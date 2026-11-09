Airport Moving Walkways Market to Reach US$ 4.16 Billion by 2034, Growing at 5.07% CAGR

The Airport Moving Walkways market is witnessing steady growth as airports worldwide focus on improving passenger mobility, operational efficiency, and the overall travel experience. According to The Insight Partners, the market size is expected to reach US$ 4.16 Billion by 2034 from US$ 2.67 Billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.07% during 2026–2034. The market is supported by increasing investments in airport infrastructure and the adoption of innovative walkway solutions designed to facilitate seamless passenger movement.

Moving walkways help passengers travel efficiently across large airport terminals, particularly between check-in areas, gates, baggage facilities, and other essential locations. The market is segmented by type into belt type and pallet type. It is also analyzed based on inclination angle, including horizontal and inclined walkways, and speed, covering constant moving walkways and accelerating moving walkways.

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Growth Drivers

One of the key factors supporting market growth is the emphasis on enhancing passenger experiences through seamless walkway designs. Airports are increasingly seeking solutions that can improve passenger flow while reducing the physical effort and time required to move across extensive terminal facilities. Innovative walkway technologies are therefore becoming an important component of modern airport infrastructure.

Airport operators are also focusing on improving operational efficiency. Advanced moving walkway solutions can support smoother passenger circulation and contribute to better utilization of terminal spaces. At the same time, sustainability has emerged as an important consideration, encouraging the development and adoption of energy-efficient and eco-friendly walkway technologies.

Emerging Opportunities

Technology integration is creating new opportunities across the industry. Smart moving walkways with real-time information capabilities can enhance passenger convenience by providing useful updates during airport journeys. Interactive walkways incorporating digital displays also offer opportunities to improve passenger engagement while supporting modern airport communication strategies.

The report also identifies AI-powered walkway technologies as an emerging trend. Such solutions can potentially optimize passenger traffic flow and reduce waiting times. Eco-friendly innovations are another important area of development as airports increasingly prioritize sustainable infrastructure.

Key Players

The competitive landscape includes established companies developing and supplying elevator and moving walkway solutions for transportation infrastructure.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator

KLEEMANN

KONE Elevator India Private Limited

Mitsulift

Otis Elevator Company

Stannah

The Schindler Group

thyssenkrupp Elevator AG

TOSHIBA JOHNSON ELEVATORS (INDIA) PVT. LTD.

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Future Outlook

The future outlook remains positive as airport modernization, passenger experience initiatives, and technology-driven infrastructure development continue to influence demand. The increasing focus on smart, sustainable, and efficient transportation solutions is expected to create additional opportunities for moving walkway manufacturers and technology providers. With the market projected to grow from US$ 2.67 Billion in 2025 to US$ 4.16 Billion by 2034, the industry is positioned for sustained expansion throughout the forecast period.

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