1. Veterinary Imaging Market Demand Strengthens with a 6.9% CAGR Through 2031

The Global Veterinary Imaging Market was valued at US$ 2.22 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 3.54 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2025 to 2031. Increasing demand for advanced animal healthcare services, rising pet ownership, and the growing use of diagnostic technologies are supporting the expansion of this industry. Veterinary imaging systems help clinicians identify diseases, assess injuries, monitor treatment progress, and make informed decisions about animal health.

The Veterinary Imaging Market Growth is supported by rising awareness of animal health, greater spending on pet care, and growing demand for accurate and timely diagnosis. As veterinary clinics and hospitals adopt advanced imaging equipment, manufacturers are focusing on digital platforms, portable systems, and software solutions that improve diagnostic workflows and clinical decision-making.

What Is Driving the Veterinary Imaging Market?

The increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare and early disease detection is a major factor supporting market development. Pet owners are increasingly seeking comprehensive medical services for dogs, cats, and other companion animals. This is encouraging veterinary professionals to use imaging technologies to investigate internal conditions that may not be identifiable through physical examinations alone.

The growing prevalence of chronic conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological diseases, and orthopedic problems in animals, is also contributing to demand. Imaging procedures help veterinarians examine affected organs, identify abnormalities, plan surgeries, and evaluate recovery. In livestock healthcare, diagnostic imaging supports reproductive assessment, injury detection, and the management of animal health.

Another important driver is the modernization of veterinary healthcare infrastructure. Veterinary hospitals and specialist diagnostic centers are investing in digital radiography, ultrasound equipment, and advanced imaging systems to expand their service capabilities. These investments are increasing the availability of diagnostic procedures and creating opportunities for equipment manufacturers.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003806

How Are Technological Advancements Transforming Veterinary Imaging?

Technological innovation is changing how veterinary professionals capture, process, store, and interpret diagnostic images. Digital radiography has gained importance because it enables faster image acquisition, convenient storage, and easier sharing of diagnostic information. Compared with traditional film-based systems, digital platforms can support more efficient clinical workflows and reduce the time required to review images.

Ultrasound technology is also becoming increasingly valuable in veterinary practice. It allows clinicians to examine soft tissues and internal organs in real time and is commonly used in abdominal examinations, pregnancy monitoring, and cardiac assessments. Portable ultrasound systems are particularly useful for mobile veterinary services, farm visits, and clinics with limited space.

Computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging are expanding the diagnostic capabilities of specialized veterinary hospitals. Computed tomography provides detailed cross-sectional images that can support the evaluation of complex bone injuries, tumors, and certain internal conditions. Magnetic resonance imaging is valuable for examining the brain, spinal cord, joints, and other soft tissues.

Artificial intelligence is another emerging area of innovation. A 2024 review published in Research in Veterinary Science examined the potential applications and limitations of artificial intelligence in veterinary diagnostic imaging. The researchers discussed its role in supporting image interpretation and clinical decision-making, while emphasizing that these tools should complement professional judgment rather than replace veterinary expertise.

What Are the Key Trends Shaping the Veterinary Imaging Industry?

Several trends are influencing product development and purchasing decisions across the industry.

Growing adoption of portable imaging equipment: Compact X-ray and ultrasound systems allow veterinarians to conduct examinations in smaller clinics, farms, and mobile care settings. Portability can improve access to diagnostic services, particularly where installing large imaging systems is impractical.

Integration of artificial intelligence and imaging software: Advanced software is helping veterinary professionals organize images, improve visualization, and support the interpretation process. Research published in 2026 in The Veterinary Journal reviewed artificial intelligence applications across radiography, ultrasound, computed tomography, and magnetic resonance imaging. The review identified potential applications such as image segmentation and classification of selected abnormalities.

Expansion of specialty veterinary services: The development of veterinary oncology, neurology, cardiology, and orthopedic services is increasing the need for specialized diagnostic imaging. Referral hospitals are adopting advanced equipment to support complex examinations and treatment planning.

Cloud-based image management: Digital image storage and sharing solutions are helping veterinary practices manage diagnostic records and collaborate with external specialists. These platforms can support remote image review and teleradiology services, particularly when specialist expertise is not available within a clinic.

What Opportunities Are Emerging in the Veterinary Imaging Market?

The expansion of veterinary hospitals and diagnostic centers presents opportunities for manufacturers of imaging equipment and software. Clinics upgrading from conventional systems may seek digital radiography, modern ultrasound equipment, and integrated image management platforms. Suppliers that provide installation, training, maintenance, and technical support can strengthen their relationships with veterinary customers.

Emerging economies also offer opportunities as animal healthcare infrastructure develops and awareness of advanced veterinary diagnostics increases. Demand may be supported by growing companion-animal care services, livestock health management, and investments in veterinary education and clinical facilities.

Artificial intelligence-enabled imaging software represents another opportunity. Companies developing tools for image analysis, workflow automation, and diagnostic support may find opportunities through collaborations with equipment manufacturers, veterinary hospitals, and research institutions. However, successful adoption will depend on clinical validation, reliable performance across animal species, and integration with existing veterinary workflows.

What Challenges Could Affect Market Expansion?

High equipment costs remain a significant challenge, particularly for small veterinary clinics and independent practices. Advanced imaging systems such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging require substantial investment in equipment, installation, infrastructure, and maintenance. The additional need for trained personnel can further increase operating expenses.

The availability of veterinary imaging specialists is another consideration. Advanced imaging procedures require professionals with the appropriate training to acquire and interpret images. Limited access to specialists can affect the use of sophisticated equipment, especially in smaller markets and rural areas.

Furthermore, differences in animal anatomy, size, and clinical requirements make veterinary imaging more complex than simply adapting human diagnostic equipment. Manufacturers must develop systems and software suitable for different animal species and clinical applications. Data quality, regulatory requirements, and the need for dependable artificial intelligence performance are also important considerations.

Who Are the Leading Companies in the Veterinary Imaging Market?

The competitive landscape includes medical imaging manufacturers, veterinary diagnostic technology providers, and companies offering digital imaging solutions. Key players are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, distribution expansion, and the development of imaging systems designed for veterinary applications.

Prominent companies operating in the global veterinary imaging market include:

Esaote SpA

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Siemens AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Agfa-Gevaert N. V.

Excelsior Union Limited (Mindray Medical International Limited)

Onex Corporation (Carestream Health, Inc.)

VCAs Inc.

These companies participate in different areas of diagnostic imaging, including radiography, ultrasound, advanced imaging equipment, and digital image management. Their competitive strategies increasingly emphasize improved image quality, efficient workflows, product accessibility, and customer support.

Purchase a Copy of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003806

What Is the Future Outlook for the Veterinary Imaging Market?

The veterinary imaging industry is expected to continue evolving as animal healthcare providers invest in more advanced diagnostic capabilities. Digital radiography and ultrasound are likely to remain important technologies for routine examinations, while computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging will support specialized veterinary services.

Artificial intelligence, cloud-based image management, and portable diagnostic equipment are expected to influence future product development. Manufacturers that combine imaging hardware with software, technical support, and training services may strengthen their market position.

Growing demand for companion-animal healthcare and improved veterinary infrastructure will create opportunities for established manufacturers and emerging technology providers. Companies that develop reliable, cost-effective, and species-appropriate imaging solutions will be better positioned to address the changing needs of veterinary professionals.

Also Available in: Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish

Related Reports:

Mammography Detectors Market Size, Share & Demand by 2034

Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Share & Forecast by 2034

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one-stop provider of actionable industry research and intelligence. We help our clients get solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, and Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : [email protected]