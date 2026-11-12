Ballistic Protection Market to Hit US$ 23.69 Billion by 2031, Growing at 5.9% CAGR From 2025

The ballistic protection market is expected to reach US$ 16.27 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 23.69 billion by 2031. It is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2031. The market is being shaped by rising demand for enhanced safety in commercial applications, increasing procurement of military vehicles, and advancements in protective materials and armor technologies.

Market Overview

Ballistic protection products are designed to provide protection across a range of platforms and applications. The market covers personal protection equipment, cockpit ballistic protection, ballistic doors, ballistic floors, engine protection, hull and body protection, and other products. These solutions are used across homeland security, military, and commercial applications, with platforms including airborne, marine, and land systems.

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The market is also segmented by materials, including bulletproof glass, composites, ceramics, metals and alloys, and fabric. Technologies covered in the market include soft armor and hard armor. The market encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Growth Drivers

The growing demand for enhanced safety in commercial applications is an important factor supporting market growth. Commercial applications include vehicles used by very important persons, where improved security requirements contribute to demand for ballistic protection solutions.

Another significant factor is the increasing procurement of military vehicles. Rising procurement of combat vehicles, combat support vehicles, and transport vehicles across different regions is supporting demand for ballistic protection solutions.

Emerging Material Trends

The demand for lightweight and durable materials is emerging as an important trend. Aramid fibers and composite materials are increasingly relevant to ballistic protection because they can support protection requirements while addressing weight considerations.

The market is also witnessing increasing demand for ballistic-resistant aerial vehicles, including military unmanned aerial vehicles. This trend is contributing to the development and adoption of protection technologies for airborne platforms.

Opportunities and Technology Development

The adoption of advanced armor technologies presents opportunities for market participants. Increasing military investments by countries worldwide are supporting the adoption of advanced armor solutions across defense forces.

Technological advancements in materials are another area of opportunity. Innovations involving lightweight, high-strength materials such as graphene and advanced composites are supporting the development of next-generation protective equipment. These advancements are relevant to military, law enforcement, and private-sector applications.

Key Players

Saab AB

Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd

BAE Systems

3M

Permali

Revision Military

MKU Limited

Survitec Group Limited

Point Blank Enterprises

Rheinmetall AG

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Future Outlook

The ballistic protection market is projected to grow from US$ 16.27 billion in 2024 to US$ 23.69 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during 2025–2031. Demand for lightweight materials, ballistic-resistant aerial vehicles, advanced armor technologies, and high-strength materials is expected to influence future market dynamics. The expansion of military vehicle procurement and enhanced safety requirements in commercial applications are also expected to support continued market development through the forecast period.

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