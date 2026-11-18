The Airless Tire Market was valued at US$ 173.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 270.0 million by 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Growth is supported by demand for puncture-proof, maintenance-free tires, rising safety expectations, and continued development of non-pneumatic tire technology across passenger, commercial, and specialty vehicles.

What is driving the market?

Airless tires eliminate the risks of flats and blowouts, reducing downtime, maintenance costs, and roadside hazards. These benefits are especially valuable for fleets, construction and industrial equipment, military vehicles, and low-speed mobility applications such as bicycles, scooters, and lawn equipment. Advances in polymers, composite spoke structures, and 3D-printed designs are improving load capacity, ride comfort, and durability, while sustainability goals, including reduced tire waste from punctures and premature replacement, add further momentum.

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Which region and segments lead?

Asia Pacific is a significant region, supported by large vehicle production, rapid urbanization, and strong tire manufacturing capacity, while Europe contributes through advanced automotive engineering and safety-focused innovation. By application, bicycles, low-speed vehicles, industrial and construction equipment, and military uses are among the early adopters, with passenger car adoption dependent on continued technical progress.

Which companies are prominent?

The report profiles industry participants including Amerityre, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental Corporation, Evolution Wheel, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., McLaren Industries, Michelin, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd., while analyzing competitive strategies and innovation developments. These companies compete through research investment, material science expertise, patent portfolios, and partnerships with vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators. Differentiation increasingly depends on load capacity, durability, ride comfort, and the ability to scale production cost-effectively.

What are the key trends and challenges?

Manufacturers are focusing on advanced polymer materials, optimized spoke and honeycomb structures, additive manufacturing, and integration with autonomous and electric vehicle platforms. Challenges include higher production costs, limitations in speed and heat management, regulatory approval, and competition from established pneumatic tires. Companies that combine proven performance, scalable manufacturing, and strong OEM partnerships are well positioned for growth through 2027.

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Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the projected size of the Airless Tire Market by 2027?

The market is projected to reach US$ 270.0 million by 2027, up from US$ 173.3 million in 2018.

2. What CAGR is expected for the Airless Tire Market?

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019 to 2027.

3. What is driving demand for airless tires?

Demand for puncture-proof, low-maintenance tires, safety benefits, and advances in non-pneumatic materials and design are the main drivers.

4. Who are the key players in the Airless Tire Market?

Key players include Amerityre, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental Corporation, Evolution Wheel, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., McLaren Industries, Michelin, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

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