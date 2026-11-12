Cellular IoT Market Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2024–2031)

The Cellular IoT Market is expanding as enterprises, telecom operators, and industrial equipment manufacturers deploy wide-area, reliable wireless connectivity for real-time monitoring, asset tracking, and automated operations. Growth is supported by global 5G rollouts, the rapid adoption of low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies such as NB-IoT and LTE-M, eSIM/iSIM standardization, and declining module costs.

The cellular IoT market size is projected to reach US$ 33.15 billion by 2031 from US$ 5.60 billion in 2023. The cellular IoT market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.9 % in 2023–2031.

What is driving the market?

Enterprise digital transformation, industrial automation, and the need for ubiquitous, secure, and scalable connectivity are the principal growth drivers. Organizations across logistics, utilities, automotive, and manufacturing require uninterrupted wide-area network coverage that short-range protocols like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth cannot provide. Telecom operators and module vendors are accelerating deployments by offering purpose-built cellular standards that balance battery longevity, deep indoor penetration, and high-throughput data transmission.

The transition is moving beyond basic machine-to-machine (M2M) telemetry toward intelligent, edge-connected ecosystems. Suppliers are investing in multi-mode modules, 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) hardware, integrated SIM (iSIM) architectures, and managed connectivity platforms. Legacy 2G/3G network sunsets, roaming regulations, fragmented spectrum allocations across regions, and hardware integration costs remain important constraints.

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Which region leads?

Asia Pacific leads the market, accounting for an estimated 40%–44% share in 2025, and is also the fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 18.5%–19.4%. Growth is supported by massive smart-metering deployments, government-backed smart city initiatives, large-scale electronics manufacturing, and aggressive 5G and NB-IoT infrastructure expansion. China, India, Japan, and South Korea present significant opportunities as rising industrial automation coincides with nationwide public-utility modernization.

North America holds an estimated 25%–29% share, supported by early 5G commercialization, connected vehicle adoption, and fleet management solutions. Europe accounts for approximately 22%–26%, with demand driven by automotive telematics, smart grid mandates, and strict industrial sustainability tracking.

Which segment leads?

Hardware (Modules & Modems) is the leading component segment, representing an estimated 54%–58% of market revenue in 2025. Its position is supported by the high volume of physical endpoints required across smart meters, trackers, and industrial gateways, alongside ongoing upgrades from legacy 2G/3G modules to 4G LTE-M, NB-IoT, and 5G hardware. The Connectivity Services & Platforms segment is forecast to grow at a faster CAGR of 19.0%–20.2% through 2031 as enterprises prioritize recurring device management, security, and network orchestration.

By technology, 4G (including LTE-M and NB-IoT) leads with an estimated 58%–62% share in 2025, reflecting mature global coverage and cost efficiency for low-bandwidth applications. 5G is identified as the fastest-growing technology segment, with an estimated 28.0%–31.0% CAGR, propelled by industrial automation, autonomous logistics, and 5G RedCap commercialization. By end-use industry, Automotive & Transportation leads, while Smart Utilities & Energy remains a core volume driver.

Which companies are prominent?

The report identifies Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Telit Cinterion, Sierra Wireless (Semtech), u-blox, Thales Group, Nordic Semiconductor, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, and Vodafone Group as prominent market participants.

These companies compete across cellular chipsets, IoT modules, eSIM/iSIM security, and global managed connectivity services. Strategic differentiation increasingly depends on power efficiency, multi-band global certification, edge-processing integration, supply-chain resilience, and lifecycle security management. The list reflects the report’s competitive landscape rather than a revenue-ranked market-share table.

What is changing in 2026?

The market is shifting from fragmented, carrier-locked deployments toward standardized, cloud-native, and commercially viable 5G IoT architectures. Throughout 2026, commercial adoption of 3GPP Release 17 5G RedCap is accelerating, bridging the gap between low-power LPWA networks and high-cost, ultra-reliable 5G eMBB for mid-tier applications like wearables, industrial sensors, and video surveillance.

Simultaneously, the ongoing decommissioning of legacy 2G and 3G networks across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia Pacific is forcing mandatory hardware migrations. Enterprises are increasingly adopting GSMA SGP.32-compliant eSIM and iSIM technologies to enable remote over-the-air (OTA) carrier provisioning, eliminating the logistical friction of managing regional SKU variants for globally deployed assets.

What are the major investment opportunities?

The strongest opportunities lie in 5G RedCap chipsets and modules, iSIM-enabled hardware, non-terrestrial network (NTN) satellite-cellular integration, and AI-powered IoT connectivity management platforms. Investment in ultra-low-power semiconductor design and zero-touch provisioning software can drastically reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) for massive enterprise deployments.

Additional opportunities include vertical-specific private 5G campus networks, smart grid infrastructure, cold-chain logistics tracking, and connected healthcare monitoring devices. Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) and outcome-based managed service models offer strong recurring revenue potential where vendors bundle hardware, global roaming, and cybersecurity compliance into unified enterprise subscriptions.

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Future Outlook

Looking ahead to 2031, the Cellular IoT market will evolve into the foundational nervous system of autonomous enterprise and public infrastructure. The convergence of terrestrial 5G networks with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity will eliminate dead zones, enabling true pole-to-pole asset visibility across maritime, agriculture, and remote energy operations. Furthermore, tighter integration between cellular modules and on-device edge AI will allow endpoints to process telemetry locally, reducing backhaul bandwidth costs while enabling real-time predictive maintenance and autonomous decision-making at scale.

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