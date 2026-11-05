Organic Fertilizers Market 2031: Dry, Liquid & Mineral Segment Advances and Market Forecast

The organic fertilizers market size is projected to reach US$ 19.40 billion by 2031 from US$ 11.95 billion in 2024. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during 2024–2031. Organic fertilizers—encompassing plant-, animal-, and mineral-derived nutrient inputs—serve as vital agricultural amendments engineered to improve soil texture, boost long-term fertility, enhance microbial activity, and support sustainable crop production without the ecological degradation associated with synthetic chemicals.

The steady expansion of the global Organic Fertilizers Market is primarily propelled by escalating consumer preference for organically grown food products, stringent environmental regulations curbing chemical runoff, and a widespread agricultural shift toward restoring depleted soils. As farmers and commercial growers face mounting soil degradation and high input costs, organic fertilizers provide a reliable, eco-friendly pathway to maintain high crop yields while fostering resilient farming ecosystems.

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What is driving the market?

The primary growth driver for the organic fertilizers market is the global surge in consumer health awareness and the corresponding boom in organic food production, which requires certified residue-free nutrient management inputs. Agricultural producers are increasingly abandoning or supplementing synthetic fertilizers with organic manure, compost, and plant meals to prevent groundwater contamination, reduce soil salinity, and rebuild beneficial soil microbial biodiversity.

Additionally, supportive government policies, agricultural subsidies, and green-farming incentives across major economies are accelerating the transition toward organic farming methods. Continuous technological breakthroughs in pelletizing, advanced composting, liquid organic extraction, and methane-to-fertilizer upcycling solutions further optimize nutrient delivery efficiency. However, slower nutrient release rates compared to synthetic options, high bulk transportation expenses, and variable nutrient consistency across organic feedstocks remain key challenges for broader commercial adoption.

Which segment leads?

By source, the Plant-based segment commands the dominant market share, supported by widespread availability of crop residues, seaweed extracts, and green manures that offer clean, balanced nutrient profiles. Animal-sourced fertilizers (such as blood meal, bone meal, and manure-based compost) and mineral-based options represent key high-performance segments prized for rich nitrogen and phosphorus content.

By form, Dry organic fertilizers lead in overall revenue share due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of bulk storage, and slow-release characteristics suited for broadacre farming. Liquid organic fertilizers represent a high-growth segment favored in precision fertigation and high-value horticultural applications.

Which companies are prominent?

The report profiles key industry players such as Darling Ingredients Inc, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Yara International ASA, The Andersons Inc, Coromandel International Ltd, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, AgroCare Canada, Inc, Hello Nature International Srl, Midwestern BioAg, and Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO), while also analyzing key developments in novel ideas, disruptive products, and innovative services that could reshape the future market and reveal emerging themes across the industry.

Prominent market participants focus on scaling up production facilities, acquiring regional organic fertilizer brands, and developing advanced nutrient-blending technologies. Strategic differentiation relies on obtaining rigorous organic certifications, optimizing solubility for liquid application systems, and providing comprehensive agronomic support to transitioning farmers.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the projected market size and CAGR for the Organic Fertilizers Market?

The organic fertilizers market size is projected to reach US$ 19.40 billion by 2031 from US$ 11.95 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during 2024–2031.

2. What are the key growth drivers for the Organic Fertilizers Market?

Key growth drivers include rising demand for organic food products, government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture, increasing focus on soil health restoration, and the need to mitigate environmental pollution from synthetic fertilizers.

3. Why do plant-based sources dominate the market segment?

Plant-based organic fertilizers provide clean, renewable nutrient sources derived from crop residues and biomass, aligning closely with consumer preferences for chemical-free, sustainable food production systems.

4. How are industry participants addressing efficiency and scaling challenges?

Manufacturers are actively developing advanced liquid organic formulations, investing in high-efficiency granulation lines, and utilizing agricultural by-products to standardize nutrient concentration and improve application flexibility.

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