Biomass Pellets Market Size to Reach US$ 27.11 Billion by 2033, Driven by Industrial Decarbonization

The Biomass Pellets Market size was valued at US$ 15.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 27.11 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.54% from 2026 to 2033. Industrial decarbonization, renewable heating demand, agricultural residue utilization, and expanding biomass-to-energy infrastructure are supporting market growth. Torrefied pellets, agricultural residue pellet hubs, and integrated biomass and carbon management platforms are creating new opportunities for pellet producers, utilities, forestry companies, and renewable energy developers.

Market Overview

The Biomass Pellets Market is evolving as utilities, industrial buyers, and heating customers increasingly seek reliable, traceable, low-carbon fuels with consistent specifications. The market is segmented by type into Wood Pellets, Agricultural Residue Pellets, Industrial Waste Pellets, and Others; by product into Torrefied and Non-torrefied; and by end user into Industrial, Transportation, Residential, Commercial, and Others.

Europe is the largest regional market at approximately 30%-34% share in 2025, supported by sustainability certification, carbon accounting, heat policy, and strong residential and utility demand. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, accounting for approximately 25%-29% share in 2025, driven by biomass cofiring programs in Japan and South Korea, industrial decarbonization, import infrastructure, and long-term procurement contracts. North America holds approximately 28%-31% share, supported by established pellet production, export infrastructure, and utility demand.

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Key Market Trends

Leadership of Wood Pellets

Wood Pellets accounted for approximately 55%-60% market share in 2025 and are projected to grow at a 7.10%-7.60% CAGR through 2033. Mature manufacturing infrastructure, established utility procurement, standardized quality specifications, export terminals, residential heating demand, and reliable feedstock availability support leadership.

Rapid Growth of Torrefied Pellets

Torrefied products accounted for approximately 12%-16% share in 2025 and are projected to grow at a 9.00%-9.80% CAGR. Higher energy density, improved storage characteristics, co-firing compatibility, lower moisture sensitivity, and potential applications in hard-to-decarbonize industrial uses are driving adoption.

Rise of Agricultural Residue Feedstocks

Agricultural residue pellets provide a promising path to expansion by using underutilized crop residues and reducing reliance on conventional woody feedstocks. Commercial scaling depends on collection economics, moisture management, seasonal availability, and densification infrastructure.

Integrated Supply Chains and Long-Term Contracts

Producers are connecting feedstock sourcing, pellet manufacturing, rail transportation, marine terminals, storage, and end-use generation, with long-term offtake agreements supporting project financing and export infrastructure.

Global Market Insights

The market is being shaped by industrial decarbonization, growing Asian biomass procurement, and rising use of residual feedstocks. Producers are increasingly focusing on feedstock access, export logistics, sustainability certification, torrefaction, and digital quality control.

Investment is shifting toward integrated platforms rather than individual pellet mills, and partnerships across forestry, logistics, utilities, shipping, and carbon management can improve project bankability and long-term offtake prospects. Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on feedstock access, export infrastructure, contract visibility, sustainability credentials, and downstream integration.

Asia Pacific is an attractive investment destination as Japan and South Korea develop long-term biomass procurement strategies, while suppliers in Southeast Asia benefit from proximity to importing markets and improving port infrastructure.

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Regional Analysis

North America

North America held approximately 28%-31% of the global market in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 6.20%-6.80% CAGR through 2033. Established pellet production, export infrastructure, utility demand, forest residues, long-term contracts, and decarbonization investment support the region, while supply economics remain sensitive to fiber prices, rail costs, and port capacity.

The United States accounts for approximately 72%-76% of North American share and is projected to grow at a 6.30%-6.90% CAGR, supported by export-oriented production, utility procurement, industrial heating demand, and abundant woody feedstock, particularly in the Southeast. Canada offers geographic diversification, especially for supply chains serving Asia.

Europe

Europe accounted for approximately 30%-34% of market share in 2025 and is expected to register a 5.80%-6.40% CAGR during 2026-2033. Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, and the Netherlands are important consumption centers, while Baltic countries provide production and export capacity.

Sustainability certification, carbon accounting, heat policy, and competition from heat pumps and other low-carbon technologies increasingly influence the market.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific represented approximately 25%-29% of the market in 2025 and is projected to record the fastest regional growth at an 8.20%-8.90% CAGR through 2033. Japan and South Korea are creating structurally important demand through long-term procurement and utility conversions, while Vietnam and Malaysia can leverage agricultural residues and port networks for regional supply.

Industrial heat applications, port investments, cofiring systems, and demand for traceable low-carbon fuels are driving regional growth.

Rest of the World

The Rest of the World region accounted for approximately 9%-12% share in 2025 and is projected to expand at a 7.00%-7.80% CAGR through 2033. Brazil and Chile offer agricultural residues, forestry resources, and export opportunities, while limited pellet infrastructure, financing gaps, logistics costs, and inconsistent feedstock collection constrain several emerging markets.

Market Forecast by 2033

The Biomass Pellets Market is projected to increase from US$ 15.15 billion in 2025 to US$ 27.11 billion by 2033, reflecting a 7.54% CAGR during 2026-2033.

Wood Pellets are the leading type, Torrefied pellets are the high-growth segment, and Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, while Europe remains the largest market.

Strategic Analysis

Companies operating in the market are focusing on feedstock access, export infrastructure, contract visibility, sustainability credentials, and downstream integration. Investment in agricultural residues, torrefaction, carbon accounting, regional pellet hubs, and integrated logistics can broaden feedstock availability while creating higher-value products for industrial heat and low-carbon power applications.

Strategic priorities include securing sustainable, long-term fiber and residue supply, investing in torrefaction and quality control, building long-term offtake contracts with Asian and European buyers, strengthening sustainability certification and traceability, and developing integrated logistics and carbon management partnerships.

Market Drivers

Industrial Decarbonization and Renewable Heat Demand

Pellets can replace portions of coal and other fossil fuels in compatible heat and power systems, particularly where electrification faces high-temperature or infrastructure constraints. Industrial buyers increasingly seek reliable fuel specifications, long-term supply agreements, and traceable feedstocks, and utility-scale procurement supports large production facilities through predictable offtake.

Expansion of Long-Term Asian Biomass Procurement

Japan and South Korea are building a structurally important demand base through long-term biomass procurement, utility conversions, and renewable generation strategies. These markets favor suppliers that deliver consistent quality over extended contract periods, encouraging investment in production capacity and export infrastructure.

Growing Utilization of Residual Biomass Feedstocks

Agricultural and industrial residues are gaining strategic importance as producers look beyond traditional forest biomass inputs. Decentralized pellet plants serving industrial customers can broaden growth, though successful projects require seasonal storage, moisture control, feedstock preprocessing, and quality standardization.

Market Opportunities

Torrefied Pellets for Industrial Decarbonization

Torrefied pellets offer greater energy density, improved storage stability, and better handling, allowing producers to expand beyond conventional pellets, including coal replacement in industrial settings and high-temperature heating. Partnerships with utilities, industrial customers, and technology suppliers can speed qualification.

Agricultural Residue Pellet Hubs

Pellet hubs near rice, sugar, cereal, and palm processing clusters can unlock supply where crop waste is abundant but collection is fragmented. Localized pelletization shortens feedstock distances, improves consistency, and supports rural income diversification.

Integrated Biomass and Carbon Management Platforms

The convergence of biomass supply, carbon capture, renewable power, and sustainable fuels creates a longer-term investment opportunity. Integrated platforms can serve multiple end uses, reduce customer concentration risk, and attract long-term offtake from utilities, airlines, industrial firms, and carbon-removal developers.

Market Restraints

Feedstock Availability and Sustainability Verification

Sustainable feedstock availability varies by location, season, forestry operations, and agricultural cycles, and incomplete biomass availability data can complicate investment decisions. Traceability, certification, and lifecycle emissions requirements raise administrative costs, especially in fragmented agricultural residue markets.

Logistics Costs and Policy Uncertainty

Pellet production requires energy-intensive drying, specialized storage, and rail, truck, port, and sea transport, so delivery costs are exposed to fuel prices and infrastructure bottlenecks. Changes in sustainability rules, subsidy frameworks, or biomass eligibility criteria add uncertainty, and European demand competes with district heating, heat pumps, biogas, and other low-carbon alternatives.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment is fragmented, combining vertically integrated biomass producers, forestry companies, energy utilities, pellet specialists, and renewable-energy platforms. Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on feedstock access, export infrastructure, contract visibility, sustainability credentials, and downstream integration.

Key players profiled in the report include:

Drax Group plc

Enviva Biomass LLC

Graanul Invest Group

Lignetics Group

RWE AG

Stora Enso Oyj

Pfeifer Holding GmbH

Binderholz GmbH

Fram Renewable Fuels LLC

The Westervelt Company

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Conclusion

The Biomass Pellets Market is positioned for steady growth through 2033 as industrial decarbonization, renewable heat demand, long-term Asian procurement, and residual feedstock utilization continue to expand. Wood pellets, torrefied products, agricultural residue pellet hubs, and integrated carbon management platforms provide attractive opportunities for industry participants.

Europe will remain the largest market, while Asia Pacific offers the strongest growth potential. Companies that combine reliable sustainable feedstock access, export logistics, long-term offtake contracts, credible sustainability credentials, and downstream integration are well positioned to capitalize on future market opportunities.

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