Automotive Electric Power Steering Market to Reach US$ 40.93 Billion by 2034 at 3.87% CAGR Growth

The global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) market was valued at US$ 29.09 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 40.93 billion by 2034; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 3.87% during 2026-2034. The report, published by The Insight Partners, uses 2025 as the base year and draws on historic data from 2021 to 2024. It also puts the total addressable market for 2026-2034 at roughly US$ 318.07 billion, which points to a large revenue pool across the forecast period.

What Is Driving Demand

Three main factors support growth. The first is the steady shift toward electric power steering systems, which are changing how drivers experience vehicle control. The second is the improvement in safety and comfort that EPS technology brings, giving drivers more precise and responsive handling. The third is energy efficiency. Because EPS reduces energy consumption in cars, it appeals to automakers and buyers who want greener, more economical vehicles.

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How the Market Is Segmented

The study breaks the market down by component and by vehicle type. Component segments include the steering column, steering motor and sensor. Vehicle type segments cover passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Values are presented in USD and forecast at global, regional and country levels, which helps stakeholders see where demand is concentrated.

Regional Coverage

The analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. Country coverage is broad. It includes the US, Canada and Mexico in North America, and the UK, Germany, France, Russia and Italy in Europe. Asia-Pacific coverage takes in China, India, Japan and Australia, while South and Central America covers Brazil and Argentina. The Middle East and Africa section includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The United States is highlighted as a key market, supported by rising adoption of EPS systems and evolving industry dynamics.

Trends Shaping the Industry

Looking ahead, the report points to a clear technology path. Electric power steering is expected to keep reshaping the driving experience in 2025. Sustainable EPS solutions are set to push automotive innovation by 2026. Smart EPS systems are projected to improve vehicle safety and efficiency by 2027. Together, these trends show an industry moving toward intelligent, eco-friendly and driver-focused steering technology.

Opportunities for Stakeholders

Several openings stand out for manufacturers and investors. Demand for advanced EPS in electric vehicles is rising quickly. Eco-friendly cars create room for sustainable steering solutions. Innovations that give drivers a smoother ride offer another route to differentiation. The report is designed to serve technology providers, investors and regulatory bodies. Providers can spot growth opportunities, investors can study growth rates and financial projections across the value chain, and regulators can support market integrity and investor confidence.

Key Players

The report profiles the following companies and analyzes their competitive strategies and innovation developments:

GKN Automotive Limited

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexteer Automotive Corporation

NSK Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Showa Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

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Future Outlook

The Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) market is set for steady and sustained expansion through 2034, rising from US$ 29.09 billion in 2025 to US$ 40.93 billion at a CAGR of 3.87%. Growth will be shaped by the spread of electric vehicles, the focus on energy efficiency and the push for safer, more comfortable driving. Smart and sustainable EPS systems are expected to gain ground as automakers seek lighter, more responsive solutions. Companies that invest in innovation, widen their regional reach and align with the needs of passenger and commercial vehicle makers will be best placed to capture the opportunities ahead.

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