Global Molluscicides Market Set to Grow at 3.89% CAGR Through 2034

Molluscicides market are pest control products designed to manage mollusks, particularly snails and slugs, that damage agricultural crops, horticultural plants, and landscaped areas. These pests can affect crop quality, reduce agricultural productivity, and cause economic losses for farmers. Molluscicides are available in different formulations, including pellets, liquids, gels, and powders, and are used across field crops, horticulture, turf, ornamental plants, and other applications. Growing attention to crop protection and efficient pest management is increasing the importance of these products in modern agriculture.

According to The Insight Partners, the global molluscicides market was valued at US$763.25 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1,076.25 million by 2034. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.89% during 2026–2034. Increasing food demand, expanding agricultural activities, environmental concerns, and the development of safer pest control formulations are among the important factors influencing market growth.

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Key Market Drivers of the Molluscicides Market

Rising Demand for Agricultural Production and Crop Protection

The growing global population is increasing demand for food, encouraging farmers to improve crop productivity and reduce losses throughout the cultivation cycle. Snails and slugs can damage vegetables, fruits, cereals, and other crops by feeding on leaves, stems, seedlings, and plant tissues. Severe infestations can affect both crop quality and yield.

Molluscicides help farmers control these pests and protect agricultural output. Their use is particularly relevant in regions with humid conditions and rainfall patterns that support mollusk populations. As farmers focus on improving productivity from available agricultural land, demand for effective crop protection solutions is expected to support the molluscicides market.

Expanding Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Urbanization and infrastructure development are changing land use patterns and increasing the need for landscaping, gardens, parks, and maintained green spaces. These environments can create favorable conditions for snails and slugs, particularly where moisture and vegetation are abundant.

Molluscicides are used not only in agricultural fields but also in turf, ornamental plants, gardens, and landscaped areas to manage mollusk infestations. As residential and commercial developments expand, demand for effective pest management solutions in non-agricultural settings can provide additional opportunities for market participants.

Environmental Concerns and the Need for Safer Pest Control

Environmental sustainability is becoming an important consideration in agricultural chemical selection. Traditional chemical-based molluscicides, including metaldehyde, have attracted scrutiny because of potential risks to wildlife, pets, and non-target organisms when improperly used.

This is encouraging manufacturers to explore safer formulations and alternatives that address environmental concerns while maintaining pest control effectiveness. Biological and eco-friendly molluscicides are gaining attention as farmers, consumers, and regulatory authorities increasingly prioritize sustainable agricultural practices.

Growing Adoption of Sustainable Farming Practices

Farmers are increasingly considering integrated pest management (IPM), which combines different pest control approaches to manage infestations more efficiently. Molluscicides can form part of these programs alongside field monitoring, cultural practices, and other control methods.

Government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture and responsible pesticide use are also encouraging the development of products that meet evolving environmental requirements. This creates opportunities for manufacturers to introduce innovative formulations and strengthen their presence in the crop protection industry.

Key Market Trends

One of the major trends in the molluscicides market is the shift toward biologically derived and environmentally friendly products. Biological solutions and alternative active ingredients are attracting interest as manufacturers respond to concerns about conventional chemical formulations.

Another trend is the growing importance of integrated pest management. Farmers are increasingly combining targeted mollusk control with broader crop protection strategies to improve pest management efficiency.

The market is also segmented by product type into metaldehyde, methiocarb, and ferrous phosphate; by source into chemical and biological; and by form into pellets, liquids, gels, and powders. These categories reflect the diverse requirements of agricultural and non-agricultural users.

Market Challenges

The molluscicides market faces challenges associated with environmental safety, regulatory compliance, and product performance. Concerns about the effects of certain chemical ingredients on non-target organisms can lead to stricter restrictions and influence product selection.

Manufacturers must also invest in research, testing, and formulation development to meet regulatory requirements while maintaining product effectiveness. Differences in pest populations, climate, crop types, and farming practices across regions further complicate product development and market expansion.

In addition, farmers may face cost considerations when adopting specialized or newer pest control solutions. Manufacturers must balance affordability, effectiveness, and environmental performance to remain competitive.

Market Innovations and Technological Developments

Innovation is increasingly focused on developing targeted molluscicide formulations with improved effectiveness and reduced environmental impact. Research into biological agents, alternative active ingredients, and eco-friendly products is creating opportunities for manufacturers.

Advancements in application technologies are also influencing the industry. Precision agriculture tools, targeted spraying systems, and drone-assisted applications can help farmers apply crop protection products more efficiently. These methods may reduce unnecessary product use and support more localized pest management.

The integration of molluscicides into IPM programs is another important development, encouraging manufacturers to provide solutions suited to different crop protection requirements.

Regional Growth Outlook

The global molluscicides market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the molluscicides market, supported by the importance of agriculture across the region and the demand for effective crop protection solutions. China, India, Japan, and Australia are among the key country markets covered in the regional analysis.

North America and Europe also represent important markets, where agricultural pest management requirements and environmental considerations influence product adoption. Meanwhile, South and Central America offer opportunities linked to agricultural production and expanding crop protection needs. The Middle East and Africa are also included in the market’s geographical assessment.

Leading Companies in the Molluscicides Market

Major companies operating in the global molluscicides market include:

Adama Agricultural Solutions

American Vanguard Corporation

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience Limited

Certis Europe

De Sangosse Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

PI Industries Ltd.

Syngenta AG

These companies focus on product development, formulation improvements, sustainable pest management solutions, and business expansion to address changing agricultural requirements.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the projected size of the global molluscicides market by 2034?

The global molluscicides market is projected to reach US$1,076.25 million by 2034. What is the expected CAGR of the molluscicides market?

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.89% during 2026–2034. What are the major drivers of the molluscicides market?

Key drivers include rising agricultural production demand, crop protection requirements, urbanization, infrastructure development, and growing interest in environmentally friendly pest control. Which region held the largest share of the molluscicides market?

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global molluscicides market, according to The Insight Partners. What are the major types of molluscicides?

The market is segmented by type into metaldehyde, methiocarb, and ferrous phosphate. Which companies are the leading players in the molluscicides market?

Key players include Adama Agricultural Solutions, American Vanguard Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, Certis Europe, De Sangosse, Lonza Group, PI Industries, and Syngenta.

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