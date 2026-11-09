Global Knitted Fabric Market Set to Grow at 3.35% CAGR Through 2034

Knitted fabrics market are textile materials produced by interlooping yarns to create flexible, stretchable, and comfortable structures. They are widely used in clothing, sportswear, automotive interiors, medical textiles, construction materials, and protective apparel. Their flexibility, breathability, durability, and adaptability make them suitable for a broad range of consumer and industrial applications. With changing fashion preferences and growing demand for functional textiles, knitted fabrics have become an important part of the global textile and apparel industry.

According to The Insight Partners, the global knitted fabric market was valued at US$25.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$34.06 billion by 2034. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.35% during 2026–2034. Rising demand for comfortable clothing, expansion of the global apparel industry, and technological advancements in knitting machinery are among the major factors supporting market growth.

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Key Market Drivers of the Knitted Fabric Market

Rising Demand for Comfortable and Flexible Clothing

Changing consumer lifestyles and fashion preferences are significantly influencing the knitted fabric market. Consumers increasingly prefer clothing that provides comfort, flexibility, breathability, and ease of movement. Knitted fabrics offer these properties, making them suitable for everyday apparel, casualwear, sportswear, and intimate apparel.

The growing popularity of active lifestyles has further increased demand for stretchable and lightweight textiles. Manufacturers are using knitted structures to develop garments that provide comfort during physical activities while maintaining an attractive appearance. This rising preference for functional and comfortable clothing is creating consistent opportunities for knitted fabric producers.

Expansion of the Global Apparel Industry

The growth of the global apparel industry is another important driver of knitted fabric demand. Emerging economies are experiencing rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing fashion preferences. These developments are encouraging consumers to purchase a wider variety of clothing products.

Knitted fabrics are widely used in T-shirts, dresses, sweaters, sportswear, casualwear, and other apparel categories. Their versatility allows manufacturers to produce different textures, patterns, and garment designs. As apparel brands expand their product portfolios and respond to evolving consumer preferences, demand for knitted textiles is expected to increase.

Growing Popularity of Activewear and Athleisure

The increasing adoption of activewear and athleisure is creating strong growth opportunities for the knitted fabric market. Sportswear manufacturers require fabrics that combine stretchability, breathability, moisture management, and durability. Knitted fabrics can provide these characteristics, making them suitable for gym wear, yoga apparel, running clothes, and other performance garments.

The growing acceptance of athleisure as everyday clothing is also expanding the application of performance-oriented knitted textiles beyond traditional sportswear. This trend is encouraging textile manufacturers to develop specialized fabrics that balance technical performance with modern fashion requirements.

Technological Advancements in Knitting Machinery

Technological developments in knitting machinery are improving fabric quality, production efficiency, and design flexibility. Modern high-speed knitting machines enable manufacturers to produce complex patterns, consistent fabric structures, and specialized textile materials with greater precision.

Automation and digital knitting technologies can also help reduce production time, minimize material waste, and support customized fabric development. These improvements allow manufacturers to respond more effectively to changing customer requirements while strengthening their production capabilities.

Key Market Trends

Sustainability is becoming an important trend in the knitted fabric industry. Textile manufacturers and apparel brands are showing increasing interest in organic cotton, recycled polyester, biodegradable yarns, and other environmentally responsible materials. These options support the development of more sustainable textile products.

Another significant trend is the increasing demand for knitted fabrics in activewear and athleisure. Consumers are seeking garments that combine comfort, flexibility, and performance, encouraging manufacturers to introduce innovative fabric structures.

Digital knitting and customized fabric production are also gaining attention. These technologies enable manufacturers to create distinctive patterns, textures, and designs while improving production flexibility.

Market Challenges

Despite positive growth prospects, the knitted fabric market faces several challenges. Fluctuations in raw material prices, particularly cotton and synthetic fibers, can affect production costs and profit margins. Manufacturers must also manage changing consumer preferences and competition from alternative textile materials.

Environmental concerns related to textile production, dyeing, water consumption, and synthetic fiber waste are creating additional pressure on manufacturers. Meeting sustainability expectations while maintaining competitive pricing and consistent quality remains a major industry challenge.

Market Innovations and Technological Developments

Innovation is creating opportunities for knitted fabric manufacturers across fashion and industrial applications. Advanced knitting machinery, digital production systems, and improved yarn technologies are supporting the development of high-performance fabrics.

The expansion of medical textiles is another promising area. Knitted structures are suitable for products such as compression garments, surgical apparel, and selected wound-care applications because of their flexibility and ability to conform to body shapes.

Smart textiles incorporating sensors and other electronic components also offer emerging opportunities in wearable technology and healthcare monitoring. These developments may expand the role of knitted fabrics beyond conventional apparel.

Regional Growth Outlook

The global knitted fabric market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is an important market for knitted fabrics, supported by its extensive textile and apparel manufacturing base. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia contribute to regional demand and production. Growing apparel consumption, industrial development, and investments in textile manufacturing provide opportunities for market participants.

North America represents an important market, with the United States identified as a key country market. Demand is supported by activewear and fashion trends, evolving apparel markets, and technological advancements in knitting machinery.

Europe also offers opportunities through its fashion, technical textile, and sustainable materials industries. South and Central America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, contribute to the broader global market outlook.

Leading Companies in the Knitted Fabric Market

Major companies operating in the global knitted fabric market include:

Baltex Ltd

Jong Stit Co Ltd

Georg and Otto Friedrich GmbH

Zhejiang Chaoda Warp Knitting Co Ltd

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC

Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd

Guilford

Haining Jinmao Warp Knitting Co Ltd

SSM Industries

These companies focus on product innovation, advanced manufacturing technologies, sustainable materials, and expansion across textile and industrial applications.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the projected size of the global knitted fabric market by 2034?

The global knitted fabric market is projected to reach US$34.06 billion by 2034. What is the expected CAGR of the knitted fabric market?

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.35% during 2026–2034. What are the major drivers of the knitted fabric market?

Key drivers include rising demand for comfortable clothing, growth in the apparel industry, increasing popularity of activewear and athleisure, and technological advancements in knitting machinery. What are the major product types in the knitted fabric market?

The market is segmented into weft-knit and warp-knit fabrics. Which industries use knitted fabrics?

Major applications include clothing, automotive, medical, construction, protective apparel, and other sectors. Who are the leading companies in the knitted fabric market?

Key players include Baltex Ltd, Jong Stit Co Ltd, Georg and Otto Friedrich GmbH, Zhejiang Chaoda Warp Knitting Co Ltd, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC, and Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited.

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