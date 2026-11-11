Automotive Antenna Module Market to Register 8.1% CAGR Through 2023–2031

The Automotive Antenna Module Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during 2023 to 2031. The evolution of advanced technologies in vehicles is likely to remain a key trend. Automakers are adding more communication and connectivity features to modern cars, and each of these features relies on dependable antenna hardware. The report covers historic data from 2021 to 2023, uses 2024 as the base year, and forecasts through 2031.

Why Connectivity Is Driving Demand

Growth is driven largely by the integration of advanced connectivity and communication features in automobiles. Connected car technologies such as telematics, GPS navigation, and in-car entertainment systems are spreading quickly. That has increased demand for reliable and efficient antenna modules. Smart technologies including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 5G are being installed in more vehicles, and automakers are working to improve the driving experience through intelligent connectivity.

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Electric and Autonomous Vehicles

Rising demand for electric vehicles and autonomous driving systems is another major force. Both need robust antenna solutions for smooth communication and data exchange. An increase in electric vehicle sales is expected to play a significant role in the market in the coming years. Autonomous vehicles are also gaining traction in last-mile delivery, where logistics companies such as FedEx and Amazon are exploring autonomous delivery to improve productivity and lower expenses. These self-driving vehicles need strong, dependable multiband antenna technology.

Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication

Companies are developing more sophisticated technologies for mobile device integration and car-to-car connectivity. Vehicle-to-vehicle communication currently has limited ability to share location, speed, and destinations, and it mainly helps avoid short-range crashes. As it advances as a safety feature, it will raise demand for antenna modules. Rising demand for high-end features in cars is also expected to support the market.

Regulatory and Technology Push

Regulatory policies are motivating companies to build technologies that improve vehicle safety and performance for passengers. This push toward technological advancement in vehicles is one of the prime reasons behind market growth.

How the Market Is Segmented

The market is divided across three dimensions:

Vehicle type: passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles

passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles Frequency range: low, medium, and high range frequency

low, medium, and high range frequency Distribution channel: original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket

Regional Coverage

The analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. It covers more than 18 countries and examines drivers, trends, and opportunities at the regional level. The United States is a key market, supported by better connectivity through advanced antenna technologies, rising demand for infotainment systems, and the adoption of electric vehicles that need innovative antenna solutions.

Recent Developments

KYOCERA AVX launched its new A-Series low-profile, surface-mount automotive antennas at CES 2024. They are qualified to AEC-Q200 standards and suit wireless battery management systems, telematics control units, and vehicle access key fobs. Quectel Wireless Solutions also announced its ultra-wideband automotive grade AU30Q module, which enables precise real-time indoor and outdoor localization and reliable wireless communication.

Key Players

Continental AG

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., Ltd

Delphi Technologies

Yokowo co., Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Laird Technologies

Hirschmann Car Communication

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

KATHREIN SE

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Future Outlook

The path ahead looks promising as vehicles become more connected, electrified, and autonomous. Opportunities lie in exploring connected vehicle technologies for enhanced antenna systems, developing lightweight materials that improve antenna performance, and innovating multiband antennas for diverse automotive communication needs. With the CAGR of 8.1% expected through 2031, manufacturers that invest in these areas and keep pace with the evolution of in-vehicle communication systems are well placed to capture growth.

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