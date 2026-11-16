Increasing awareness of minimally invasive vascular treatments is supporting the adoption of embolotherapy across healthcare facilities. Improved patient education and expanding access to specialized care are encouraging treatment acceptance.

Market Overview

The Embolotherapy Market was valued at US$ 3.88 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 7.37 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during 2023–2031, according to The Insight Partners. The report also projects a total addressable market of approximately US$ 45.18 billion during 2024–2031. The market is segmented by product into embolic agents and support devices. Based on disease indication, it is categorized into cancer, peripheral vascular disease, neurological disease, urological and nephrological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, and others. By procedure, the market includes transcatheter arterial embolization (TAE), transcatheter arterial radioembolization (TARE)/selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT), and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE). By end user, it is divided into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users.

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Rising Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures to Favor Market

The increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures is a major factor driving the Embolotherapy Market. Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly adopting image-guided interventional techniques as alternatives to certain conventional open surgical procedures. Embolotherapy offers targeted vascular occlusion through catheter-based approaches, supporting treatment across several medical conditions.

Procedures such as prostatic artery embolization (PAE) are gaining attention as minimally invasive treatment options for lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia. The increasing use of embolization in vascular conditions and selected cancer treatments is further expanding its clinical applications.

Additionally, advancements in liquid embolic agents are supporting the development of effective vascular occlusion techniques. These agents can penetrate smaller vessels and provide treatment options for complex vascular conditions. The growing adoption of minimally invasive interventional procedures is expected to support market growth.

Increasing Number of Research and Development Activities

Increasing research and development activities are creating new opportunities in the Embolotherapy Market. Medical device manufacturers and healthcare technology companies are investing in product innovation to improve embolization systems, treatment precision, and procedural outcomes.

The development of advanced embolization coils, liquid embolic agents, microcatheters, and support devices is supporting improvements in interventional procedures. For instance, MicroPort NeuroTech’s NUMEN Coil Embolization System and NUMEN FR Detachment System received approval from South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in September 2021. The system is primarily used in endovascular coiling procedures for treating intracranial aneurysms.

Such developments demonstrate the importance of product innovation and regulatory progress in expanding access to advanced embolization technologies. Continued investments in clinical research, device development, and strategic collaborations are expected to create further growth opportunities.

Growing Applications of Embolotherapy Across Medical Conditions

The expanding use of embolotherapy in treating different medical conditions is supporting market development. The technique is increasingly used in the management of endovascular diseases, traumatic injuries, cerebrovascular malformations, venous malformations, arteriovenous malformations, and selected pediatric vascular conditions.

In oncology, embolization procedures such as transarterial chemoembolization and radioembolization are used in selected cancer treatments. In neurological care, embolization technologies support the management of intracranial aneurysms and other vascular abnormalities.

The increasing clinical applications of embolotherapy are encouraging hospitals and specialized healthcare facilities to invest in advanced interventional radiology equipment and treatment technologies. This expansion in clinical use is expected to strengthen demand for embolic agents and support devices.

Key Trends Shaping the Market

Increasing Use of Liquid Embolic Agents: The growing use of liquid embolic agents is an important trend in the Embolotherapy Market. These materials can penetrate deep into blood vessels and support vascular occlusion in selected complex procedures.

Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures: Increasing preference for catheter-based and image-guided interventions is encouraging the adoption of embolization technologies across multiple medical specialties.

Advancements in Embolization Devices: Continuous improvements in embolization coils, microcatheters, guidewires, and other support devices are supporting procedural precision and treatment capabilities.

Expansion of Oncology Applications: The use of transarterial chemoembolization and radioembolization in selected cancer treatments is contributing to the growing application of embolotherapy.

Technological Innovation in Neurovascular Treatment: The development of advanced coil systems and flow-diversion technologies is supporting innovation in the treatment of intracranial aneurysms and other vascular conditions.

Market Opportunities

The report highlights several important opportunities:

Increasing Number of Research and Development Activities: Growing investments in research and development are creating opportunities for manufacturers to introduce innovative embolic materials, advanced embolization devices, and improved interventional technologies.

Expanding Applications Across Vascular Conditions: Increasing use of embolotherapy in endovascular diseases, traumatic injuries, cerebrovascular malformations, and other vascular conditions is creating opportunities to expand clinical adoption.

Development of Advanced Embolic Materials: Innovation in liquid embolic agents, embolization coils, microspheres, and other materials can support improved treatment precision and expand the range of conditions addressed through embolization procedures.

Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Interventions: Increasing demand for image-guided procedures is encouraging healthcare facilities to invest in advanced embolization systems and interventional radiology technologies.

Top Players in the Embolotherapy Market

The Insight Partners profiles the following companies in its report:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical LLC

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Medtronic

Acandis GmbH

Terumo Corporation

Balt USA LLC

Stryker Corporation

Guerbet LLC

These companies compete through product innovation, research and development investments, strategic collaborations, expansion of embolization device portfolios, and improvements in interventional treatment technologies. The list is not presented as a ranking.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Embolic Agent Microspheres Embolic Coil Liquid Embolic Agents Embolic Plug Systems Detachable Balloons Others

Support Device Microcatheters Guidewires



By Disease Indication

Cancer

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Neurological Disease

Urological and Nephrological Disorder

Gastrointestinal Disorder

Others

By Procedure

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE)

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization (TARE)/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT)

Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE)

By End User

Hospital and Clinic

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Other End User

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South and Central America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Outlook

North America dominated the Embolotherapy Market in 2023, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the availability of specialized interventional treatment facilities. Growing use of embolization technologies in oncology and neurovascular care is also supporting regional market development. The regional analysis covers the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe represents an important market due to the increasing use of interventional procedures and the growing need for treatments targeting vascular and neurological conditions. Rising incidences of stroke, aneurysms, and cancer are contributing to demand for embolization technologies. The regional assessment includes the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and the rest of Europe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of stroke, cardiovascular diseases, and other vascular conditions is supporting demand for advanced embolization procedures. Growing healthcare investments and improvements in interventional treatment capabilities are also contributing to regional market opportunities. The report covers China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific.

South and Central America is included in the global market assessment, with Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of the region forming part of the geographical coverage. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to specialized medical procedures are relevant factors influencing regional market development.

The Middle East and Africa market is influenced by healthcare infrastructure development, increasing awareness of vascular diseases, and investments in specialized medical services. The regional analysis covers South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

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Future Outlook

The Embolotherapy Market is projected to grow from US$ 3.88 billion in 2023 to US$ 7.37 billion by 2031, according to The Insight Partners. Market growth is expected to be supported by rising patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, increasing research and development activities, and expanding applications across oncology, neurological disorders, and peripheral vascular diseases.

The growing use of liquid embolic agents and advancements in embolization coils, microcatheters, and other support devices are expected to influence future market developments. Furthermore, increasing investments in interventional radiology and the adoption of image-guided treatment approaches are likely to create opportunities for medical device manufacturers.

At the same time, companies focusing on advanced embolic materials, product innovation, clinical research, and strategic collaborations are expected to strengthen their competitive positions in the evolving market.

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