in market value demonstrates sustained demand for endovascular aneurysm repair solutions. Healthcare providers and industry participants continue to focus on treatment approaches that support effective aneurysm management while using minimally invasive techniques.

The forecast also highlights opportunities for companies involved in developing and supplying endovascular repair technologies. Product development, improvements in treatment approaches, and continued attention to vascular care are relevant factors shaping the market’s future direction.

Understanding Endovascular Aneurysm Repair:

Endovascular aneurysm repair is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat aneurysms. It involves endovascular techniques to repair the affected blood vessel without relying on conventional open surgical approaches. The procedure represents an important treatment option within vascular care and contributes to the growing role of minimally invasive medical interventions. Endovascular repair solutions are relevant to healthcare providers seeking advanced approaches for aneurysm treatment. The market covers technologies and products associated with these procedures. Continued development in this area supports the availability of treatment solutions and contributes to the overall market outlook.

Key Factors Supporting Market Growth:

The growing adoption of minimally invasive treatment approaches is an important factor supporting the Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market. These procedures are increasingly relevant to the development of modern vascular treatment options. Healthcare providers’ focus on advanced treatment technologies also contributes to market demand.

Technological developments in endovascular repair are another important aspect of the industry’s progress. Improvements in medical devices and treatment solutions can support the continued evolution of aneurysm repair procedures. Companies operating in this market have opportunities to strengthen their presence through product innovation and the development of advanced solutions.

The projected market growth also reflects the importance of endovascular aneurysm repair within the broader healthcare industry. As the market progresses toward US$ 3.48 billion by 2034, manufacturers and other industry participants can benefit from understanding changing treatment requirements and market opportunities.

Market Opportunities and Future Outlook:

The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market presents opportunities for manufacturers, healthcare technology companies, and other industry stakeholders. Continued interest in minimally invasive procedures and the development of advanced vascular treatment solutions are important areas of market activity.

Companies can focus on product development and technological improvements to address the evolving requirements of healthcare providers. Innovation in endovascular repair solutions can contribute to the development of treatment options and support long-term industry growth. The market’s financial outlook indicates steady expansion rather than rapid short-term growth. Its projected CAGR of 3.7% during 2026–2034 demonstrates a consistent growth trajectory, with the market expected to increase from US$ 2.51 billion in 2025 to US$ 3.48 billion by 2034.

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Top Key Players in the Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market:

The competitive landscape includes companies involved in developing and supplying medical devices and vascular treatment solutions. Key players identified in the market report should be considered when evaluating the competitive environment, product portfolios, and industry positioning.

Top Key Players

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Cordis Corporation (owned by Johnson & Johnson Co.)

Volcano Corporation

Spectranetics International BV

C.R. Bard

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market Segmentation:

The market report provides a detailed analysis across three major segments: indication, age, and product. This segmentation helps stakeholders understand different areas of market demand and evaluate business opportunities.

By Indication

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm

By Age

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By Product

Fenestrated EVAR

Percutaneous EVAR

Branched EVAR

The report also examines the market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. Country-level coverage includes the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Regional Outlook of the Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market:

The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market is analyzed across major geographical regions to identify regional growth patterns and potential opportunities. North America includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while Europe covers the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and other European countries. Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and Australia. South and Central America covers Brazil and Argentina, while the Middle East and Africa includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. This geographical analysis provides businesses with a broader understanding of market developments and opportunities across different countries. The United States represents a key market, supported by innovative technologies transforming aneurysm repair procedures, rising awareness, early detection, and expanding access to minimally invasive treatments.

Future Trends and Opportunities in the Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market:

Several emerging trends are expected to influence the market during the forecast period. The increasing use of minimally invasive techniques is an important development in aneurysm care. These approaches are contributing to changes in treatment options and encouraging continued innovation in endovascular procedures.

Artificial intelligence is another area highlighted in the market report. AI-powered diagnostics and personalized endovascular aneurysm treatments represent potential opportunities for improving treatment approaches. These developments may support further technological advancements and create opportunities for companies involved in vascular treatment solutions. Affordable endovascular devices for emerging markets also represent an important opportunity. Expanding access to these devices can support broader market development and create new business possibilities for manufacturers and technology providers.

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