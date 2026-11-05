Cryopreservation Equipment Market Size, Share & Forecast 2034

According to The Insight Partners, The Cryopreservation Equipment Market size is expected to reach US$ 23.95 billion by 2034, growing from an estimated US$ 8.91 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.57% during the forecast period of 2026–2034. The market’s expansion is closely associated with increasing cell and gene therapy activity, rising biobanking requirements, growing demand for fertility preservation, and advances in cryogenic storage technology. Cryopreservation equipment enables biological materials to be maintained at ultra-low temperatures, generally ranging from approximately −80°C to −196°C, helping preserve sample viability and integrity for research, clinical, and therapeutic applications.

Cryopreservation Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by 2034

2025 Market Size: US$ 8.91 billion

US$ 8.91 billion 2034 Market Forecast: US$ 23.95 billion

US$ 23.95 billion CAGR (2026–2034): 11.57%

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Addressable Market (2026–2034): Approximately US$ 144.23 billion

Major Growth Factors: Increasing cell and gene therapy applications, expanding biobanking activities, regenerative medicine research, fertility preservation, and technological advances in cryogenic storage.

Increasing cell and gene therapy applications, expanding biobanking activities, regenerative medicine research, fertility preservation, and technological advances in cryogenic storage. Key Equipment Types: Freezers, sample preparation systems, and accessories.

Freezers, sample preparation systems, and accessories. Major Cryogen Types: Liquid nitrogen, oxygen, liquid helium, and argon.

Liquid nitrogen, oxygen, liquid helium, and argon. Major Applications: Cord blood stem cells, sperm, semen, testicular tissues, embryos and oocytes, and cell and gene therapies.

Cord blood stem cells, sperm, semen, testicular tissues, embryos and oocytes, and cell and gene therapies. Major End Users: Stem cell banks, biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations, and stem cell research laboratories.

Market Drivers and Trends

The increasing adoption of cell and gene therapies is a major factor supporting demand for cryopreservation equipment. These therapies require reliable storage of cellular starting materials, intermediate products, and final therapeutic products throughout complex manufacturing and distribution processes. At the same time, increasing chronic and rare disease research is encouraging the development of larger biological sample repositories, creating additional demand for biobanking infrastructure.

Technological development is another important trend. Manufacturers are introducing automated cryogenic storage systems, advanced monitoring platforms, controlled-rate freezing technologies, and high-density storage configurations. Integration with digital inventory-management systems can improve sample traceability and reduce manual intervention. Energy efficiency, contamination control, remote monitoring, and regulatory compliance are also becoming increasingly important considerations for laboratories and commercial biobanks.

Regional Analysis

North America: North America holds a leading position due to its strong biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, substantial R&D expenditure, established biobanking infrastructure, and adoption of advanced cryogenic technologies.

Europe: The European market is supported by government and institutional investment in stem cell research, tissue banking, fertility services, and biomedical research. Demand for sample-tracking and energy-efficient storage systems is also increasing.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth as healthcare expenditure rises and biotechnology infrastructure expands. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are increasing investments in stem cell research, fertility services, and biotechnology.

South and Central America: Growth is supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, fertility services, and biomedical research capabilities. Modular and scalable cryopreservation solutions can support emerging facilities.

Middle East and Africa: Investments in healthcare modernization, medical research centers, and specialized stem cell facilities are contributing to demand for advanced cryogenic storage and biobanking equipment.

Artificial Disc Replacement Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by 2034

Market size, share, trends, analysis, and forecast for Artificial Disc Replacement Systems should be evaluated separately from the Cryopreservation Equipment Market.

should be evaluated separately from the Cryopreservation Equipment Market. The Artificial Disc Replacement Systems market represents a medical-device segment focused on spinal disc replacement technologies.

Key factors generally analyzed include product type, indication, end user, regional adoption, competitive landscape, technological developments, and regulatory environment.

The requested Artificial Disc Replacement Systems information is not part of the Cryopreservation Equipment Market report and therefore no Cryopreservation Equipment figures are attributed to this separate market.

Key Players

The major companies profiled in the Cryopreservation Equipment Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Brooks Automation, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Avantor, Inc.

PHC Holdings Corporation

Hamilton Company

Cryoport Systems, LLC.

Gold Sim Cellular Science LLC

Antech Group Inc.

These companies participate across different areas of cryogenic storage, sample preparation, laboratory equipment, biological material handling, and related technologies. Competition is influenced by product innovation, automation, storage capacity, safety features, monitoring capabilities, and integration with laboratory workflows.

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