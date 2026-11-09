Pet ID Microchips Market Size to Expand from US$ 85.38 Million in 2023 to US$ 134.52 Million by 2031

Increasing pet adoption across the world is creating greater demand for pet identification solutions. Animal shelters, veterinary clinics, and rescue organizations are encouraging microchipping to improve the chances of reuniting missing pets with their families.

Pet ID Microchips Market Overview

The pet ID microchips market is experiencing steady growth as pet ownership increases and awareness of animal identification and safety continues to expand worldwide. Pet identification microchips are small electronic devices implanted under an animal’s skin to provide a unique identification number. This number can be retrieved using a compatible scanner, helping veterinarians, animal shelters, breeders, and pet owners identify lost or missing animals.

The pet ID microchips market size is projected to reach US$ 134.52 million by 2031 from US$ 85.38 million in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during 2023–2031. Growing demand for reliable pet identification solutions, increasing adoption of companion animals, and rising concerns about animal welfare are among the major factors supporting market expansion.

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Key Factors Driving the Pet ID Microchips Market

One of the primary drivers of the pet ID microchips market is the growing number of households adopting dogs and cats. Pet owners are increasingly investing in technologies that improve animal safety and increase the likelihood of recovering lost pets. Unlike collars and identification tags, microchips provide a permanent identification method that cannot easily be removed or lost.

Government initiatives and animal welfare regulations are also contributing to market growth. Several countries and regions have introduced pet registration and microchipping requirements to improve animal traceability, encourage responsible ownership, and support the management of stray animal populations. These initiatives are creating opportunities for microchip manufacturers and animal healthcare service providers.

Technological advancements are further supporting the market. Improvements in microchip design, scanning equipment, and digital pet registration systems are helping streamline animal identification. Integration with veterinary databases and pet management platforms can also improve access to identification records, although successful identification depends on compatible scanners and accurate, up-to-date registration information.

Pet ID Microchips Market Segmentation

By Pet Type

Based on pet type, the pet ID microchips market is segmented into horses, dogs, and cats.

Dogs represent an important market segment because of their widespread ownership and the growing emphasis on responsible pet identification. Microchipping helps owners and animal shelters identify dogs that become separated from their families.

Cats also contribute significantly to market demand as owners increasingly seek permanent identification solutions for indoor and outdoor pets. Microchips can help reunite missing cats with their owners when the animals are found and scanned.

Horses represent another relevant segment, particularly in equine healthcare, breeding, ownership verification, and animal traceability. Microchip identification can support the maintenance of animal records and help distinguish individual horses.

By End User

Based on end user, the market is categorized into breeders, households, and pet shops.

Breeders use microchips to support animal identification, maintain breeding records, and facilitate ownership documentation. Identification technologies can also help improve recordkeeping throughout an animal’s life.

Households are an important customer group as pet owners increasingly prioritize safety and permanent identification. Veterinary clinics commonly provide microchipping services as part of preventive pet care.

Pet shops may contribute to demand by supporting identification practices and helping buyers understand the importance of responsible pet ownership. Partnerships with veterinary professionals and microchip suppliers can further encourage adoption.

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Key Players in the Pet ID Microchips Market

Companies operating in the pet ID microchips market focus on product development, identification technologies, distribution partnerships, and animal healthcare solutions. Key players include:

Pethealth Inc

Merck & Co. Inc

Elanco Animal Health Inc

Avid Identification Systems Inc

Datamars SA

Trovan Ltd

Virbac SA

Animalcare Group Plc

Microchip4solutions Inc

PeddyMark Ltd

Future Outlook of the Pet ID Microchips Market

The future outlook for the pet ID microchips market remains positive, supported by increasing pet ownership, stronger animal welfare initiatives, and growing demand for dependable identification solutions. As consumers increasingly consider pets part of their families, spending on preventive veterinary care and animal safety is expected to support market development.

The adoption of digital pet registration platforms, improved scanner compatibility, and more accessible veterinary microchipping services may create additional growth opportunities. Emerging markets could also offer potential as awareness of permanent pet identification increases and veterinary infrastructure develops.

However, market participants may face challenges related to microchipping costs, limited awareness in some regions, data management, and differences in identification standards. Addressing these issues through education, accessible services, and reliable registration systems will be important for long-term growth.

Overall, with the market projected to reach US$ 134.52 million by 2031, the pet ID microchips market is positioned for steady expansion. Continued technological innovation and a stronger focus on animal welfare are expected to create opportunities for manufacturers, veterinary service providers, and other industry stakeholders throughout the forecast period.

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