The Drilling machine market size is expected to reach US$ 12.6 billion by 2034 from US$ 7.6 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.72% during 2026–2034. Growth is fueled by increasing industrial automation, expanding manufacturing activities, and a rising need for precision engineering solutions. Drilling machines play a central role in machining and fabrication, where accuracy, speed, and repeatability are essential. Industries are steadily moving from manual drilling systems to automated and CNC-based machines to improve production efficiency and lower operational costs.

What Drilling Machines Cover

These machines create holes in metal, wood, plastic, and composites across industrial and commercial settings. The range includes bench, pillar, radial, CNC, magnetic, and portable drilling equipment. They are widely used in manufacturing, fabrication, automotive, aerospace, construction, and metalworking.

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Key Growth Drivers

Rapid expansion of construction, manufacturing, mining, and infrastructure projects is raising demand for drilling machines. The integration of CNC systems and automation improves accuracy, productivity, and operational efficiency. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics also need high-precision drilling for component manufacturing.

Segment Highlights

By type, the deep hole drilling machine segment held the largest share of 38.2% in 2025. These machines produce deep, accurate holes in industrial components and support aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and energy industries. By application, the automotive segment is expected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. The market also covers sensitive, upright, radial, gang, and multiple spindle machines, serving aerospace, heavy equipment, energy, military and defense, and oil and gas users.

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific dominated with a 46.2% share in 2025 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in China, India, Japan, and South Korea drive demand, along with rising adoption of machine tool automation. The United States market is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%. North America benefits from strong automotive, aerospace, and machinery industries and growing oil and gas exploration. Europe relies on advanced manufacturing in Germany, Italy, and France, with a focus on Industry 4.0 and IoT-based monitoring. The Middle East and Africa is growing quickly from a small base, supported by infrastructure and mining, while South and Central America shows steady progress.

Emerging Opportunities

Growth in emerging economies, smart and automated drilling systems using IoT, AI, and predictive maintenance, and demand for portable, energy-efficient equipment all create openings. Specialized uses such as renewable energy installation and railway construction add new revenue streams.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

Competition is intense, pushing companies to offer advanced CNC systems, higher precision, energy-efficient designs, and smart monitoring. Key players include:

DATRON AG

ERLO Group

DMG MORI Co., Ltd.

Fehlmann AG

Entrust Manufacturing Technologies, Inc.

CHUAN KING SANG MACHINERY CO., LTD.

Gate Machinery International Ltd.

S.K. Industries

Om International Machine Tools

Autorich Machinery & Automation

Recent Developments

In November 2025, DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, announced a collaboration with August Robotics to launch a downward drilling, fleet-capable robot for concrete drilling in data center construction. In March 2026, DMG MORI introduced the second generation of its NMV 3000 / 5000 DCG 5-axis vertical machining centers, promising higher productivity.

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Future Outlook

The market is set for steady expansion through 2034 as manufacturers adopt Industry 4.0 practices. Demand for CNC-enabled, IoT-connected, and energy-efficient drilling machines will keep rising, while Asia Pacific is likely to maintain its lead. Strategic partnerships with manufacturing, construction, and automation firms will help companies widen their reach and secure long-term supply agreements. Players that address skill shortages and cost pressures while investing in smart, precise, and versatile drilling solutions will be best placed to capture growth in the years ahead.

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