Anticorrosion Coatings Market to Reach US$ 38,175.87 Million by 2030: Top Growth Drivers Revealed

The Anticorrosion Coatings Market is growing at a steady pace. It was valued at US$ 24,837.37 million in 2022. It is expected to reach US$ 38,175.87 million by 2030. That works out to a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2030. These coatings form a tough barrier on metal. They keep rust away from pipes, ships, bridges, and cars.

What Is Driving the Market?

Oil and gas come first. Pipelines, storage tanks, offshore platforms, and refineries all need protection from corrosion. Oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, and the UAE have large reserves. Saudi Arabia alone holds around 17% of the world’s proven petroleum reserves.

Construction is the second driver. Building and infrastructure projects keep rising around the world. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 also aims to lift the construction sector’s share of GDP.

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Automotive and marine add a third push. Carmakers need coatings that protect metal bodies. Ships and offshore structures face salty seawater, which attacks metal quickly.

One challenge stands out. Many coatings contain volatile organic compounds, or VOCs. These evaporate into the air, and people nearby can breathe in harmful vapors. Health and safety worries may slow growth.

Which Segment Leads?

By resin type, epoxy leads. The epoxy segment holds the largest market share. Epoxy coatings form a tough, chemical-resistant barrier on metal.

By technology, the water-borne segment accounts for the largest share, and it is also expected to grow fastest. Water-borne coatings use water instead of organic solvents. That cuts VOC emissions and lowers harm to air quality.

By end use, the report covers marine, oil and gas, power, automotive, building and construction, aerospace and defense, and others.

Which Region Leads?

Asia Pacific leads the market. The region held the largest share and was valued at about US$ 3,000 million in 2022. Many major oil processing companies operate there, and activity has surged in recent years.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to record a CAGR of about 5% from 2022 to 2030. Europe is expected to reach about US$ 2,000 million by 2030. The United States is also a key market, supported by oil and gas demand and infrastructure growth.

Which Companies Are Prominent?

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

RPM International Inc

The Sherwin-Williams Co

Akzo Nobel NV

Jotun AS

PPG Industries Inc

3M Co

The Progressive Center Co for Construction Chemicals Ltd

Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd

BASF SE

HB Fuller Co

Players are expanding through launches and deals. In March 2023, PPG launched its ENVIROCRON Primeron primer powders, which give high corrosion resistance on steel, galvanized steel, and aluminum. In September 2023, H.B. Fuller bought UK-based Sanglier Limited to widen its adhesives portfolio in Europe.

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What Is Changing in 2026?

Eco-friendly formulas are gaining ground. Buyers want coatings with fewer emissions, and water-borne products fit that need.

Advanced functions are arriving. Some new coatings offer self-healing and sensing abilities. They can repair small damage or signal that corrosion has started.

Performance demands are rising too. Oil and gas, marine, and power users want longer service life, so makers are investing in better resins.

What Are the Investment Opportunities?

The total addressable market is projected at about US$ 254,738.51 million over 2022 to 2030.

Automotive growth in the Middle East stands out. Saudi Arabia is building local manufacturing plants and introducing electric vehicles under Vision 2030. Construction offers a second path, as building activity expands. Emerging economies offer a third, with rising industrial output and infrastructure spending.

Firms with eco-friendly, high-performance products are well placed.

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