IT Operations and Service Management Market Size, Share, and Growth Forecast Through 2031

Artificial intelligence is transforming IT operations and service management by enabling predictive analytics, intelligent automation, and faster problem resolution. AI-powered tools help IT teams identify potential issues before they affect business operations, improving system reliability and service quality.

IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) Market Overview

The global IT operations and service management (ITOSM) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of digital technologies, cloud computing, automation, and advanced IT infrastructure management solutions. Organizations across industries are investing in IT operations and service management platforms to improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, streamline workflows, and enhance service delivery. The growing need for reliable IT services and effective management of complex technology environments is further supporting market expansion.

The IT operations and service management (ITOSM) market size is expected to reach US$ 69.21 billion by 2031 from US$ 27.74 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 12.1% during 2023–2031. This growth reflects the rising importance of IT service management, infrastructure monitoring, performance analytics, and automated configuration management in modern enterprises.

Get a PDF Sample: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000448

Key Market Drivers and Emerging Trends

The increasing complexity of enterprise IT environments is a major factor driving the IT operations and service management market. Businesses are managing a combination of cloud platforms, on-premises infrastructure, applications, networks, and distributed systems. ITOSM solutions help organizations monitor these environments, identify performance issues, resolve incidents, and maintain business continuity.

Cloud adoption is another important growth driver. Cloud-based ITOSM platforms offer scalability, flexibility, and remote accessibility, allowing organizations to manage IT resources without relying entirely on traditional infrastructure. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and automation is also transforming IT operations by enabling predictive maintenance, intelligent incident detection, automated troubleshooting, and faster problem resolution.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and customer experience is encouraging enterprises to adopt comprehensive IT service management solutions. These platforms help improve service availability, optimize resource utilization, and support faster responses to technical issues.

IT Operations and Service Management Market Segmentation

The IT operations and service management market can be segmented by type, application, deployment, and enterprise size.

By Type

Solution

Services

By Application

Operation and Performance Management

Dashboard Reporting and Analytics

Configuration Automation and Discovery

By Deployment

Cloud

On Premises

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Among these segments, solutions support IT monitoring, workflow automation, and service management, while services include implementation, integration, consulting, and ongoing technical support. Operation and performance management helps organizations maintain system reliability, while dashboard reporting and analytics provide actionable insights into IT performance. Configuration automation and discovery simplify infrastructure management and reduce manual errors.

Cloud deployment is gaining attention because of its scalability and flexibility. Meanwhile, on-premises deployment remains relevant for organizations that require greater control over infrastructure, data, and internal IT environments. Large enterprises represent an important customer group because of their complex technology requirements, while small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting cost-effective, cloud-based ITOSM solutions.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000448

Key Players in the IT Operations and Service Management Market

Major companies operating in the IT operations and service management market focus on product innovation, automation, cloud integration, strategic partnerships, and service portfolio expansion to strengthen their market positions.

Key players include:

Ardent IT Private Limited

Alnafitha IT

PROV INTERNATIONAL INC.

BMC Software, Inc.

Happiest Minds

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Fujitsu

NTT DATA Corp

These companies provide a range of IT management platforms, enterprise software, consulting services, and digital transformation solutions. Their continued investments in advanced technologies are helping organizations improve IT service delivery and operational performance.

Future Outlook of the IT Operations and Service Management Market

The future outlook for the IT operations and service management market remains positive as businesses continue to prioritize digital transformation, infrastructure optimization, and operational resilience. The increasing adoption of AI-powered IT operations, commonly known as AIOps, is expected to create new opportunities by enabling predictive analytics, intelligent automation, and proactive incident management.

The expansion of hybrid and multi-cloud environments will further increase demand for integrated ITOSM platforms capable of managing diverse infrastructure from centralized systems. In addition, organizations are expected to invest in self-service portals, automated service workflows, real-time dashboards, and advanced analytics to improve employee productivity and user satisfaction.

However, data security concerns, integration challenges, implementation costs, and a shortage of skilled IT professionals may restrain market growth. Vendors that offer scalable, secure, user-friendly, and cost-effective solutions are likely to gain a competitive advantage.

Overall, with the market projected to reach US$ 69.21 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2023–2031, the IT operations and service management market is positioned for substantial expansion. Continuous technological innovation and increasing enterprise dependence on reliable digital infrastructure are expected to remain key factors shaping the market’s long-term growth.

Related Reports:

it operations management market

About The Insight Partners