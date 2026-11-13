Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market Set to Hit US$ 1.94 Bn by 2031

The Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market is on a steady growth path. It was valued at US$ 1.37 billion in 2024. It is expected to reach US$ 1.94 billion by 2031. That works out to a CAGR of 5.1% between 2025 and 2031. Demand from the oil and gas sector, along with automotive and water treatment uses, is pushing this growth forward.

What Is Driving the Market?

PIBSA plays a big role in the oil and gas industry. It works well as a lubricant and dispersant in drilling fluids and oilfield equipment. As global energy demand grows and exploration activity expands, the need for efficient drilling fluids and enhanced oil recovery systems keeps rising. This, in turn, lifts demand for PIBSA.

The automotive sector is another strong growth driver. PIBSA is used in automotive lubricants to improve viscosity, thermal stability, and dispersion. As vehicle demand climbs, especially across developing economies, lubricant makers need additives that hold up under tougher engine conditions. PIBSA fits that need well.

Consumer habits are shifting too. Buyers increasingly favor non-toxic and biodegradable additives over conventional ones. Since PIBSA can be produced from bio-based feedstocks, it fits neatly into this shift. Manufacturers are leaning into this trend to stay aligned with tightening regulations and changing buyer expectations.

Get exclusive insights into the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004502

That said, the market isn’t without hurdles. Price swings in raw materials, along with the technical complexity of producing specialty-grade PIBSA, can slow adoption for smaller manufacturers. Even so, the long-term demand drivers remain firmly in place.

Which Segment Leads?

By technology, the market splits into heating adduction technology and free radical technology. Both methods are used widely, with manufacturers choosing based on cost, yield, and the end-use requirements of their customers.

By application, lubricants make up the largest share, reflecting PIBSA’s long-standing role as a dispersant additive in oilfield and automotive fluids. Water treatment is expected to be the fastest-growing application through the forecast period, as industries look for effective, biodegradable options to manage scaling and corrosion.

Which Region Leads?

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the PIBSA market, supported by strong growth in the region’s automotive and water treatment industries. Rapid industrialization, rising vehicle production, and expanding infrastructure all add to this lead.

North America remains a key market as well. Growing demand in the oil and gas industry for lubricants and drilling fluids, along with rising automotive demand and a shift toward non-toxic, biodegradable additives, continues to support growth in the region. Europe and South and Central America round out the picture, with steady, if more modest, demand tied to industrial and automotive activity.

Which Companies Are Prominent?

Anneng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chevron Oronite (Chevron Corporation)

Clariant Ltd.

Dover Chemical Corporation

Infineum International Limited

ISCA UK Ltd.

Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives Co., Ltd.

Orica Limited

The Lubrizol Corporation

Tianhe Chemicals Group

These companies compete on product performance, formulation expertise, and the breadth of their additive portfolios. Many are investing in research to create PIBSA grades that are more stable, more compatible with other additives, and better suited to biodegradable oil-based products. Partnerships with oilfield service providers and automotive lubricant makers are also becoming more common, as companies look to secure long-term supply relationships and co-develop specialty formulations.

Buy the Full Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004502

What Is Changing in 2026?

Formulation innovation is picking up pace. Manufacturers are developing PIBSA grades tailored to specific industries, including modifications aimed at improving performance in biodegradable oils and customized oilfield chemicals.

Coatings and paints are emerging as a newer growth avenue. PIBSA’s thickening and dispersing properties make it useful in high-performance, longer-lasting coatings for construction, automotive, and industrial use, an area that lines up well with the broader push toward sustainable building materials.

Manufacturing is also evolving. Better catalysts and refined reaction conditions are improving yields and lowering production costs, which should make PIBSA more accessible across a wider range of applications going forward.

What Are the Investment Opportunities?

Emerging markets across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa present real growth potential. As these regions industrialize and build out infrastructure, demand for oilfield additives, automotive lubricants, and performance chemicals is likely to climb.

Strategic partnerships and research collaborations offer another path forward. Companies that team up with research institutions and industry players can develop new formulations faster and fill gaps that single companies might struggle to address alone.

Green chemistry is also opening doors. As regulatory pressure and consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives grow, PIBSA manufacturers that position their products as sustainable substitutes to petroleum-based additives stand to gain an edge. Taken together, these trends point to a market with room to grow well beyond its current base.

Related Reading / Reports

Explore additional research from The Insight Partners covering related lubricant and specialty-chemical markets:

About US:

The Insight Partners is among the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. We take pride in delivering exclusive reports along with sophisticated strategic and tactical insights into the industry. Reports are generated through a combination of primary and secondary research, solely aimed at giving our clientele a knowledge-based insight into the market and domain. This is done to assist clients in making wiser business decisions. A holistic perspective in every study undertaken form an integral part of our research methodology and makes the report unique and reliable.

Contact US

For queries regarding the report, or any customization requirements, please connect with our sales team. All figures and estimates cited in this article are as of now and may be revised as the underlying report is updated.

Phone: +1-646-491-9876 E-mail: [email protected]

Also Available in : Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish