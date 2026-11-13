Coffee Beans Market Growth Trends and Competitive Landscape 2027

The Global Coffee Beans Market is projected to expand from US$25.59 billion in 2018 to US$41.96 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the 2019–2027 forecast period. The market’s growth is supported by rising global coffee consumption, expansion of coffee shops, growing demand for specialty beverages, and increasing use of coffee in food, personal care, and pharmaceutical applications.
Coffee beans are the seeds of coffee plants and are broadly classified into arabica, robusta, and other varieties. Arabica held the largest share of the global coffee beans market in 2018, accounting for 57.1% of total market value, owing to its aromatic profile, lower caffeine content, and strong preference among premium coffee consumers.
Market Drivers and Opportunities
Increasing consumption of coffee and coffee-based beverages is one of the primary drivers of the coffee beans market. Growing urban populations, rising disposable incomes, expanding middle-class households, and changing lifestyles are encouraging consumers to purchase coffee through cafés, grocery stores, specialty retailers, and online channels.
The expansion of coffee shops and coffee outlets is another significant growth driver. Coffee shops serve not only as beverage destinations but also as social and workplace alternatives, increasing repeat consumption and supporting demand for arabica, robusta, and blended coffee products.
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Key opportunities include:
- Rising demand for premium arabica beans, single-origin coffee, and specialty blends
- Expansion of foodservice channels, including cafés, restaurants, hotels, and quick-service outlets
- Growing use of coffee beans in bakery products, confectionery, desserts, and flavored foods
- Increased consumer interest in sustainable sourcing, traceability, and ethical coffee production
- Expansion of online retail, subscription models, and direct-to-consumer coffee brands
- Growth of coffee consumption in emerging economies, particularly across Asia Pacific
Growth Analysis
The coffee beans market is expected to grow steadily through 2027 as coffee remains one of the most widely consumed beverages worldwide. The market was valued at US$25.59 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach US$41.96 billion by 2027, reflecting a 5.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2027.
Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest regional CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing coffee adoption among younger consumers, expanding café culture, improving living standards, and rising investments in coffee production are strengthening demand across countries such as India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
Scope and Segmentation Analysis
The scope of the coffee beans market covers product type, end-use application, and geography. The report evaluates historical performance from 2016–2017, uses 2018 as the base year, and provides forecasts through 2027.
Arabica is expected to retain a leading position due to its smooth flavor, aromatic characteristics, and popularity in specialty coffee. Robusta is projected to grow at a higher CAGR, supported by its higher caffeine content, stronger flavor profile, and use in instant coffee, espresso blends, and cost-sensitive beverage applications.
The food and beverage segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.8%. Coffee beans are increasingly used in beverages, baked goods, desserts, chocolates, flavored snacks, and other food applications.
Future Outlook and Growth Prospect
The future outlook for the coffee beans market remains positive, supported by evolving consumer preferences, expanding coffee culture, and innovation across beverage formats. Cold brew, ready-to-drink coffee, specialty espresso, plant-based coffee beverages, and functional coffee products are expected to create new demand channels for coffee bean suppliers and roasters.
Sustainability will play an increasingly important role in the market’s future growth. Consumers and businesses are placing greater emphasis on responsible sourcing, fair-trade practices, climate-resilient farming, and transparent supply chains, creating opportunities for companies that can deliver traceable and ethically produced coffee beans.
Market Trends and Recent Developments
Companies are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, research and development, product innovation, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence. For example, illycaffè announced the acquisition of its UK distribution business from Euro Food Brands in August 2019, supporting improved distribution and customer engagement in the region.
Other notable trends include the rising popularity of specialty coffee, premiumization of coffee products, growth of café chains, and increasing demand for convenient coffee formats. These trends are encouraging producers and retailers to diversify their product portfolios and strengthen their sourcing capabilities.
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Competitive Landscape
The coffee beans market is competitive, with established companies focusing on brand strength, product quality, distribution expansion, innovation, and strategic partnerships. Leading players are investing in research and development and mergers and acquisitions to broaden their customer base and improve their global footprint.
Top Players
- Bharat Coffee Depot
- Death Wish Coffee Company
- Gold Coffee Company
- Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Company, Ltd.
- Kicking Horse Whole Beans
- illycaffè S.p.A.
- The Coffee Beans Co.
- Peet’s Coffee
- Starbucks Coffee Company
- Direct Coffee GmbH
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