Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market to Reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2031, Growing at CAGR of 5.5%

Ultrasonic dental scalers market size is projected to reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2031 from US$ 1.03 Billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2031. The rising demand for effective dental cleaning solutions is driving this market. Additionally, advancements in ultrasonic technology are creating significant growth opportunities.

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Key Players Analysis:

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC.

EMS

COLTENE Group

Flight Dental Systems

Dentsply Sirona

APOZA

Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

BonART LTD.

Kerr Corporation

Brasseler USA

The ultrasonic dental scalers market is growing steadily across magnetostrictive ultrasonic scalers and piezoelectric ultrasonic scalers. Essential clinical applications across periodontal calculus removal and endodontic canal irrigation drive high adoption in dental practices. Key dental equipment manufacturers including Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, EMS, COLTENE Group, Flight Dental Systems, Dentsply Sirona, APOZA, Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., BonART LTD, Kerr Corporation, and Brasseler USA supply ergonomic scaling handpieces. Superior calculus removal efficiency and reduced patient treatment times bolster global market demand.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Magnetostrictive Ultrasonic Scalers, Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Scalers)

By Application (Periodontal, Endodontic)

Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market Dynamics, Regional Analysis, and Future Outlook –

Market Challenges –

Price sensitivity among small clinics; cross-infection control requirements; competition from manual instruments and low-cost brands

Market Opportunities –

Cordless and portable scalers; combined scaler and polishing units; growth in emerging-market dental chains

Regional Analysis –

North America and Europe have high adoption; Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing with rising dental tourism and clinic numbers

Market Drivers –

Rising periodontal disease and dental awareness; preference for faster, less painful scaling; growth of dental clinics and cosmetic dentistry

Recent Industry Developments –

Launches of piezoelectric, cordless and LED-equipped scalers; focus on ergonomic and autoclavable designs

Future Analysis and Forecast –

Steady growth as dental care access expands and clinics upgrade equipment

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Industry Development: Introduction of magnetostrictive and piezoelectric scalers featuring automated power adjustment sensors is optimizing dental plaque removal and patient comfort. Competitive Landscape: Leading dental equipment providers are acquiring specialty handpiece manufacturers to offer comprehensive hygiene suites. Recent Trends: Widespread adoption of lightweight, ergonomic LED-lit scaler handpieces that improve intraoral visibility during prophylaxis procedures. Future Outlook: Rising global emphasis on preventative oral healthcare and expanding dental clinic networks will sustain consistent equipment demand. Global Insights: North America leads in dental hygiene expenditure, while Asia-Pacific registers high growth driven by expanding dental tourism and clinical chains.

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