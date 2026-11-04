Cryogenic Equipment Market Size to Worth US$ 33.63 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.7%

The Cryogenic Equipment Market was valued at US$ 20.01 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 33.63 Billion by 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2031. Cryogenic equipment is designed to produce, store, and handle materials at extremely low temperatures. It is used across healthcare, industrial gas processing, energy, manufacturing, and scientific research applications.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004922

Key Players Analysis:

Linde

Air Liquide

Chart Industries

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

INOX India Limited

Wessington Cryogenics

Emerson Electric Co

Cryofab

Graham Partners

Cryo Pure

The cryogenic equipment market is recording robust technological and industrial expansion, supported by broad infrastructure deployment across cryogenic storage tanks, specialized cryogenic valves, vaporizers, vacuum-jacketed pumps, and transfer piping. Handling extreme low-temperature liquefied gases including liquid nitrogen, liquid oxygen, liquid argon, and liquefied natural gas (LNG), cryogenic systems are vital to energy, healthcare, metallurgy, and aerospace industries. Global industrial gas and cryogenic engineering giants such as Linde plc, Air Liquide, Chart Industries, Parker Hannifin Corp, and INOX India Limited are setting benchmarks in vacuum-insulated containment. In parallel, recognized cryogenic hardware innovators including Wessington Cryogenics, Emerson Electric Co, Cryofab, Graham Partners, and Cryo Pure are delivering modular transport dewars and automated pressure-building vaporizers worldwide.

Market Segmentation:

By Product (Tank, Valve, Vaporizer, Pump, Others)

By Cryogen (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas)

Cryogenic Equipment Market Dynamics, Regional Analysis, and Future Outlook –

Regional Analysis:

North America benefits from biotechnology research, industrial gas networks, and advanced laboratory infrastructure. Europe offers opportunities through scientific research and industrial applications. Asia Pacific may expand with biopharmaceutical manufacturing and industrial investment, while technical expertise and capital availability vary by market.

Market Drivers:

Cryogenic equipment supports the storage, transfer, and handling of materials at very low temperatures. Applications include healthcare and life sciences, industrial gases, research laboratories, biotechnology, and selected energy processes. Demand reflects the need to preserve temperature-sensitive materials and manage liquefied gases safely.

Market Opportunities:

Opportunities include biobanking, cell and gene therapy logistics, laboratory storage, and industrial gas infrastructure. Manufacturers may also serve demand for improved insulation, automated monitoring, specialized valves, and equipment designed for efficient handling of cryogenic fluids.

Market Challenges:

Equipment design must account for thermal losses, pressure management, material behavior at low temperatures, and occupational safety. High installation costs, maintenance requirements, and specialized operating procedures can restrict adoption. Supply chains for certain components may also be sensitive to industrial demand fluctuations.

Recent Industry Developments:

Broader industry developments include improved vacuum insulation, temperature monitoring, automated control systems, and cryogenic storage solutions for biological materials. Equipment suppliers are also focusing on safety systems, operational efficiency, and reliability under demanding temperature conditions.

Future Analysis and Forecast:

Future demand is expected to reflect growth in biopharmaceutical storage, scientific research, industrial gas use, and other applications requiring low-temperature handling. Improvements in insulation, monitoring, automation, and energy efficiency may influence equipment selection and operating economics.

Get Full Report Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004922

Recent developments in the cryogenic equipment market highlight the construction of high-capacity vacuum-insulated storage tanks, ISO tank containers, and specialized cryogenic pumps for liquified natural gas (LNG), liquid hydrogen, and industrial gas distribution. Equipment engineering firms are introducing advanced multilayer insulation technologies that significantly reduce boil-off gas losses during long-distance transit. Strategic joint ventures between industrial gas majors and clean energy infrastructure developers are building supply chains for liquid hydrogen fuel stations. Furthermore, automated safety monitoring valves are enhancing pressure vessel operational safety.

About Us

The Insight Partners, we provide comprehensive analysis and insights into market trends that empower businesses to make informed decisions. Our reports are designed to equip stakeholders with the necessary information to navigate the complexities of various industries, including healthcare, technology, and finance. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality research that enables our clients to achieve their strategic objectives.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876