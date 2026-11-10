Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size and Growth 2031

According to The Insight Partners, the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach US$ 8.80 billion by 2031 from US$ 4.61 billion in 2024. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% during 2025 to 2031. Integration of digitalization and artificial intelligence in veterinary healthcare is likely to bring new market trends during the forecast period.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Overview

The Companion Animal Diagnostics Market comprises a wide range of diagnostic products, technologies, and testing solutions designed to detect, monitor, and manage diseases and health conditions in pets, particularly dogs and cats. These diagnostic solutions support veterinarians in making timely and accurate clinical decisions and include diagnostic imaging, clinical chemistry, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, hematology, urinalysis, and other laboratory-based and point-of-care testing technologies.

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The growing emphasis on preventive veterinary healthcare is encouraging pet owners to seek routine examinations and diagnostic testing. Early disease detection can support timely treatment and improve health outcomes, particularly as companion animals increasingly receive healthcare services similar to those available in human medicine. Veterinary clinics and hospitals are consequently adopting advanced diagnostic platforms that enable faster and more accurate clinical decision-making.

Another important factor shaping the market is the growing integration of digital technologies into veterinary diagnostics. Digital platforms can facilitate data management, remote consultation, diagnostic interpretation, and communication between veterinarians and pet owners. Artificial intelligence is also emerging as an important technology for supporting image interpretation, disease identification, and clinical decision-making.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

Market Size: The global companion animal diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 8.80 billion by 2031 , compared with US$ 4.61 billion in 2024 .

The global companion animal diagnostics market is projected to reach , compared with . Growth Rate: The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% during 2025 to 2031 .

The market is expected to register a . Key Trend: Integration of digitalization and artificial intelligence into veterinary healthcare is expected to influence market development.

Integration of into veterinary healthcare is expected to influence market development. Major Growth Factor: Increasing pet ownership and rising expenditure on companion animal healthcare are supporting demand for diagnostic solutions.

Increasing pet ownership and rising expenditure on companion animal healthcare are supporting demand for diagnostic solutions. Technology Adoption: Veterinary practices are increasingly adopting point-of-care testing, molecular diagnostics, imaging technologies, and automated laboratory systems.

Veterinary practices are increasingly adopting point-of-care testing, molecular diagnostics, imaging technologies, and automated laboratory systems. Application Areas: Diagnostic solutions are used for the detection and monitoring of infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, cancers, cardiovascular conditions, and other health problems affecting companion animals.

Diagnostic solutions are used for the detection and monitoring of infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, cancers, cardiovascular conditions, and other health problems affecting companion animals. Regional Growth: North America is expected to remain an important regional market due to advanced veterinary infrastructure, high pet healthcare expenditure, and the presence of established industry participants.

North America is expected to remain an important regional market due to advanced veterinary infrastructure, high pet healthcare expenditure, and the presence of established industry participants. Future Opportunity: AI-enabled diagnostics, connected veterinary platforms, and rapid testing technologies are expected to create opportunities for market participants through 2031.

Key Players in the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

The competitive landscape comprises established veterinary healthcare companies, diagnostic technology providers, and specialized laboratory solution manufacturers. Companies are focusing on product development, technological innovation, strategic collaborations, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market positions.

Key players include:

ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Innovative Diagnostics SAS

Tianjin LOCMEDT Technologies Co Ltd

Zoetis Inc.

Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH

Idexx Laboratories

i-SENS Inc.

Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.

Universal Biosensors Inc.

Immunology Consultants Laboratory Inc.

These companies contribute to the development and commercialization of diagnostic technologies for veterinary applications. Product innovation and the introduction of rapid, accurate, and convenient diagnostic solutions are expected to remain important competitive strategies.

Regional Analysis

North America is a major region in the companion animal diagnostics market due to high pet ownership rates, developed veterinary healthcare infrastructure, and strong demand for advanced diagnostic services. The US represents a substantial share of regional demand, supported by increasing spending on pet healthcare and the availability of specialized veterinary hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

Europe is also expected to witness considerable growth as pet owners increasingly prioritize preventive healthcare and early disease detection. The region benefits from established veterinary practices and increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. Rising disposable incomes, increasing companion animal ownership, improving veterinary infrastructure, and growing awareness of animal health are contributing to market development across countries in the region.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to experience gradual growth as veterinary healthcare systems develop and awareness of companion animal diagnostics increases. Expansion of veterinary clinics and greater availability of diagnostic services may further support market penetration in these regions.

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Future Outlook

The companion animal diagnostics market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2031, driven by increasing pet healthcare expenditure, preventive care, and technological advancement. Digitalization, artificial intelligence, rapid diagnostics, and connected veterinary healthcare solutions are likely to create new opportunities for market participants.

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