The Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is expanding rapidly as diabetes cases rise worldwide and awareness of glycemic control grows. According to Business Market Insights, the market is expected to grow from US$ 18.5 billion in 2025 to US$ 43.58 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 11.30% from 2026 to 2033. Regular glucose monitoring is essential to prevent complications such as cardiovascular disease, neuropathy, and kidney damage, and advances in wearable sensors, smartphone integration, and AI-enabled analytics are making devices more accurate, convenient, and consistent.

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REPORT COVERAGE

By Product Type: Self-Monitoring Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices

Self-Monitoring Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices By Technology: Invasive Technology, Non-Invasive Technology

Invasive Technology, Non-Invasive Technology By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Others

Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Others By End User: Home Care Users, Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others

The Glucose Monitoring Devices Market size is expected to reach US$ 43.58 Billion by 2033 from US$ 18.5 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 11.30% from 2026 to 2033.

Market leaders and key company profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun SE

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

GlySens Incorporated

Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ypsomed Holding AG

Nipro Corporation

Market Overview

The market comprises traditional self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices and advanced continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems that deliver real-time, actionable data to patients and healthcare providers. Technological progress, including wearable sensors, Bluetooth connectivity, and AI-enabled analytics, is also supporting remote patient monitoring and telemedicine, which improves disease management in regions with limited healthcare access.

North America and Europe lead the market thanks to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, and reimbursement-friendly policies. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region as healthcare spending, diabetes prevalence, and patient awareness increase. Manufacturers are focusing on more affordable, portable, and user-friendly products to expand penetration in both developed and emerging economies.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising diabetes prevalence and the need for glycemic control are the primary drivers. Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are becoming more common due to longer life expectancy, higher obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy eating patterns. Accurate and frequent glucose testing helps patients and physicians avoid severe complications such as heart disease, nerve damage, retinopathy, and kidney failure.

Devices that provide real-time feedback let patients take a proactive approach to management and support actionable treatment plans. As wearable devices, Bluetooth-enabled smartphone integration, and AI-driven algorithms mature, adoption is expected to rise, particularly among patients on insulin therapy. Greater awareness and supportive reimbursement programs in developed countries further encourage use.

Opportunities in Home-Based and Remote Monitoring

The expansion of home-based and remote monitoring solutions presents significant opportunity. More people with diabetes prefer SMBG systems or CGMs over frequent hospital visits, and clinicians gain access to real-time data. Integration with telemedicine platforms and mobile apps allows providers to monitor patients remotely, analyze trends, and adjust treatment, improving compliance and outcomes. These solutions are especially valuable for rural populations and areas with limited healthcare access.

Wearable and non-invasive monitors promise a more patient-friendly experience without the pain and inconvenience of finger sticks. Growing smartphone use, cloud-based analytics, and AI-based predictive alerts support this shift. Companies investing in connected devices, digital platforms, and affordable home solutions are well positioned to serve unmet needs in developed and developing markets.

Segment Insights

By product type, continuous glucose monitoring devices dominated the market in 2024. CGM systems are favored over traditional SMBG because they provide more comprehensive data, reduce finger-prick tests, and help patients and clinicians quickly detect fluctuations and trends.

By technology, invasive technology held the largest share in 2024, supported by established accuracy and reliability, particularly for type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes. By application, type 2 diabetes accounted for the largest share, as regular monitoring is needed to manage the condition, prevent complications, and guide lifestyle or medication adjustments. By end user, home care users held the largest share, driven by the comfort, easy access, and need for daily glucose measurement outside clinical settings.

Regional Insights

The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as diabetes becomes more common due to obesity, sedentary behavior, and aging populations. Rising awareness of glycemic control is boosting SMBG and CGM adoption, while governments and health campaigns are expanding insurance reimbursement for CGM devices and education on early diagnosis. Growing home care and remote monitoring, especially in rural areas, along with rising disposable incomes, create a major opportunity in the region.

Recent Developments

In August 2025, Abbott launched its FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor, delivering automatic glucose readings every minute directly to a smartphone. In July 2024, Roche received the CE Mark for its Accu-Chek SmartGuide CGM solution, paving the way for availability to adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes on flexible insulin therapy. In March 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor for marketing.

Outlook

With the market projected to grow from US$ 18.5 billion in 2025 to US$ 43.58 billion by 2033, glucose monitoring devices are set for consistent growth supported by demographic trends, technological advances, and a worldwide focus on proactive diabetes management and preventive healthcare.

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