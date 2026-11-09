Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Forecast 2023–2031: US$ 445.13 Billion Target, 5.2% CAGR

The carbonated soft drinks market size is projected to reach US$ 445.13 billion by 2031 from US$ 296.62 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during 2023–2031. Carbonated Soft Drinks Market beverages—encompassing sparkling, carbonated non-alcoholic drinks formulated with carbon dioxide, sweeteners, flavor extracts, and functional additives—serve as premier lifestyle refreshment solutions engineered to deliver effervescent sensory appeal, instant hydration, and diverse flavor experiences across global retail, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

The rapid expansion of the global carbonated soft drinks market is primarily propelled by product premiumization, aggressive marketing campaigns by beverage giants, and continuous flavor innovations catering to shifting consumer taste preferences. As urban populations expand and disposable incomes rise, consumer demand for convenient, ready-to-drink carbonated refreshments continues to accelerate across both developing economies and established markets.

Download Exclusive Sample Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Study- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00039179

What is driving the market?

The primary growth driver for the carbonated soft drinks market is the widespread consumer demand for functional, low-calorie, and zero-sugar sparkling beverage formulations. As health-conscious consumers increasingly pivot away from high-sugar traditional sodas, major beverage manufacturers are heavily investing in diet variants, plant-based sweeteners (such as stevia and monk fruit), and vitamin-infused or prebiotic-enhanced sparkling waters that combine indulgence with wellness benefits.

Additionally, burgeoning applications in artisanal craft sodas, premium botanical mixers for cocktails, and convenient multi-pack retail formats heavily accelerate market consumption. The market also benefits from continuous technological breakthroughs in advanced carbonation retention, sustainable aluminum can and recycled PET packaging, and automated supply-chain distribution. However, strict government regulations regarding sugar taxation, health warnings on high-calorie beverages, and rising costs of raw packaging materials remain key challenges for broader commercial expansion.

Which segment leads?

By product type, Regular/Conventional Carbonated Soft Drinks command the dominant market share due to established brand loyalty and widespread global availability. Zero-Sugar and Diet Carbonated Soft Drinks represent the fastest-growing segment driven by rising health and wellness consciousness.

By distribution channel, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets lead in overall volume sales, while Convenience Stores and E-Commerce platforms represent rapidly growing channels for impulse and direct-to-consumer purchases.

Which companies are prominent?

The report profiles key industry players such as PepsiCo Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, The Coca-Cola Co, Monster Beverage Corp, Red Bull, Britvic Plc, Fevertree Drinks Plc, Three Cents Co, and Refresco Group, while analyzing key developments in novel ideas, disruptive products, and innovative services that could reshape the future market and reveal emerging themes across the industry.

Prominent market participants focus on launching limited-edition flavor collaborations, expanding zero-sugar product lines, and investing in eco-friendly circular packaging initiatives. Strategic differentiation relies on robust brand equity, extensive distribution networks, and agile response to consumer health trends.

Buy Complete Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00039179

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the projected market size and CAGR for the Carbonated Soft Drinks Market?

The carbonated soft drinks market size is projected to reach US$ 445.13 billion by 2031 from US$ 296.62 billion in 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during 2023–2031.

2. What are the key growth drivers for the Carbonated Soft Drinks Market?

Key growth drivers include rising demand for zero-sugar and diet alternatives, product premiumization, craft soda innovations, and aggressive retail marketing strategies.

3. Why do zero-sugar and diet segments exhibit rapid growth?

Health-conscious consumers seeking permissible indulgence drive strong demand for zero-calorie and low-sugar carbonated beverages that maintain traditional flavor profiles.

4. How are industry participants addressing environmental sustainability?

Manufacturers are actively transitioning toward recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) bottles, lightweight aluminum cans, and closed-loop recycling infrastructure partnerships.

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients find precise solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Food and Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Packaging, Retail, and Specialized Industrial Manufacturing.

Contact Us

If you have any queries about this comprehensive market report or would like to request further details, please reach out to our team: