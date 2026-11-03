Pharmaceutical Granulation Equipment Market Growth Opportunities, Top Players, and Forecast by 2034

According to The Insight Partners, the global Pharmaceutical Granulation Equipment Market was valued at US$ 6.54 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 9.23 billion by 2034. It is estimated to record a CAGR of 3.9% during 2026–2034. Increasing pharmaceutical production, rising demand for solid dosage formulations, and the growing adoption of automated manufacturing technologies are contributing to market expansion.

Pharmaceutical Granulation Equipment Market Overview

Pharmaceutical granulation equipment is used to convert fine powders into larger, more uniform granules during the production of pharmaceutical formulations. Granulation is an important manufacturing process that improves powder flowability, compressibility, content uniformity, and handling characteristics. These properties are essential for producing tablets, capsules, and other solid dosage forms with consistent quality.

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The equipment is widely used in pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities to support wet granulation, dry granulation, and other specialized processing methods. Wet granulation uses a liquid binder to form granules, while dry granulation compacts powder without requiring a liquid phase. Equipment selection depends on formulation characteristics, production scale, process requirements, and regulatory standards. Pharmaceutical manufacturers increasingly prioritize efficient and reproducible granulation processes to improve product quality and manufacturing productivity.

Key Players in the Pharmaceutical Granulation Equipment Market

Companies operating in the pharmaceutical granulation equipment market focus on equipment innovation, process automation, customized solutions, and improved manufacturing efficiency. Key players include:

Alexanderwerk

Anchor Mark Pvt. Ltd.

Syntegon Technology GmbH

GEA Group

Hosokawa Micron B.V.

Fluid Air (Spraying Systems Co.)

L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH

LFA Machines Oxford Ltd.

PTK-GB Limited

Romaco Group

Pharmaceutical Granulation Equipment Market Drivers and Trends

Growing Demand for Solid Dosage Forms: Tablets and capsules remain widely used pharmaceutical dosage forms because of their convenience, stability, and ease of administration. Granulation equipment plays an important role in producing consistent granules that support tablet compression and capsule filling. Continued demand for solid medicines is therefore supporting equipment adoption.

Expansion of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Increasing demand for medicines, supported by population growth and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to expand production capacity. Investments in new manufacturing facilities and upgrades to existing plants are creating demand for modern granulation equipment.

Increasing Focus on Process Efficiency and Product Quality: Pharmaceutical manufacturers must maintain consistent product quality and comply with strict manufacturing standards. Advanced granulation systems help improve particle size distribution, powder flow, and batch uniformity, supporting reliable production processes and quality control.

Adoption of Automation and Advanced Technologies: Manufacturers are integrating automated controls, process monitoring, and advanced production technologies into granulation equipment. These systems can reduce manual intervention, improve process consistency, and support efficient production at different manufacturing scales.

Growth of Contract Manufacturing: Pharmaceutical companies increasingly work with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to support production requirements and optimize operational costs. The expansion of contract manufacturing facilities is creating additional demand for flexible and high-performance granulation equipment.

Pharmaceutical Granulation Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by 2034

Market Size: The global market was valued at US$ 6.54 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 9.23 billion by 2034.

The global market was valued at US$ 6.54 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 9.23 billion by 2034. Market Growth: The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Key Applications: Granulation equipment is used in the production of tablets, capsules, and other solid pharmaceutical dosage forms.

Granulation equipment is used in the production of tablets, capsules, and other solid pharmaceutical dosage forms. Major Growth Drivers: Rising pharmaceutical production, increasing demand for solid medicines, and manufacturing facility modernization are supporting market expansion.

Rising pharmaceutical production, increasing demand for solid medicines, and manufacturing facility modernization are supporting market expansion. Emerging Trends: Automation, process monitoring, continuous manufacturing, and equipment designs that improve production consistency are shaping market development.

Automation, process monitoring, continuous manufacturing, and equipment designs that improve production consistency are shaping market development. Competitive Landscape: Market participants are focusing on technological innovation, customized equipment, operational efficiency, and global distribution networks.

Regional Analysis

North America: North America benefits from an established pharmaceutical industry, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and strong investments in research and development. The adoption of automated production technologies and emphasis on pharmaceutical quality standards are supporting regional market growth.

United States: The US market is driven by pharmaceutical manufacturing investments, demand for high-quality medicines, and modernization of production facilities. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting advanced equipment to improve process efficiency and maintain consistent product quality.

Europe: Europe represents an important market due to its well-developed pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, established regulatory framework, and focus on production quality. Investments in manufacturing automation and advanced processing technologies are supporting demand for granulation equipment.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is expected to offer growth opportunities due to expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing generic drug production. Countries such as China and India are strengthening their pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, creating demand for modern processing equipment.

South and Central America: The expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for medicines are supporting market opportunities. Investments in local production facilities may further encourage equipment adoption.

Middle East and Africa: Growing healthcare investments, pharmaceutical industry development, and efforts to strengthen local medicine production are contributing to regional market growth. The expansion of manufacturing infrastructure is expected to create opportunities for granulation equipment suppliers.

Future Outlook

The pharmaceutical granulation equipment market is expected to experience steady growth through 2034 as pharmaceutical manufacturers continue to expand production capacity and improve manufacturing processes. Rising demand for tablets and capsules, increasing emphasis on product consistency, and investments in automated equipment will remain important growth factors. Furthermore, developments in continuous manufacturing, process monitoring, and advanced granulation technologies are expected to improve operational efficiency. Equipment manufacturers that provide flexible, reliable, and technologically advanced solutions are likely to benefit from evolving pharmaceutical production requirements.

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