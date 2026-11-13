Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Projected to Reach US$ 9.48 Billion by 2031

The Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market is expanding as demand for advanced animal disease diagnosis, laboratory testing, and veterinary healthcare services continues to increase. Veterinary reference laboratories provide specialized diagnostic services, including clinical pathology, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, serology, and disease screening. These services support veterinarians in identifying animal health conditions, monitoring diseases, and making informed treatment decisions.

The Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Growth is supported by increasing pet ownership, rising awareness of animal health, growing livestock disease surveillance requirements, and advancements in veterinary diagnostic technologies. The market is expected to reach US$ 9.48 billion by 2031 and is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during 2025–2031. Increasing demand for accurate diagnostic results and the expansion of veterinary healthcare infrastructure are further contributing to market development.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Animal Diseases

The increasing occurrence of infectious and chronic diseases among companion animals and livestock is driving demand for veterinary laboratory testing. Reference laboratories provide specialized diagnostic capabilities that help veterinarians identify pathogens, assess disease conditions, and support appropriate treatment decisions.

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Increasing Pet Ownership and Veterinary Healthcare Spending

Growing pet ownership and rising spending on companion animal healthcare are supporting demand for advanced diagnostic services. Pet owners are increasingly seeking preventive healthcare, routine screenings, and specialized testing, encouraging veterinary clinics to collaborate with reference laboratories.

Expansion of Livestock Disease Monitoring

Livestock health management is an important factor supporting market growth. Veterinary reference laboratories assist in detecting infectious diseases, monitoring herd health, and supporting disease-control programs. Increasing attention to food safety and animal disease prevention is further strengthening the need for laboratory diagnostics.

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

Technological developments in molecular diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, automation, and laboratory information systems are improving veterinary testing capabilities. These innovations support faster processing, improved diagnostic accuracy, and efficient management of laboratory workflows.

Emerging Market Trends

Growing Adoption of Molecular Diagnostics

Molecular diagnostic techniques, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, are increasingly used to identify infectious agents and genetic markers. These technologies provide specialized testing capabilities and support the detection of diseases that may be difficult to identify through conventional methods.

Increasing Demand for Preventive Veterinary Testing

Preventive animal healthcare is gaining importance as pet owners, livestock producers, and veterinary professionals focus on early disease detection. Routine screening and health monitoring are contributing to greater utilization of reference laboratory services.

Integration of Digital Laboratory Systems

Veterinary laboratories are increasingly adopting digital platforms for sample tracking, test management, reporting, and communication with veterinary clinics. Laboratory information management systems can improve operational efficiency and help streamline diagnostic workflows.

Expansion of Specialized Diagnostic Services

Reference laboratories are expanding specialized testing capabilities to address complex veterinary diagnostic requirements. Services such as pathology, microbiology, toxicology, infectious disease testing, and genetic diagnostics are becoming increasingly important in veterinary healthcare.

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Advanced Veterinary Diagnostics

Increasing demand for specialized testing creates opportunities for reference laboratories to expand their diagnostic portfolios. Investments in molecular testing, advanced pathology, and automated laboratory equipment can help providers address evolving veterinary healthcare requirements.

Expansion into Emerging Markets

Improving veterinary healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of animal disease prevention are creating opportunities in emerging economies. The expansion of veterinary clinics, livestock management services, and diagnostic networks may increase demand for reference laboratory testing.

Growth in Companion Animal Healthcare

The growing focus on pet wellness and preventive care offers opportunities for laboratory providers. Increasing use of routine blood testing, disease screening, and specialized diagnostic services can support greater laboratory utilization.

Strategic Partnerships and Laboratory Network Expansion

Collaborations between veterinary clinics, hospitals, diagnostic providers, and research institutions can help expand testing access. Developing broader laboratory networks may improve sample accessibility, service coverage, and diagnostic capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies and organizations operating in the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market include:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

ProtaTek International, Inc.

Sanofi

Neogen Corporation

Marshfield Clinic

Zoetis

Phoenix Lab

GD

VCA, Inc. (Antech Diagnostics, Inc.)

Virbac

LABOKLIN GmbH

SYNLAB International GmbH

Vetnostics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab (WADDL)

Gribbles Veterinary

Greencross Limited

Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory

The Pirbright Institute

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Future Outlook

The Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2031 as demand for accurate animal disease diagnosis and preventive veterinary healthcare increases. Greater attention to companion animal wellness, livestock disease surveillance, and food safety is likely to support the use of specialized laboratory testing services.

Advancements in molecular diagnostics, laboratory automation, and digital reporting systems are also expected to improve testing capabilities and operational efficiency. As veterinary healthcare providers increasingly rely on specialized diagnostic services, reference laboratories are positioned to play an increasingly important role in animal health management.

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