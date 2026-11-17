The global cloud discovery market is experiencing significant growth as organizations increasingly adopt cloud computing technologies to support digital transformation initiatives.

According to The Insight Partners, The Cloud Discovery Market size is expected to reach US$ 4.03 Billion by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.6% during 2025–2031.

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing:- One of the primary factors driving the cloud discovery market is the rapid adoption of cloud computing services across industries. Organizations are moving critical workloads, applications, and data to cloud platforms to enhance scalability, flexibility, and operational efficiency. This migration creates a growing need for solutions that can effectively discover and manage cloud assets.

One of the primary factors driving the cloud discovery market is the rapid adoption of cloud computing services across industries. Organizations are moving critical workloads, applications, and data to cloud platforms to enhance scalability, flexibility, and operational efficiency. This migration creates a growing need for solutions that can effectively discover and manage cloud assets. Increasing Security and Compliance Requirements:- Cybersecurity remains a major concern for organizations worldwide. With increasing volumes of sensitive information being stored and processed in cloud environments, enterprises need robust solutions to monitor cloud assets and detect potential threats.

Cybersecurity remains a major concern for organizations worldwide. With increasing volumes of sensitive information being stored and processed in cloud environments, enterprises need robust solutions to monitor cloud assets and detect potential threats. Rise of Shadow IT:-The proliferation of software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications has contributed to the emergence of shadow IT, where employees use unapproved cloud services without the knowledge of IT departments. Shadow IT creates security risks, compliance challenges, and operational inefficiencies.

Get Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006151

Market Segmentation

By Component

The cloud discovery market is segmented into solutions and services.

Solutions account for a significant share of the market due to the growing demand for cloud visibility, threat detection, compliance monitoring, and resource optimization. Organizations increasingly invest in advanced software platforms to manage complex cloud ecosystems.

Services are also witnessing strong demand as enterprises seek consulting, implementation, integration, and support services to maximize the value of their cloud discovery investments.

By Enterprise Size

The cloud discovery market caters to both large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Large enterprises have been among the earliest adopters of cloud discovery technologies due to their extensive cloud infrastructures and complex compliance requirements. These organizations require advanced solutions to manage diverse cloud resources effectively.

Meanwhile, SMEs are increasingly adopting cloud discovery tools as cloud services become more accessible and affordable. Growing awareness of cybersecurity risks and the need for operational visibility are driving adoption among smaller organizations.

By Industry Vertical

Cloud discovery solutions are utilized across multiple industries, including:

IT and Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Industrial and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Other sectors

The IT and telecommunications sector remains a major adopter due to its extensive use of cloud technologies and large-scale digital operations. Financial institutions require cloud discovery tools to comply with regulatory mandates and strengthen cybersecurity measures.

Healthcare organizations utilize cloud discovery platforms to protect sensitive patient information and ensure compliance with healthcare privacy regulations. Similarly, retailers leverage cloud technologies to support e-commerce, customer analytics, and supply chain operations.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America continues to dominate the cloud discovery market due to widespread cloud adoption, advanced technological infrastructure, and strong cybersecurity investments. The presence of major cloud service providers and technology innovators contributes significantly to regional growth.

Organizations across the United States and Canada are investing heavily in cloud governance, security, and compliance solutions, creating favorable conditions for market expansion.

Europe

Europe represents a significant market for cloud discovery solutions, driven by increasing digital transformation initiatives and stringent data privacy regulations. Regulations such as GDPR have encouraged businesses to implement robust cloud monitoring and governance frameworks.

Organizations across industries are adopting cloud discovery technologies to improve regulatory compliance and enhance data protection capabilities.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid cloud adoption, fueled by expanding digital economies, government-led technology initiatives, and growing investments in cloud infrastructure.

Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are experiencing increased demand for cloud discovery solutions as enterprises seek greater control and visibility over their cloud environments.

Middle East, Africa, and South America

Emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, and South America are gradually embracing cloud technologies as part of their digital transformation strategies. As cloud adoption expands across these regions, demand for cloud discovery and governance solutions is expected to grow steadily.

Get the Premium Research Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006151

Competitive Landscape

BMC Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

iQuate

McAfee

LLC

Nephos Technologies

Netskope, Inc.

Qualys, Inc.

ScienceLogic

ServiceNow, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc.

Future Outlook

The future of the cloud discovery market appears highly promising as organizations continue to expand their cloud footprints. The increasing complexity of cloud ecosystems, coupled with growing cybersecurity challenges and regulatory requirements, will drive demand for comprehensive cloud visibility solutions.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners delivers market intelligence and consulting services to help clients make informed decisions. The firm covers industries such as Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Semiconductor and Electronics, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Technology, Media, and Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in :

Korean German Japanese French Chinese Italian Spanish