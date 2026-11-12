Dried Blueberry Market to Reach US$ 7.02 Billion by 2027 as Healthy Snacking Demand Grows

The Dried Blueberry Market is growing at a steady pace. It was valued at US$ 4.17 billion in 2019. It is expected to reach US$ 7.02 billion by 2027. That works out to a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2027. Blueberries are among the most popular fruits in the world. Drying them extends shelf life and makes them easy to add to everyday foods. They are rich in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese, and antioxidants. The total addressable market is projected at about US$ 45.36 billion across 2020 to 2027.

What Is Driving the Market?

Rising interest in natural products is the first big driver. Shoppers are more health aware and prefer foods made with natural ingredients. Dried blueberries fit that wish well. They bring fruit flavor, fiber, and antioxidants to snacks, cereals, and baked goods.

Food makers are the second driver. More players in bakery and confectionery now use dried blueberries as an ingredient. They add taste, color, and a healthy image to many products. Growing awareness of nutritional benefits keeps pushing manufacturers to widen their dried blueberry lines.

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New uses are the third driver. Fresh or frozen blueberries can be dried and ground into berry powder. Both powder and extract are important raw materials for dietary supplements. Dried blueberries also have a long shelf life, which makes them attractive to the cosmetic industry, where natural antioxidant ingredients are in demand.

To meet this demand, producers are expanding their plantation areas and berry processing facilities. That growth in supply helps keep the market moving.

There are challenges too. The report notes that the pandemic disrupted food supply chains through plant shutdowns, travel limits, and transport delays. These shocks hit manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales. Producers that build stronger supply networks will be better prepared.

Which Segment Leads?

The market is split by product type, nature, end use, and distribution channel.

By product type, the groups are freeze dried, sun dried, infused dried, and others. Infused dried held the largest share at 46% in 2019. Infused berries are soaked in fruit juice or a sugar solution, then air dried. This keeps the taste, shape, and color of fresh fruit and gives a strong fruity flavor that suits direct snacking, muesli, and yogurt. Freeze dried is expected to become the dominant type in the near future.

By nature, conventional products held the larger share in 2019 because of wide availability and lower prices. Organic is the faster-growing group. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

By end use, bakery products lead. Bakery products held the largest share at 27.4% in 2019. Bread, cookies, pies, pastries, and muffins all use dried blueberries. Confectionery, dairy products, beverages, and cereal and snack bars add steady demand.

By distribution channel, hypermarkets and supermarkets hold the largest share. Convenience stores are the fastest-growing channel. They are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. Online sales add reach and choice.

Which Region Leads?

North America is the largest region. It held a 41.9% share in 2019. A well-established food sector, a taste for convenience snacks and baked goods, and easy access through online and offline stores support demand. The United States market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Rising incomes and changing lifestyles lift demand from bakery, confectionery, and beverage makers. China and India are among the largest consumers, and producers are focusing on both countries.

Which Companies Are Prominent?

CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd.

Karen’s Naturals

Graceland Fruit, Inc.

Kiantama Oy

Meduri Farms, Inc.

Naturipe Farms, LLC

Oregon Berry Packing, Inc.

Royal Nut Company

Shoreline Fruit LLC

True Blue Farms

These companies include berry growers, packers, and specialist fruit processors. Many have deep roots in fruit farming and handle the full path from field to finished ingredient.

Mergers, acquisitions, and research and development are common strategies. Players use them to grow their customer base, expand worldwide, and protect brand strength. Many also work to improve drying methods so that the fruit keeps its flavor and nutrition.

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What Is Changing in 2026?

Healthy eating habits keep shaping demand. Consumers are leaning toward natural, nutrient-rich foods, and dried blueberries match that mood. Brands now highlight antioxidants and clean ingredient lists on their packs.

Organic options are gaining ground. Concerns about chemical fertilizers and pesticides push some buyers toward organically grown fruit. This explains why organic is expected to grow faster than conventional.

Drying technology is another area of change. Freeze drying is expected to gain ground, and infusion drying remains strong for its taste and appearance. Makers are also finding new uses for berry powder and extract in supplements and cosmetics.

What Are the Investment Opportunities?

Asia Pacific offers a clear opening. Rising incomes and new lifestyles are lifting demand for bakery, confectionery, and beverage products. Suppliers who build local ties in China and India may gain early share.

Organic products are another area to watch. The faster growth of organic dried blueberries gives growers and processors a chance to earn better returns. Certification and traceable sourcing can help brands stand out.

Convenience and online channels also hold promise. Convenience stores are growing quickly, and online platforms bring direct access to buyers. Value-added products, such as berry powder for supplements, can widen the customer base.

Taken together, these trends point to a market with solid room to grow through 2027.

Related Reading / Reports

Explore additional research from The Insight Partners covering related fruit markets:

Blueberries Market — covers fresh and processed blueberries worldwide.

Dried Cranberry Market — looks at another popular dried berry.

Dried Tart Cherry Market — tracks dried cherries used in snacks and baking.

Berries Market — gives a broad view of berry demand and supply.

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